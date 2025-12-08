Controversial Musa Khawula made some serious allegations about Cindy Mahlangu's man, Bongani Zungu

The star shared his tweet about the popular football player on his social media page

Many netizens were stunned by his allegations, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, is at it again! Khawula recently made some serious allegations about the popular football player Bongani Zungu, who is also actress Cindy Mahlangu's partner.

On Saturday, 6 December 2025, the gossipmonger accused Zungu of being a liar and a cheater, leaving many netizens shocked by this revelation on social media. However, this wasn't the first time Musa had made such accusations against public figures online, as he accused Mihlali Ndamase of using black magic to further her career.

See the post he made about Bongani Zungu below:

SA reacts to Musa's allegations about Bongani Zungu

Shortly after Musa Khawula made the allegations about the soccer star on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ReallyHimFashoo said:

"Give us more phela, what did he lie about, and who did he cheat on?"

@Sphaphi_kay wrote:

"Come on don’t be shy, tell us who he’s cheating with."

@BhunuMM commented:

"We need juicy ones, asseblief."

@brown_ginger13 responded:

"At this point men should be left alone. Women will focus on other women."

@LumbaniV replied:

"If he did not choose money over his career now, he would be heading to afcon and/or the World Cup."

@Inqama97 stated:

"I wish he had stayed in France and built a real career. Coming back set him back. Partying and drinking in Europe also set him back."

A look at times Musa Khawula made claims about celebs

