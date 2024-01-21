What happened to Morgan Kay Beamer, Todd Beamer's daughter?

Morgan Kay Beamer was a ray of hope to the Beamer family and the United States following the devastating 9/11 attacks. Her father, Todd Beamer, remembered for his heroic phrase 'Let's Roll', was a passenger on United Flight 93, and his brave acts saved the country from experiencing a bigger tragedy.

Morgan Kay Beamer and her father, Todd Beamer. Photo: @dcstolinsky on X, @wheatonathletics on Facebook (modified by author)

Todd Beamer was a Wheaton College alumnus working as an account manager at Oracle Corporation before the September 11 attacks. He left behind his expectant wife, Lisa Brosious, and their two boys. His daughter was born a few months after his passing.

Morgan Kay Beamer's profile summary and bio

Full name Morgan Kay Beamer Date of birth January 9, 2002 Age 22 years in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence Cranbury, New Jersey Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Todd Morgan Beamer (Father), Lisa Brosious Beamer (Mother) Siblings Andrew and David Beamer Grandparents David Beamer (Grandfather), Peggy Jackson (Grandmother) Education Wheaton College (Liberal Arts Nursing), Princeton High School Sports Soccer athlete Position Midfielder/Defender Team Wheaton College Known for Being the daughter of Todd Morgan Beamer, a United Airlines Flight 96 hero

Morgan Kay Beamer was born after her father's death

Morgan was born on January 9, 2002, four months after her father, Todd Beamer, died during the 9/11 attacks. Her mother, Lisa, named her after her late father, whose middle name was Morgan. Lisa revealed that Todd had hoped to become a girl dad.

Kay's parents met while studying at Wheaton College. They tied the knot in 1994 and had been together for about seven years before his tragic death.

Morgan Kay Beamer has two brothers

Morgan is the younger sister of her two brothers David and Drew. David is the eldest Beamer sibling, named after his paternal grandfather. He was three years old when his father died, while Drew was only one year old.

Morgan Kay in a Wheaton College soccer jersey. Photo: @wheatonathletics on Facebook (modified by author)

Morgan Kay Beamer and her siblings have followed in their father's footsteps

Morgan is a student at her father's Almar mater, Wheaton College. She took after his athletic attributes and currently plays as a defensive midfielder on the women's soccer team. She played Lacrosse at Princeton High School.

Her father, Todd, played varsity football at Beamer High School in Federal Way, Washington. He was also part of the baseball and basketball teams when he joined Wheaton College.

Todd's eldest son David was a quarterback at Princeton High School and later when he joined Wheaton's football team. The middle child, Drew, played as a midfielder on Wheaton College's soccer team.

Where is Morgan Kay Beamer today?

Morgan is a senior at Wheaton College, where she is pursuing Liberal Arts Nursing. She is also a defensive midfielder for the college's women's soccer team.

Lisa Beamer at Shea Stadium with her kids Drew (L), David, and Morgan for the New York Mets' season opener. Photo: Keith Torrie

What happened to Todd Beamer on 9/11?

Todd was among the passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, scheduled to fly from Newark to San Francisco. Their plane was hijacked midair, and authorities later revealed it was headed towards Washington, D.C.

Todd and other passengers called relatives and authorities, alerting them about the hijacking and their plans to fight back. They tried to regain control, but the plane crashed in a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania. All 44 onboard died, but their heroic actions made theirs the only plane hijacked that day that did not have ground casualties.

Did Lisa Beamer have kids?

Lisa had three children with her late husband, Todd. They welcomed two sons, David and Drew, and a daughter, Morgan.

Who are Todd Beamer's children?

The 9/11 hero was a father of two sons, David and Drew, when he met the United Flight 93 tragedy. His daughter, Morgan Kay, was born four months after his passing.

What were Todd Beamer's last words?

His last words were 'Let's Roll' while talking to a GTE operator. The plane crashed a short while later in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board. Todd posthumously won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award in 2002.

Todd's wife, Lisa, and their two boys, Drew and David. Photo: @ostrachan,@spencecarr on X (modified by author)

Did Todd Beamer say the Lord's Prayer?

Todd recited the Lord's Prayer during the hijacking. During his last 15-minute conversation with telephone operator Lisa Jefferson, he asked her to pray with him, and they did it from start to finish.

Who is Lisa Beamer married to now?

Lisa did not marry again after her husband Todd died in 2001. She focused on taking care of their three children as a single parent.

Where did Flight 93 crash?

The United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757-222, crashed at a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania. It was hijacked by four al-Qaeda terrorists who planned to crash it into a federal government building in Washington, D.C.

How old is Lisa Beamer?

Lisa, an American writer, is 54 years old in 2024. She was born on April 10, 1969, in Albany, New York. Her late husband Todd was born on November 24, 1968, in Flint, Michigan, and was 32 when he died.

Who wrote the book Let's Roll?

The book was written by Lisa Beamer and Ken Abraham. It narrates the tale of Todd Beamer and how his heroic actions saved the U.S. from experiencing a bigger tragedy in Washington, D.C. Let's Roll was first published in early September 2002.

Lisa's book about her late husband, Todd. Photo: Bill O'Leary

Todd and Morgan Kay Beamer never had the chance to meet but are forever connected through Todd's legacy as a national hero. She has yet to reveal if she will pursue soccer as a career or venture into the corporate world.

