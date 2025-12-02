On Monday, 1 December 2025, Nigerian singer 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, trended online after a video of a heated confrontation with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze surfaced

The incident comes after 2Baba’s arrest in London following a previous public dispute in a supermarket

Social media users mocked 2Baba and expressed support for his former wife, Annie Macaulay

2Baba had a heated altercation with his wife online. Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Popular Nigerian musician 2Baba is dominating headlines for the wrong reasons after his wife, Natasha Osawaru, allegedly gave him a hot clap during an Instagram live session.

The African Queen musician’s marriage to his politician wife was previously the subject of social media discussion after a video of him being arrested in London, United Kingdom, after a heated exchange in a supermarket was shared online. 2Baba married Osawaru after his split from Young, African & Famous star Annie Macaulay in January 2025.

Video shows 2Baba’s heated argument with new wife

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Instagram user bisibalo___ shared a recording of Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session.

During the session, Daddy Freeze was speaking with 2Baba’s former associates, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan.

During the session, the duo claimed the lawmaker often displayed violent outbursts and referenced previous incidents involving the couple, including an alleged domestic disturbance in the United Kingdom.

While the claims were being made, the True Love singer abruptly joined the live and reprimanded Daddy Freeze and his former associates for discussing his private life.

In the video, 2Baba could be heard asking his wife, who was out of the frame:

“What is your problem?”

At one point, Natasha tried to take the phone away from 2Baba, as the couple shouted at each other and sounds similar to someone being slapped were heard before the session ended.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

Social media reacts to 2Baba's arrest in London, UK

In the comments beneath the post by the social media user, several netizens responded with sarcasm, while others stood in solidarity with his estranged wife Annie.

Here are some of the comments:

acebangztattoo said:

"Like we all predicted this happening and it’s playing out right in front of us. This is sad mehn 😢"

teeto__olayeni shared:

"'Men like women who give them peace of mind.' I guess this is peace of mind in abundance, you people painted Annie so bad just to justify him being with another woman. E never see anything."

nwamaka.ndego joked:

"I thought they said men go where they find peace. Peace of mind wan wound Tuface😂. From African Queen to African warrior 😂😂."

iamphionakatz recounted:

"Karma is that you? He said he was marrying his peace of mind. May they live in peace and keep us out of the chat."

Peeps reacted to 2Baba being clapped by his new wife. Image: Ben Montgomery/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

2Baba responds to London arrest reports

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that 2Baba broke his silence after reports emerged that he had been arrested in London, United Kingdom.

A TikTok user named Tosin Silverdam detailed how the alleged events between 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, unfolded. However, days after the said arrest, 2Baba took to social media to set the record straight and tell his side of the story.

Source: Briefly News