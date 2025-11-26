Rachel John, a Dutch kickboxer and philanthropist, shared a video showing her ripped body during a kickboxing session with her trainer

The young woman is rumoured to be romantically linked to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi; however, neither party has confirmed the relationship

Since last year, Siya had been liking Rachel John's Instagram posts, but it was this year that the pair were spotted together with other Springbok athletes and their spouses in Italy

Amsterdam-born influencer Rachel John, rumoured to be the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's new girlfriend, proved that she isn't the one to mess with. A TikTok video showcased the young woman's physique and power during a kickboxing session.

Rachel, born to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, often shares kickboxing videos and recently posted footage of her time in the ring on 25 November, 2025. She used the song Cupid's Chokehold by Gym Class Heroes, including the line, "Take a look at my girlfriend / She's the only one I got / Not much of a girlfriend / I never seem to get a lot."

From headbutts to punches and kicks, the Gelukkig heb ik ADHD author captioned her post:

"Just a girl who loves fighting."

While she may love fighting, Rachel also loves the Jeffreys Bay community, where she founded a non-profit youth centre and JBay Surf House. She also runs the organisation RAJOS, which promotes women's empowerment through kickboxing camps in Asia.

Rachel John spotted with Siya Kolisi

Although Rachel has a large following on various social media platforms, her popularity skyrocketed when she was seen seated next to Siya at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on 15 November, 2025. Springboks Eben Etzebeth and RG Synman, whose wife, Saskia, was sitting on the right of Rachel, were also in attendance.

After reviewing Rachel's Instagram account, it seems Siya had been aware of the Dutch beauty for quite some time, as he liked one of her posts as far back as December, 2024, two months after announcing his split from ex Rachel Kolisi.

Siya and the mother of his two children explained that they had mutually decided to end their marriage and would remain "great friends." The former couple didn't disclose information about finalising their divorce, nor did Siya confirm a romantic relationship with Rachel John.

