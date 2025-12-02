Money Mike SA Shuts Down Trafficking Rumours: Rapper Calls Claims “Fake News”
- Money Mike SA issued a statement denying rumours linking him to human trafficking, drug trafficking and cybercrime, calling them fake news
- His management said the allegations have no factual or legal basis and warned against spreading unverified information
- The statement, shared on X by Lekompo Connect, gained attention
South African rapper Money Mike SA has spoken out after shocking rumours linked him to serious criminal activities.
The Dedela rapper released a media statement on 2 December 2025, firmly denying claims that he is involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking or cybercrime.
The statement, shared by Lekompo Connect on X, made it clear that the allegations were spreading on “non-credible platforms” and had no factual or legal backing.
His management added that the claims were simply attempts to tarnish the star’s name and derail the work he has put into his career, businesses and family life.
Money Mike SA, known for tracks like Imbizo and his independent grind since 2015, has never been investigated or linked to such crimes, according to his team.
The post was captioned:
“Rapper Money Mike SA has addressed the rumours, stating they’re unfounded. Money Mike SA refutes human trafficking claims, calling it #FakeNews.”
See the full statement in the below:
The post attracts a lot of views
The media statement quickly gained attention after Lekompo Connect posted it on X. While no direct replies were received under it, the statement was viewed over 400 times as of the time of publishing.
Money Mike SA remains focused on upliftment and new music
Money Mike SA first broke into the scene with mixtapes in 2015 and later gained traction with singles like Hustle Hard in 2020. His music often reflects township life and community experiences, with collaborations in local Soweto cyphers and features on independent projects.
His team says he remains focused on his 2026 album rollout and ongoing community engagement, brushing off the rumours as baseless noise.
