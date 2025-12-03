A court has ordered Nota Baloyi to publicly apologise to DJ Black Coffee following a legal battle over defamatory statements

The order stems from an urgent application launched by Coffee after Nota publicly linked the internationally acclaimed DJ to alleged corruption and criminal activities without substantiated evidence

As Nota prepares to appeal the ruling, the situation ignited a heated social media debate about the legal saga

DJ Black Coffee dragged Nota Baloyi to court. Images: lavidanota, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

A court has officially commanded Nota Baloyi to issue a public apology to DJ Black Coffee, ruling in favour of the international star after a heated legal battle over defamatory statements.

The pair's long-standing feud has led to Black Coffee taking legal action against the controversial media personality, who accused the DJ, in several social media posts, of questionable financial dealings.

Sunday World reports that the ruling was delivered by acting judge Gian Louw during a virtual hearing on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, reportedly launched an urgent court application to stop Nota from making further statements linking him to criminal activity. He argued that Baloyi's social media posts were defamatory and harmful to his reputation, resulting in a R25,000 fine.

In several deleted Twitter (X) posts, Nota made comments about the DJ's new, multi-million-rand home, questioning how he could have afforded it.

The court ordered Nota Baloyi to apologise to DJ Black Coffee for his defamatory statements, leading him to countersue. Images: lavidanota, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Sunday World further revealed that Nota vowed to fight back and maintained that he never accused Black Coffee of any criminal conduct.

Moreover, Nota allegedly accused the DJ of using his wealth and influence to intimidate ordinary people, including Nota's family.

He claims that the DJ called his mother directly as a way to pressure him into silence, a move Nota described as harassment, although this claim requires proper verification. He reportedly countersued Black Coffee for R25,000 in compensation for the alleged distress caused to his mother.

Nota further requested that the court prohibit the DJ from contacting his family. The case was met with mixed reactions from the online community.

Social media reacts to Black Coffee and Nota Baloyi saga

Online users weighed in on the drama as Black Coffee and Nota Baloyi's legal drama continues, side-eyeing Nota for getting himself into more trouble. Read some of their comments below.

Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Nota will never learn."

MbongiThe responded:

"This is too much for Nota."

chiefoman added:

"Yey, this Nota guy seems like a problem."

Online users criticised Nota Baloyi for constantly getting himself into trouble. Image: avidanota

Source: Instagram

KagisoMabilets2 joked:

"Knowing Nota, he won't apologise."

Mickzo commented:

"Imagine having a mouth that is a financial liability."

Mickzo said:

"Sometimes, if we’re honest, it’s best to speak only when necessary and avoid unnecessary trouble."

