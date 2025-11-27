Rachel John appears to throw shade at Siya Kolisi’s former partner in a subtle social media post

The Dutch influencer has been seen supporting Kolisi at matches and sharing glimpses of their time

Both Rachel John and Kolisi’s ex have posted online, hinting at tension and stirring romance rumours

The Dutch influencer, reportedly linked to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel John, seemingly threw shade at Kolisi’s former partner, Rachel Kolisi, in a subtle social media post.

The 24-year-old has been connected to the rugby star after they were spotted together courtside at a tennis match earlier in November 2025. She has also been seen cheering him on at several other games.

Rachel John was spotted in Dublin with other Springboks WAGs ahead of South Africa's clash with Ireland. Photo: Rachel John

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Siya’s former partner appears to have reacted to the rumours surrounding his new romance. She has reportedly unfollowed a Springbok WAG who had befriended Rachel John.

In a recent TikTok clip, Rachel John shared footage of herself in the boxing ring. Known for her love of surfing, kickboxing, and charitable work, the 24-year-old set the video to Gym Class Heroes’ Cupid’s Chokehold, which includes the line:

“Take a look at my girlfriend.” Rachel seemingly taking a subtle jab at Kolisi’s ex – captioned the clip: “Just a girl that loves fighting.”

Social media posts fuel speculation

Rachel John’s post follows a pointed update from Siya’s former partner, who appeared to respond to rumours that he had moved on. On her Instagram Stories, the mother of two shared a quote:

Rachel John is rumoured to be dating Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Photo: Rachel John

Source: Instagram

On her own Instagram account, Rachel John has continued to fuel speculation about her relationship with Kolisi. Without directly mentioning the Springboks, she revealed she had travelled to Dublin last week ahead of the team’s clash with Ireland.

She also posted photos from a visit to an Irish pub, the same spot several Springboks WAGs had frequented on a girls’ night out. Rachel was seen supporting Kolisi at the Aviva Stadium, although she was cropped out of images shared by the players’ wives.

Rachel attends a Springboks match

A few months ago, Rachel attended a Springboks match alongside her friend Saskia Snyman, wife of player RG Snyman, as the Boks defeated Argentina at Twickenham. Shortly after, she teased her followers about “spoiling someone” with homemade matcha, a drink Kolisi is often seen enjoying, captioning the clip:

“You turn into a home cafe for your bf [boyfriend].”

On TikTok, Rachel has also hinted at a romance, with a post about returning from a date.

Rachel John was born and raised in Amsterdam to a Dutch mother, Elske, and a Nigerian father, David. According to her social media profiles, she is passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. She has visited South Africa multiple times, including a campaign shoot in Jeffreys Bay, and has expressed her fondness for the country:

“South Africa stole my heart.”

