Jim Bridger's wife: A look at the American mountaineer's three marriages

Three women held the title of Jim Bridger's wife: A woman from the Flathead tribe and two daughters of Shoshone chiefs. A father of five, the Army scout had only one surviving child in his early sixties. Bridger spent his last years with his daughter, Virginia, his primary caregiver.

Jim Bridger's profile summary

Jim Bridger married three times: A look at his family

According to TheCollector, Jim married a woman from the Flathead tribe in 1835. Although various sources report her name as Cora Insala, she went by "Emma", a name Bridger gave her. Sadly, she succumbed to a fever in 1946, leaving behind their three children.

Jim married the daughter of a Shoshone Chief. Three years later, she passed away during childbirth. The mountain man married Shoshone Chief Washakie's daughter, Mary Washakie Bridger, in 1850.

What happened to Jim Bridger's children?

Jim's firstborn child, Mary Ann, was captured by a group of Cayuse during the Whitman Massacre. She passed away soon after her release. Bridger's son, Felix, fought with the Missouri Artillery.

He succumbed to a sickness while on his father's farm. Jim's daughter, Josephine, who married American hunter Jim Baker, also passed away. Her death left Virginia as Bridger's only surviving child.

Jim was orphaned at 13: Exploring his age and background

Bridger's dad, James, was an innkeeper, while his mum, Chloe, was a homemaker. The family moved from Richmond to near St. Louis around 1812.

Jim's parents passed away when he was a teenager, leaving him apprenticed to a blacksmith. Following a 1822 advertisement in the Missouri Republican newspaper, he left the apprenticeship and was employed by General William Henry Ashley the following year.

He was the first European to explore the Great Salt Lake region

In 1824, Jim became one of the first recorded non-indigenous people to explore the Yellowstone region.

He was purportedly the only man who took a raft on the rapids at the Big Horn River and lived to tell the tale. Bridger was a guide during the Utah War for about a year. In 1859, he joined Captain William F. Raynolds' Yellowstone-bound Raynolds Expedition as a chief guide.

In 1861, Jim was a guide for military captain Edward L. Berthoud. He served as a scout under Colonel Henry B. Carrington until his discharge in 1968.

Bridger was blind by 1875

In 1867, Jim's eyesight started failing, and "he could not shoot well.". By 1870, he could only recognise people if they spoke.

At this time, the former wilderness guide was living under the care of his daughter, Virginia. He passed away on his farm near Kansas City, Missouri, in 1881. According to Find a Grave records, Bridger was buried at the Mount Washington Cemetery in Jackson County

FAQs

From October 1863 to April 1864, Jim was employed as a guide at Fort Laramie. Here are some frequently asked questions about him.

How many languages did Jim Bridger speak?

Jim never learned how to read or write. Nonetheless, he had conversational knowledge of Spanish, French, and several indigenous languages.

Did Jim Bridger and Kit Carson know each other?

Jim reportedly met fellow wilderness guide Kit in 1838. They travelled together on several expeditions, with Bridger purportedly being instrumental in training Carson as a scout and guide.

Conclusion

Jim Bridger's wife, Mary Washakie, was his third one following the passing of his past spouses. From 1835 to 1846, he was married to "Emma", the mother of his three kids. Bridger's second wife passed away after being together for about three years.

