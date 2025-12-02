Money Mike SA issued a statement denying rumours linking him to human trafficking, drug trafficking and cybercrime, calling them fake news

His management said the allegations have no factual or legal basis and warned against spreading unverified information

The statement, shared on X by Lekompo Connect, gained attention

Money Mike SA refuted claims that he was involved in huma trafficking.

South African rapper Money Mike SA has spoken out after shocking rumours linked him to serious criminal activities.

The Dedela rapper released a media statement on 2 December 2025, firmly denying claims that he is involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking or cybercrime.

The statement, shared by Lekompo Connect on X, made it clear that the allegations were spreading on “non-credible platforms” and had no factual or legal backing.

His management added that the claims were simply attempts to tarnish the star’s name and derail the work he has put into his career, businesses and family life.

Money Mike SA, known for tracks like Imbizo and his independent grind since 2015, has never been investigated or linked to such crimes, according to his team.

The post was captioned:

“Rapper Money Mike SA has addressed the rumours, stating they’re unfounded. Money Mike SA refutes human trafficking claims, calling it #FakeNews.”

See the full statement in the below:

The post attracts a lot of views

The media statement quickly gained attention after Lekompo Connect posted it on X. While no direct replies were received under it, the statement was viewed over 400 times as of the time of publishing.

Money Mike SA remains focused on upliftment and new music

Money Mike SA first broke into the scene with mixtapes in 2015 and later gained traction with singles like Hustle Hard in 2020. His music often reflects township life and community experiences, with collaborations in local Soweto cyphers and features on independent projects.

His team says he remains focused on his 2026 album rollout and ongoing community engagement, brushing off the rumours as baseless noise.

Cyan Boujee accused of human trafficking

In similar celeb-ville news, YouTuber Cyan Boujee came under fire after promoting what was later revealed as a Russian human trafficking ring.

The influencer and club DJ was being investigated after promoting this "opportunity" for young South African women to travel to Russia.

Despite Cyan Boujee apologising for promoting the Russian programme, determined netizens still reported her TikTok account for human exploitation.

TikTok banned her account, causing her to lose over 1.8 million followers on the platform.

Miss SA 2025 finalist stands against human trafficking

Talitha Oosthuizen, who participated in the Miss SA 2025 competition, was hellbent on making a difference in Mzansi as she joined the fight against human trafficking in Mzansi.

During the pageant Oosthuizen had announced that she was on a mission to fight this human trafficking during its awareness week that kicked off on 30 September and ended on 7 October 2025.

Money Mike SA's team said he was focused on his 2026 album.

Politician is investigated for human trafficking

In an unrelated story, Briefly News published that the Democratic Alliance party laid charges against a politician who is alleged to have trafficked men to fight for Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war.

