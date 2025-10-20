Who is Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend after his split from Taylor Swift?

Speculations about Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend have intensified since Taylor Swift's high-profile engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August 2025. The relatively private English actor dated the Bad Blood hitmaker for about six years before their shocking breakup in early 2023.

Joe Alwyn at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Fan theories have been shipping actress Hunter Schafer as Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend after noticing their subtle social media interactions.

The English actor's last known serious relationship was with pop star Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023.

Alwyn has always preferred a private life, which was not possible during his high-profile romance with Swift.

Joe Alwyn's profile summary

Full name Joseph Matthew Alwyn Date of birth February 21, 1991 Age 34 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Parents Elizabeth Alwyn, Richard Alwyn Siblings Patrick Alwyn Education University of Bristol (BA in English Literature & Drama) Royal Central School of Speech & Drama (BA in Acting) Profession Actor, songwriter, record producer Social media Instagram

Facts about English actor Joe Alwyn. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Is Hunter Schafer Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend?

Joe Alwyn's latest dating rumour is with transgender actress Hunter Schafer after an eagle-eyed fan spotted their Instagram interactions, per the Daily Mail. The two were first spotted together in France during the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Hunter and Alwyn appeared in the 2024 Yorgos Lanthimos-directed black comedy Kinds of Kindness. Several social media users on X have been shipping them, and others have suggested the Euphoria star bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift.

The actors have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship. Hunter Schafer's last confirmed relationship was with her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike, whom she dated for over a year from 2022 to 2023.

Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Were Emma Laird and Joe Alwyn together?

British actress Emma Laird was rumoured to be Joe Alwyn's girlfriend in April 2023 after Emma posted a since-deleted photo of the English actor riding a scooter on her Instagram with the caption "Moments in March". The co-stars were filming the 2024 period drama The Brutalist in Budapest, Hungary.

Emma and Joe were reportedly spotted on a late-night trip that March, according to The Sun. The publication also revealed that the actress had been supporting Alwyn amid his breakup with Taylor Swift. The actors never addressed the rumour.

Emma Laird attends the "28 Years Later" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025, in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Swift and Joe met at the Met Gala in 2016 and started dating later that year. They mostly kept their romance private, but the pop wrote several songs about the English actor, including Lover, Invisible String, Paper Rings, and Daylight.

The exes collaborated on music projects. Alwyn is credited for co-writing and co-producing several songs on Taylor Swift's albums Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022) under the pseudonym William Bowery. The collaboration earned him a Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore.

Taylor and Joe Alwyn quietly broke up around March 2023. Their split was made public a few weeks later, on April 8, 2025, by Entertainment Tonight. The publication reported that they parted ways amicably.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Why did Taylor Swift dump Joe Alwyn?

The exes did not directly address the reason for their split, but several of the pop star's songs were believed to be about the breakup. Taylor Swift alluded to Joe Alwyn's lack of proposal in her May 2023 song You're Losing Me from the album Midnights, which has the lyrics:

And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her / And I'm fadin', thinkin' / Do something, babe, say something (say something) / Lose something, babe, risk something (you're losin' me) / Choose something, babe, I got nothing.

Swift is the one who reportedly left the relationship. Joe Alwyn made his first post-breakup comment in a June 2024 interview with the Sunday Times, saying it was not easy to navigate the end of "a long, loving, fully committed relationship."

That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain, and the outside world is able to weigh in.

Joe Alwyn attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025, in London. Photo: Scott Garfitt (modified by author)

How does Joe Alwyn feel about Travis Kelce?

Joe Alwyn has not made any public comments about Travis Kelce amid his engagement to Taylor Swift, but several have weighed in on his alleged reaction. An August 2025 Daily Mail publication revealed that the actor hoped Taylor was "in a good place and doing well."

The Bosy Erased actor seems to have left Swift in his past. In a January 2025 interview with The Guardian, the actor said he had moved on and asked others to do the same.

That's something for other people to do. We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel.

Joe Alwyn attends the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours 2025 on February 13, 2025, in London. Photo: Max Cisotti (modified by author)

Conclusion

Joe Alwyn's new girlfriend may or may not be in his life even as the internet continues to piece together clues that suggest he may have found a new muse. The Mary Queen of Scots actor is keeping his post-Taylor Swift life out of the spotlight.

