Nandipha Magudumana’s Father: 'Powerful people helped Thabo Bester Escape'
- Nandipha Magudumana’s father returned to court, insisting his daughter is being used as a scapegoat in the Thabo Bester case
- He claimed powerful, high-profile individuals were behind the elaborate plan behind the infamous escape
- South Africans reacted sharply to his comments, questioning his credibility and calling for accountability
Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, returned to the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 8 December 2025. Sekeleni spoke to reporters candidly outside about the case and his belief in is daughter's innocence.
Sekeleni himself is accused of hiring the vehicle that transported the body used as a decoy in Thabo Bester’s cell, creating the impression that Bester was still inside the prison. Magudumana is charged with sourcing the body.
In a post on X, Sekeleni is speaking to eNCA, where he said he believes his daughter was not the mastermind behind the plan for the escape, and his daughter was being used as a scapegoat.
"There is a scam, I think there are people and very high society people who organised this, and she has been used as a scapegoat. They got a chance to use her and manipulate her
"I observed that there are so many people around him, and Nandipha got herself involved. Nandipha couldn't escape the web."
When asked if he knew anything about the escape, Sekeleni replied, 'I know nothing about that.'
Even though Bester and Magudumana were seen in court chatting, Sekeleni says his daughter fears Bester.
"She's even very scared now, although he is in Mampruru (Kgosi Mampuru Correctional) and she is in Kokstad, but when you talk about getting away from this man, she shivers and says, 'I don't know how this involves us.'
Sekeleni’s claims have reignited attention towards South Africa’s most infamous prison break
Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester became notorious after orchestrating Bester’s escape in May 2022. They were charged with placing a decoy body in Bester’s prison cell, setting the cell on fire, and enabling his escape. The burned body was later identified as Katlego Mpholo. The court previously heard that a former G4S employee transported Mpholo’s body into Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. When the plot began to unravel, Magudumana and Bester reportedly fled South Africa and were eventually arrested in Tanzania.
Sekeleni was also arrested before being later released on R10,000 bail.. He has said the ordeal has taken a significant emotional toll on his entire family
Meanwhile, reactions from the public have been swift and varied, bringing the court case back into public discourse.
South Africans reacted strongly to Sekeleni's sentiments
@YusrAndUsr commented:
"But she wasn't scared to live with him in a rented mansion and leave her hubby in the dust. And go shopping at Woolies with him."
@zibusiso431 asked:
"What were the powerful people going to benefit from this escape?"
@Ngqobza stated:
"It was nice when you all were driving around with Porsches and getting corpse left n right n centre for thugs to run away from prison. You reap what you sow."
@Chief_Bavelelwe said:
"Those words are expected from any loving parents. What will remain a question is whether they have base or not."
@uGalwaseSoutha commented:
"And was the father “scared” too when he organised a whole decoy car to move the body? People love dodging accountability when the truth gets uncomfortable!"
The National Prosecuting Authority drops murder charges against Sekeleni
In a previous Briefly News, it was reported that Zolile Sekeleni was off the hook for the murder charge. The NPA dropped the charges after his appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' court on 17 April 2023. While the NP withdrew the murder charges, he charges of defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting and escape and fraud remain.
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.