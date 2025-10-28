Who is Christopher Briney's dad? Facts about the TSITP star's family

Christopher Briney's dad was one of the people who inspired his love for the performing arts. A former actor, he exposed his son to theatre and film at a young age. In a 2024 chat with Teen Vogue, Christopher shared his father's advice after he expressed interest in pursuing acting in college.

My dad was like, "Look, I tried it, so I would be a hypocrite if I told you not to, but it is hard. Nonetheless, I believe in you."

Christopher Briney at Théâtre Marigny in 2025 (L). The actor with his father and sister (R). Photo: Lyvans Boolaky via Getty Images, @Michael R. Briney on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Christopher Briney's parents, Michael and Kelly Briney , met in New York City, where they both worked in theatre.

, met in New York City, where they both worked in theatre. Kelly Briney passed away after a battle with cancer.

Michael taught his son to be emotionally vulnerable and expressive from a young age.

and expressive from a young age. He reportedly resides in Connecticut with Christopher's sister, Michelle Briney.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Thomas Briney Nickname Chris Date of birth 24 March 1998 Age 27 years old (2025) Birthplace Danbury, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Education Pace University Marital status Dating Partner Isabel Machado Parents Kelly and Michael Briney Profession Actor Years active 2022-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Christopher Briney's parents were both actors

Kelly and Michael Briney purportedly crossed paths at an opera workshop. Elverda Elise Kelly was a soprano who performed in the theatre. In addition, she worked as a graphic designer and owned a transcription business.

Christopher's parents were married for over two decades. Sadly, Kelly passed away on 10 May 2014 after a battle with brain cancer. At the time, Christopher was 16 years of age.

On-screen star Christopher Briney during the 2024 Giorgio Armani fashion show in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Christopher Briney's dad motivates his kids

Michael often posts about his two children's milestones on his Facebook page. On 26 September 2015, he commended his daughter, Michelle, by writing:

Speaking (writing, really) of being [very] proud. Michelle Briney made the Dean's List at Fordham for 2014-2015. Wow!

At most American universities, the Dean’s List is an academic honour given to students who achieve very high grades. On that same day, he celebrated Chris by posting:

I'm posting this very latebut Chris Briney is appearing in Radium Girls at Shakesperience in downtown Waterbury. He plays 3 characters, and is terrific. Very powerful, very well acted. I highly recommend it, and not just because I'm [extremely] proud of my son!

Christopher Briney's sister, Michelle and their father, Michael. Photo: Michael R. Briney (Modified by editor)

Initially, Christopher never wanted to pursue an acting career. In 2023, he told the Los Angeles Times that his decision was mainly because he "wanted to be a rebel".

I knew they had tried acting and loved it, but I wanted something different.

However, everything changed for Briney in 2015 after participating in a five-week intensive theatre program at Wesleyan University. In a 2022 interview with People, he narrated how he started considering an acting career, stating:

I did a few plays, and the teachers said things that boosted my confidence, making me believe I could act.

Chris graduated with a BFA in acting from Pace University

In 2016, Christopher moved to New York City to attend Pace University. However, his experience at the school "humbled" him. Speaking with 1883 Magazine in 2023, Briney revealed that he was rejected by almost all the acting programs he auditioned for.

Coming out of high school, I was overconfident about my acting abilities. Later, I discovered that I had so much to learn.

Briney at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in 2025 (L). The actor with his sister and late mum (R). Photo: Adela via Getty Images, @Michael R. Briney on Facebook (modified by author)

While at the university, Christopher made his own short films, such as Under the Covers, Want This and Paix (inspired by Paul Schrader).

Screenwriter Mary Harron discovered Christopher Briney

In 2021, the then-unknown Christopher starred in the biographical film Dalíland. He shot to fame for his role as Conrad Fisher in the Amazon Prime Video teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) (2022-2025) alongside Lola Tung.

In 2024, Briney portrayed Aaron Samuels in the musical comedy Mean Girls. He made his off-Broadway debut in 2025 in Julia Randall's Dilaria.

His acting career has earned him millionaire status

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Christopher has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His wealth primarily stems from salaries for his acting gigs.

In addition, Briney's income is also attributed to his lucrative endorsement deals with world-renowned brands such as Prada, Armani Beauty, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and Calvin Klein.

Christopher Briney is dating a fellow actor

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney during the 2025 Prada Cocktail Party at Prada SoHo in New York, New York. Photo: Nina Westervelt

The TSITP star has been in a relationship with Isabel Machado since 2021. The couple met while they were both students at Pace University.

She first appeared on his Instagram feed as far back as 2018. In a 2023 interview with People, Christopher revealed the secret to their longtime relationship, saying:

We were friends first, so we knew we could handle dating.

Isabel has featured in a handful of local theatre productions, including Hairspray. Off-screen, she has worked in the service industry as a hostess and event services agent, per her LinkedIn.

FAQs

Christopher has been acting professionally since 2022. Below are some frequently asked questions about him

Is Christopher Briney married?

The Mean Girls star does not have a wife or kids. Nonetheless, he has been dating Isabel Machado for about four years. The couple often feature each other in their social media posts.

Are Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno friends?

Briney and his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-star Gavin Casalegno have a great on-and-off-screen relationship. They fondly speak of each other during interviews.

Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney (L-R) during the 2024 Teen Vogue Summit at Nya Studios. Photo: Michael Buckner

Is Christopher Briney active on Instagram?

Christopher has 5.6 million Instagram followers as of 26 October 2025. However, the actor once revealed that he sometimes tries to avoid social media due to the negativity that sometimes comes with celebrity status

Conclusion

Like his son, Christopher Briney's dad, Michael, was an actor. Although he maintains a low profile, his advice has been instrumental in shaping Chris' budding acting career. Sadly, he lost his wife to cancer over a decade ago.

