Who were Michael Landon's spouses? A look into his 3 marriages

Michael Landon’s spouses were an important part of his personal life, just as his acting career was a big part of his public life. The legendary actor, known for appearing in shows like Little House on the Prairie and Highway to Heaven, was married three times and fathered nine children.

Michael Landon was an American actor and director, best known for his roles in Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie , and Highway to Heaven.

The legendary actor was married three times in his life.

He had nine children with his three wives.

with his three wives. His marriages often drew public attention due to his fame.

Who were Michael Landon's spouses?

Michael Landon’s love life included three marriages, each lasting through different stages of his career and personal growth. His wives were part of his journey as a father, actor, and public figure. Here is a brief look at Michael Landon's wife/wives.

Dodie Levy-Fraser (1956– 1962)

Full name : Dodie Levy-Fraser

: Dodie Levy-Fraser Date of birth : 16 March 1933

: 16 March 1933 Date of death : 5 July 1994

: 5 July 1994 Age at the time of death : 61

: 61 Place of birth: New York City, United States

Dodie Lexy-Fraser, Michael Landon's first wife, was an American theatre actress, author, and legal secretary. Dodie and Michael Landon tied the knot in 1956 before Landon became a well-known TV star. At the time, he was still building his acting career.

Dodie had a son, Mark Fraser Landon, from a previous relationship, whom Michael adopted when he was 11 years old. Together they also adopted another son, Josh Fraser Landon, as an infant. Dodie and Michael's marriage lasted six years, but as Landon's fame grew, their relationship began to struggle. In 1962, they divorced.

After her divorce from Michael, Dodie married again in 1975, to Dr. Peter Lake. She passed away in 1994, at 61, in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, USA.

Marjorie Lynn Noe (1963 –1982)

Full name : Marjorie Lynn Noe

: Marjorie Lynn Noe Date of birth : 6 June 1933

: 6 June 1933 Date of death : 26 November 2015

: 26 November 2015 Age at the time of death : 82

: 82 Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Lynn Noe was an actress, recognised for her roles in The Mike Douglas Show (1961), Biography (1987) and Third Annual Tennessee Cerebral Palsy Telethon (1967). She was Michael Landon’s second wife. The two first met during one of her extra roles, on the set of Bonanza. They married in 1963 not long after his first divorce.

Noe had been married twice before she met Landon. She was married to Mannie Baier from 21 November 1961 to 12 January 1963 and Michael Angelo Pontrelli from 11 September 1958 to 1960. Lynn had a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Landon, from her first marriage, whom Landon adopted.

Lynn and Michael went on to have four more children together: Leslie, Michael Landon Jr., Shawna Leigh and Christopher Beau. The couple's marriage lasted nearly 20 years, and they pair frequently appeared in public together, on talk shows and in a series of Kodak TV ads in the ’70s that also featured their children.

They divorced in 1982 after Michael Landon began an affair with his third wife, Cindy Clerico. Lynn founded a support group named Life After Divorce Is Eventually Sane (aka L.A.D.I.E.S.). She died on 26 November 2015 in Palos Verdes Estates, California, USA. Their daughter, Cheryl Landon Wilson, wrote in her memoir:

According to everything I’ve ever been told by both my parents, it was love at first sight. Their eyes met, and as Dad explained, he knew in that instant that he ‘had to have her,’ that this woman had to be his mate.

Cindy Clerico (1983 –1991)

Full name : Cindy Clerico

: Cindy Clerico Date of birth : 27 January 1957

: 27 January 1957 Age : 68 years old (as of 2025)

: 68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Cindy Clerico is a producer and actress, known for her roles in After Kony: Staging Hope (2011), The Game Changers (2018) and Sanctuary (2016). Cindy met her husband, Michael Landon, on the set of Little House on the Prairie (1974), where she was a makeup artist.

Despite their age difference, the two formed a strong connection and got married on 14 February 1983. Michael and Cindy had two children, Jennifer Rachel and Sean Matthew, and remained married until his death in 1991.

Is Cindy Landon remarried?

As of 2025, Cindy Landon has not remarried since the death of her husband. In a 1992 interview with People, Cindy mentioned that Michael had encouraged her to date after his death, but she stated,

I haven't dated. I've gone out with a friend, and he's only a friend. I'm not open to romance yet.

Frequently asked questions

How old was Michael Landon when he died? The legendary actor was 54 years old when he died on 1 July 1991.

The legendary actor was 54 years old when he died on 1 July 1991. Why did Michael Landon leave his wife? The late actor left his second wife, Marjorie, because he fell in love with Cindy Clerico.

The late actor left his second wife, Marjorie, because he fell in love with Cindy Clerico. How many biological children did Michael Landon have? Michael Landon had five biological children: Leslie, Michael Jr., Shawna, Christopher, Jennifer, and Sean.

Michael Landon had five biological children: Leslie, Michael Jr., Shawna, Christopher, Jennifer, and Sean. Why did Michael Landon's wife not attend his funeral? As per Newsner , Michael Landon's ex-wife Marjorie Lynn Noe did not attend his funeral because she said their divorce had already felt like a death to her.

As per , Michael Landon's ex-wife Marjorie Lynn Noe did not attend his funeral because she said their divorce had already felt like a death to her. Was Michael Landon gay? Michael Landon was not gay. He was married three times to women and had nine children.

Michael Landon's spouses were Dodie Frasier (1956-1962), Marjorie Lynn Noe (1963-1982), and Cindy Clerico (1983-1991). His first marriage ended in divorce, while his second marriage lasted nearly 20 years before also ending. His third marriage to Cindy was the longest and lasted until his death in 1991.

