A leaked photo showing DJ Black Coffee and one of his alleged baby mamas recently surfaced online

The internationally acclaimed DJ and his rumoured former lover were pictured at a child's birthday party, igniting online chatter and criticism towards the DJ

This follows his high-profile divorce from his ex-wife, and it wasn't long before Mzansi referenced their once-troubled marriage

It appears that DJ Black Coffee's past made its way to the present after a photo of his alleged baby mama was leaked online, igniting a storm of reactions.

Shared by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula on 1 December 2025, the blogger posted a photo from a child's birthday party and spilled some tea onto the timeline.

Musa is known for delivering sensational, often unfiltered, and sometimes inaccurate celebrity news and rumours.

According to the blogger, the event was held to honour Black Coffee's rumoured daughter, who was allegedly conceived during an extramarital affair while the DJ was still married to his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

"Meet one of Black Coffee's baby mamas who gave birth to one of Black Coffee's children, resulting in Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa filing for divorce."

Briefly News had previously reported on the actress's reason for filing for a divorce after eight years of marriage. She decided that her marriage to her ex-husband, with whom she has two children, was over after he fathered children outside of their marriage.

In the post, Musa Khawula shared a picture showing Black Coffee's mother and the DJ, who has already moved on, posing in front of a birthday backdrop. Standing between them was an unknown curly-haired woman carrying a child, who was rumoured to be one of the DJ's baby mamas.

While Musa's claims were yet to be verified, it wasn't long before the online community erupted in the comment section, weighing in on the allegations.

See their photo here.

Social media weighs in on Musa Khawula allegations

The controversial blogger's post ignited a firestorm of reactions and comments about Black Coffee's marriage and eventual divorce. Read some of their comments below.

Ta_Chepo alleged:

"This man was running amok in these streets! All the kids he had outside his marriage are high-key around the same age."

nyiikoGift said:

"I still say Mbali deserves that settlement. That woman went through a lot."

ImakaProfonte added:

"But men were acting like Enhle leaving him was so unreasonable."

BeeMermaids called out the alleged mistress:

"She knew Black Coffee was married and still had a baby with him."

Meanwhile, others weighed in on Black Coffee's mother's presence at the party, suggesting that she may have enabled his behaviour.

mafvnda_ said:

"Black Coffee's mom is such a perfect example of why the 'boy mom' discourse exists."

LOZAAH wrote:

"Lol, this woman? She’s not a good person, you can’t convince me otherwise."

SimplyTops added:

"Boy moms are enablers, but the enabling of their son's bad behaviour is worse when the son is the breadwinner."

DjukaMatauri was shocked:

"E banna! That's Black Coffee's mom next to her son's mistress? Moer."

