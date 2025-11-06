Terry Bradshaw's grandchildren: How many does the NFL legend have?

While the world knows him for having one of the most powerful arms in NFL history, Terry Bradshaw's grandchildren know him as "Pappy". Two of them have appeared on The Bradshaw Brunch. In a 2021 episode of the reality show, Terry spoke about his first grandchild, revealing:

My granddaughter, Zurie, and I have a special relationship. I really enjoy spending time with her.

Terry Bradshaw's granddaughter, Zurie (L). Terry Bradshaw during the 2025 Fred Minnick Live (R). Photo: @lacey_hester_ on Instagram, Peter G. Forest via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaway

Terry Bradshaw first became a grandfather over a decade ago .

. The former football quarterback has four grandchildren : two granddaughters and two grandsons.

: two granddaughters and two grandsons. Zurie competes in horseback riding and has won several championships.

and has won several championships. Terry once expressed his desire to have more grandkids to one of his daughters.

Terry Bradshaw's profile summary

Full name Terry Paxton Bradshaw Date of birth 2 September 1948 Age 77 years old (2025) Birthplace Shreveport, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Alma mater Woodlawn High School Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 98 kg (215 lbs) Marital status Married Spouse Tammy Bradshaw Children 3 Parents William Marvin and Novis Bradshaw Siblings Gary and Craig Profession Former NFL star, sports analyst Net worth $45 million Social media Instagram

Terry Bradshaw's grandchildren have featured in his posts

Terry has shared photos of his grandkids on Instagram. On 22 December 2021, he announced the birth of his youngest one via a post that read:

Here she is! Congratulations to my daughter, Erin, and her husband, Scott. This is the best Christmas gift ever.

Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw during a 2019 match between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Original

Bradshaw's first grandkid was born to his stepdaughter, Lacey

Lacey Hester is Tammy's daughter from her previous marriage to David Luttrul, per Hollywood Life. She made Terry a grandfather in April 2013 with the birth of her daughter, Zurie.

Bradshaw and Zurie's shared moments on The Bradshaw Brunch, including one where the former burst into laughter after she planted her face into her cake, made her a fan favourite. On 22 April 2021, Terry took to Instagram to celebrate Zurie's special day. He wrote:

Happy birthday to my little princess. I love you dearly.

Who is Zurie Hester's biological dad?

Lacey and her husband, Noah Hester, reportedly married in 2016. According to Distractify, the former is Zurie's biological mother, while the latter is purportedly her stepfather.

The outlet reports that the identity of her biological dad remains unknown, as Lacey has never addressed the issue publicly.

Terry Bradshaw's grandson, Jeb. Photo: @lacey_hester_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite the speculations, Noah does not shy away from his affection for her online. On 22 April 2021, he penned her a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating:

Happy birthday, Zurie. My life changed forever the day I met you. You will forever be my little goober fish. I cannot explain the love I have for you.

Chef Noah and Lacey welcomed Terry's second grandchild, Jeb, in June 2017.

On 9 July 2022, Noah posted a picture of Zurie during a horseback riding competition on Instagram. His caption in part read:

We have a world champion on our hands! Zurie won double world titles today at the Official American Quarter Horse Association's world show. I am so proud of her.

About two months later, Lacey took to the platform to share a photo of Zurie and Jeb side-by-side after she came in third during the WCHA Breeder's Championship Futurity and won the $400 cash prize. She wrote:

My girl is a champion.

Terry's third grandchild was born in 2021

Terry Bradshaw's granddaughter Jessi Paxton Weiss. Photo: @ebradshaw12 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bradshaw's second-born daughter, Erin, married Scott Weiss in 2017. In a 2021 episode of The Bradshaw Brunch, Terry was shown encouraging his daughter to have a baby, even bringing her oysters as a supposed aphrodisiac. As documented by E! News, he said:

I have been hearing about you two having a baby for a long time now. I thought the oysters would 'inspire' you.

While Erin appreciated her dad's intention to help, she clarified that they were dealing with the issue as a couple.

Scott and Erin welcomed their daughter, Jessie Paxton Weiss, on 18 December 2021. Four days later, she took to Instagram to post a photo of her dad holding the newborn baby alongside the caption:

Pappy and Nannie came to visit today. Safe to say Jessie is loved and spoiled.

Bradshaw's youngest grandkid is his firstborn daughter's son

Terry's daughter, Rachel, was previously married to former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas. Sadly, he passed away in 2014 following a tragic car accident a few months after their wedding. In April 2022, she introduced her new man, Chase Lybbert, on Instagram.

Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw's grandson, Cason Bradshaw Lybbert. Photo: @racheltbradshaw (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

They exchanged nuptials about a year later and welcomed their son, Cason Bradshaw Lybbert, on 8 March 2024. Rachel shared the news on Instagram via a post that read:

There is nothing in this world that I love more than my son. Being a mom makes so much sense now.

FAQs

Nicknamed the Blonde Bomber, Terry Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How many wives has Terry Bradshaw had?

Terry has been in three failed marriages. He was married to Melissa Babish from 1972 to 1973 and JoJo Starbuck from 1967 to 1983.

From 1983 to 1999, his wife was Charla Hopkins, with whom he had two daughters, Erin and Rachel Bradshaw. He married Tammy Bradshaw in 2014 and became a stepfather to her two kids, Lacey and David.

What happened to Tammy Bradshaw's son?

In 2009, David passed away due to substance abuse at the age of 23. Since then, Tammy and Lacey have worked to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

What condition does Terry Bradshaw have?

Bradshaw was diagnosed with clinical depression in the late 1990s. In 2022, he revealed he had been treated for neck and bladder cancer between 2021 and 2022.

Conclusion

In order of age, Terry Bradshaw's grandchildren are Zurie, Jeb, Jessie and Cason. Two of them are Lacey's kids, while one is Erin's, and the youngest is Rachel's.

READ MORE: Martin Sheen's grandchildren and children: More on his family tree

Briefly.co.za published an article about Martin Sheen's family. He has ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sheen's grandchildren are through his children Emilio Estevez, Ramon Estevez, and Charlie Sheen. His daughter Renée Estevez does not have children.

Some of Martin Sheen's grandchildren have expressed interest in following in their grandfather's career footsteps.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News