Stacey Dash's parents: a look at her family background and early life struggles

Stacey Dash's parents, Linda and Dennis Dash, heavily influenced her life with their struggles with addiction, which led to an unstable childhood. Despite her early childhood hardships, Stacey rose to fame as a talented actress.

Young Stacey and her mother, Linda Dash. Picture posted on December 5, 2017 (L). Stacey on October 11, 2025 (R). Photo: @staceydash on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Stacey Dash's parents' ethnicity is mixed , with her father being African American and her mother being of Mexican descent.

, with her father being African American and her mother being of Mexican descent. Stacey's family was unstable as her parents suffered from addiction from an early age.

as her parents suffered from addiction from an early age. Stacey Dash's sibling, Darien Dash , also had a brief stint in acting.

, also had a brief stint in acting. She has two kids, Austin and Lola.

Stacey Dash's profile summary

Full name Stacey Laurette Dash Gender Female Date of birth January 20, 1967 Age 58 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Bronx, New York, United States Current residence Pasco, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg (approx) Father Dennis Dash Mother Linda Dash Siblings Darien Dash Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Jeffrey Marty Children Austin and Lola Education Paramus High School Profession Actress, former commentator Net worth $100,000 Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Stacey Dash's parents and their whereabouts

Stacey was born to teenage parents, Linda Dash and Dennis Dash. Stacey revealed how she grew up in an unstable family and how her parents suffered from drug addiction. She said,

I became angry at I'd say around the age of 10 or 11, which is when my mother finally left my father. Even though my home was unstable and my father was a drug addict, I knew he loved me. He just couldn't beat it. He couldn't overcome the addiction.

Stacey Dash on October 17, 2025. Photo: @official.staceydash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Stacey Dash's mother

Stacey's mother, Linda Dash, struggled with substance abuse from an early age, which resulted in her abandoning Stacey multiple times. However, Stacey and her mother eventually reconciled.

In an X post, she shared a photo of her young self alongside her mother. She captioned,

My mother and I in better times. Thank you all for your condolences. Stacey.

On November 25, 2017, Dash took to X (Twitter) to announce the passing of her mother. She captioned,

My mother died overnight. Thank you all for your compassion and sentiments.

About Stacey Dash's father

Stacey Dash's father was Dennis Dash. Just like Linda, Dennis struggled with substance addiction, which strained his relationship with his daughter. However, the duo reconciled in the early nineties before he passed away.

Exploring Stacey Dash's career

Stacey began her acting career in 1982 when she was cast as Denise Grey in Farrell for the People. However, her career breakthrough came when she starred in the 1995 hit comedy Clueless.

Dash has also been involved in reality TV, most notably on Celebrity Circus in 2008, where she finished in second place. She has also worked as a cultural commentator for Fox News from 2014 to 2017 and published a memoir, There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative, in 2016.

Stacey and her son, Austin, on July 12, 2025 (L). Dash on September 24, 2023 (R). Photo: @official.staceydash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Movies and TV shows

Stacey Dash boasts over 67 movies and TV shows. These include,

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 The Doctor with Two Faces Carol 2024 Four Beth 2022 Corsicana Jennie 2021 Carolina's Calling Mary Lou 2020 Finding Love in Quarantine Theresa 2019 The Dawn Sister Ella 2016 The Thinning Kendra Birch

About Stacey Dash's children

The Clueless star welcomed her first child, Austin, with Christopher Williams in 1991. However, in an interview with People magazine, she revealed the difficult times she had during the pregnancy. She said,

When I got pregnant, I was doing a lot of drugs and I didn’t want to live. I wanted to die. I was going to have a termination. I was crying and I said to God, ‘Please tell me what to do.’ And God told me, ‘Keep your son.

Her second-born is a daughter, Lola, an aspiring ballerina, born on June 21, 2003, from her previous marriage to film producer Brian Lovell. Dash has talked highly of her children. She said,

My kids give me strength. They give me wisdom. They show me that I am worthy of this role in this life.

Stacey and her son, Austin, on October 27, 2016 (L). Dash and her two children, Austin and Lola, on January 21, 2020 (R). Photo: @austinxdash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look at Stacey Dash's age and early life

Stacey Lauretta Dash (aged 58 years old as of 2025) was born on January 20, 1967, in the Bronx, New York City, United States. Stacey grew up alongside her younger brother, Darien Dash, an actor and producer.

The actress had an unstable childhood due to her parents' addiction problem, which led her to live with strangers. She recalled,

My parents didn’t…I don’t know if it’s that [my parents] didn’t care, or didn’t believe me, or just didn’t have any other options—but that’s what they did. And bad things happened to me with these babysitters.

During an appearance on The Dr Oz Show on October 14, 2021, Stacey also revealed her battles with addiction, especially opioids. She said,

I was taking 18-20 pills a day...I lost everything.

It gave me the ease so that I could deal with life. That’s how I became addicted. It’s no one else’s fault but my own.

Are Damon Dash and Stacey Dash related?

Damon Dash and Stacey Dash are first cousins. However, the duo have not been seeing eye to eye mainly because of Stacey's political views, and Damon using her name to promote his film without her consent.

For instance, in a late 2017 X post, Stacey called out her cousin. She wrote,

I’m sorry that my cousin Damon Dash is using our family relationship to advertise his movie. I have no written contract with him or Kanye West’s company (who I have had no dealings with at all). No one is authorized to use my name or photograph for “Honor Up.

Damon Dash and Stacey Dash during America Magazine Party hosted by Damon Dash at The Concorde in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by J.Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

In December 2015, Stacey was suspended for two weeks by Fox News after making a controversial remark about President Obama.

Stacey appeared in music videos of Kanye West's All Falls Down and Carl Thomas' Emotional.

Wrapping up

Stacey Dash's parents' battle with addiction left lasting scars yet fueled her strength. Her journey reflects overcoming adversity with grace and determination. By forgiving and understanding her parents, she found peace and a sense of purpose.

