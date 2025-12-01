Siya Kolisi's Alleged New Bae, Rachel John, Sparks Nostalgia with Heartfelt TikTok Post
- A viral TikTok clip from Rachel John has renewed public interest in Siya Kolisi’s personal life, as she shared a touching post
- Rachel John's rising profile in South Africa and the Springbok circle have added fuel to ongoing speculation
- Fans remain curious as Siya Kolisi’s private life draws attention amid past and current relationship rumours
The personal life of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been making headlines recently, and it seems his alleged new partner, Rachel John, is no stranger to sparking emotions online.
A video posted by Rachel under the TikTok handle @racheljohnie featured her dancing with a little girl and has garnered attention, particularly due to her caption, which read as follows:
"I miss you, my baby, @Nazrey Erasmus."
The clip that was uploaded on 30 November 2025 by Rachel went viral on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Who is Siya Kolisi's alleged bae, Rachel John?
Rachel John is a 24-year-old Dutch content creator who has built a reputation for wellness, travel, and fitness content.
Born to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, Rachel has become a familiar face in the Springbok circle, with several players and their partners following her on Instagram. Her growing presence in South Africa began in 2021, when she left her home country for a change of scenery and developed a passion for surfing.
Rumours surrounding Siya Kolisi and Rachel John
The speculation about Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Rachel John's relationship began after they were spotted together at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
A video of the pair enjoying a playful "dance-off" for the camera sparked intense debate and curiosity online. Neither Siya nor Rachel John has commented on the nature of their relationship, leaving fans to fill in the gaps.
This is not the first time the rugby star's personal life has made headlines recently. He and his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, announced their separation in October 2024 after eight years of marriage. The couple has two children together and has publicly prioritised co-parenting and family support.
SA reacts to Rachel John's touching video
The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, with many saying:
Kenza said:
"So cute."
Kenza expressed:
"Trop mignon."
User stated:
"Kodwa nawe usuvele waqoma leliphara eliwuSiya."
Emmie commented:
"Ik ben eerst yayyy."
Nasie wrote:
"Auwjinne❤️ I miss my ray ray 🥺."
Watch the video below:
