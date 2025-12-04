South African music producer Black Coffee's mother sparked a heated debate on social media among netizens

This came after a picture of her being seen attending a party of her son's child he shared with his alleged baby mama

Many fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their different opinions on her 'boy mom' behaviour

Yoh, things just got heated on social media as Black Coffee's mother became the hot topic after she was seen attending a birthday party of the star's alleged baby mama's kid recently.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula started trouble once again after he posted a picture of Coffee and his mom attending his alleged baby mama's child's birthday party on Monday, 1 December 2025.

However, this picture, which was meant to be harmless, turned into a whole heated debate about netizens calling out the star's mom for her 'Boy Mom' behaviour that most didn't like.

An online user @mafvnda_ shared his opinion on why he named the music producer's mother a typical 'boy mom.'

He said:

"Black Coffee's mom is such a perfect example of why the 'boy mom' discourse exists. Since some of you are struggling with comprehension, I never said what Black Coffee’s mom is doing is wrong. I said she’s a perfect example of the “boy mom” discourse, and it’s called discourse because there are TWO valid sides.

"Like? That’s her child and her grandchildren; of course, she’ll stand by them. What is she supposed to do? Cut them off? But let’s not act brand new genge, patriarchy teaches mothers to protect sons even when they cause harm. That’s just sociology. Two truths can exist. If you can’t hold both, that’s a comprehension issue, not my problem."

See the post here.

Netizens react to Coffee's mom's behaviour

Many netizens had different opinions regarding the star's mother on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

@KaraboNotMoroka said:

"Gogo Coffee can’t exactly be responsible for her child’s shenanigans."

@MissAane commented:

"She's definitely got a full roster of birthday parties to attend."

@John_blakki replied:

"So the mother must be responsible for the decisions of a man as old as Black Coffee? Must the mother disown him? I really don't understand what the mother must do."

@OwamieVoid mentioned:

"Mothers will always take their son's side. Unless it goes against the girl they like, no compromise there."

@thabomthee responded:

"It’s because of money. If he didn’t have money, he was going to get it every day."

