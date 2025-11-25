Rumours swirl around Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Dutch influencer Rachel John amid hints of a possible romance

Rachel John has been spotted in Dublin, supporting the Springboks and socialising with players’ partners

Social media posts, quotes about love, and subtle gestures have fans speculating about the couple’s relationship status

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi may have sparked new romance rumours after Dutch influencer Rachel John appeared to hint at a relationship with him on social media.

Rachel John was spotted in Dublin with other Springboks WAGs ahead of South Africa's clash with Ireland. Photo: Rachel John

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old, who shares a name with Kolisi’s ex, has been spotted in Dublin supporting the Springboks and spending time with several players’ partners.

Rachel John’s subtle hints ignite romance speculation

Rachel John has been dropping posts on Instagram that seem to fuel speculation about her connection with Siya Kolisi. Without directly naming the Springboks star, Rachel shared images of her Dublin trip, including visits to Irish pubs frequented by Springbok WAGs during a recent girls’ night out.

A few months ago, she posted pictures from a Springboks match in Twickenham alongside Saskia Snyman, wife of RG Snyman. She later shared a playful clip about “spoiling someone” with homemade matcha, a drink frequently associated with Kolisi, captioning it:

“You turn into a home café for your bf [boyfriend].”

In September, Rachel posted several quotes about love, one reading:

“The love you attract reflects the love you carry.”

The accompanying image featured a man and woman holding hands, with contrasting skin tones that followers speculated matched Kolisi and Rachel.

Ahead of the Ireland match, Rachel also shared TikTok content from her hotel room and maintained a low profile at the Aviva Stadium, avoiding photos with other Springbok WAGs, raising further curiosity about her relationship with Kolisi.

See the post below:

While nothing has been officially confirmed by either party, Rachel’s social media activity has left fans wondering if the Springboks captain has found love again.

Victor Chisholm said:

"Enjoy yourself, Siya. As long as you're not doing GBV. You're doing GBL (Gender Based Love). Amadoda...."

Mbele Mothibedi wrote:

"We don't want to see you near our Captain. We have our own Makoti Rachel."

Ole Vero shared:

"I'm married to Rachel Kolisi, will always be the case for Siya, mother of my Kids." Rachel Kolisi, which one? "The Rachel" even in the future..."Yes, for all questions, the ultimate answer is Rachel" Always "Rachel"

Rachel John is rumoured to be dating Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Photo: Rachel John

Source: Instagram

Meet Rachel John: Dutch influencer and world traveller

Rachel John was born and raised in Amsterdam to a Dutch mother, Elske, and a Nigerian father, David. According to her social media profiles, she is passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. She has visited South Africa multiple times, including a campaign shoot in Jeffreys Bay, and has expressed her fondness for the country:

“South Africa stole my heart.”

She enjoys ocean yoga flows and shares post-fight recovery routines with her followers. Her social media network includes several familiar faces from the rugby world, such as Marise Pollard, Domenica Allende, and Springbok stars Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Eben Etzebeth.

