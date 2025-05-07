Dusty Rhodes' cause of death explained: What happened to the WWE legend?

Dusty Rhodes' cause of death has been among the hot topics about the legendary wrestler. He was a beloved wrestling and creative icon, best known as 'the American Dream', inspiring generations of fans and wrestlers with his larger-than-life persona.

I have wined and dined with kings and queens, and I’ve slept in alleys and dined on pork and beans.

The Rhodes family is one of the most legendary in the entire professional wrestling business. Photo by Bob Levey, Moses Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dusty passed away in 2015 due to kidney failure.

due to kidney failure. His remains were cremated, and his son, Dustin , spread them at a ranch Dusty loved to visit.

, spread them at a ranch Dusty loved to visit. Rhodes' two sons, Dustin and Cody, wrestle in the WWE under the stage names Goldust and Stardust.

Dusty Rhodes' profile summary

Full name Virgil Riley Runnels Jr. Gender Male Date of birth October 11, 1945 Date of death June 11, 2015 Age 69 years old (at time of death) Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 125 kg (approx) Father Virgil Runnels, Sr. Mother Katherine Trefell Relationship status Married Spouse Michelle Rubio Children Dustin, Kristin, Teil, and Cody Education Albert Sidney Johnston High School and West Texas A&M University Profession Professional wrestler, booker, and trainer Net worth $3 million

What was Dusty Rhodes' cause of death?

The pro wrestler reportedly died from kidney failure at the age of 69. He had been suffering from kidney disease in his later years, and his death occurred after a fall in his home in Orlando, Florida.

One of the legend's sons, Cody, eulogised him in an emotional speech. He said,

My father was a great family man: He was my seat in school, he was the food on the table, he was everywhere. And if there was a Hall of Fame for fathers you could bet he’d be in that one as well.

Dusty Rhodes is a 3-time NWA World Champion. Photo by John Sciulli

Source: Original

When did Dusty Rhodes pass away?

Dusty passed on June 11, 2015, after he collapsed while at his home in Orlando, Florida. Paramedics rushed 'the American Dream' to a nearby hospital, where he passed on. Rhodes was cremated, and in November 2015, his ashes were spread by his son, Dustin, on a ranch that the wrestler loved to visit.

What infection did Dusty Rhodes have?

Rhodes had been dealing with kidney disease for a while before his passing. Some sources also state that he was battling stomach cancer at the time.

Was Dusty Rhodes diabetic?

There is no available information to suggest that Dusty Rhodes, best known as the American Dream, had diabetes. The pro wrestler battled kidney complications.

Dusty Rhodes at the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation's 12th Annual Celebrity Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on November 13, 2014, in New York City. Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

A look at Dusty Rhodes' legacy

Dusty began playing baseball and football before entering professional wrestling in 1967 with Big Time Wrestling in Boston. He was renowned for his passionate promos, especially the iconic "Hard Times" speech, and his ability to connect with global audiences.

Throughout his career, Rhodes competed in major promotions like NWA, WCW, and WWE, earning three NWA World Heavyweight Championships and numerous regional titles. Beyond the ring, Rhodes was a visionary booker, mentoring future stars in WWE's NXT developmental program.

Rhodes was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Additionally, his legacy endures through his sons, Dustin and Cody Rhodes, and the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

How old was Dusty Rhodes at the time of his death?

Dusty Rhodes was 69 years old when he died on June 11, 2015, a few months shy of his 70th birthday. He was born Virgil Riley Runnels Jr on October 11, 1945, in Austin, Texas, USA, to Katherine Trefell and Virgil Riley Runnels, Sr.

Dusty Rhodes (L), Sharlto Copley (C), and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (R) at WWE Monday Night Raw at American Airlines Arena on June 7, 2010, in Miami, Florida. Photo by Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Dusty Rhodes' net worth was estimated at $3 million at his death. He was one of the highest-paid wrestlers.

at his death. He was one of the highest-paid wrestlers. Dusty's last singles match was in 2007 against Randy Orton at The Great American Bash.

against Randy Orton at The Great American Bash. Rhodes was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame on May 21, 1995.

He was married twice in his life; first, to Sandra McHargue, from 1965 to 1975, and then to Michelle Rubio, whom he married in 1978, and they were together until his death.

Dusty Rhodes shared two children, Dustin and Kristin Runnels, with his first wife, Sandra McHargue. His children with Michelle Rubio are Teil and Cody Runnels.

Dusty Rhodes' cause of death was ruled as kidney failure at age 69. His tragic death was deeply felt in the wrestling world, more so to those who looked up to him as an inspiration. His remains were cremated, and his ashes are scattered at his favourite Texas ranch.

READ ALSO: Anthony Johnson's cause of death

Briefly.co.za published an article about Anthony Johnson, a well-known American MMA fighter. He was nicknamed Rumble because of his one-punch knockout power in the octagon.

Unfortunately, Rumble tragically died in late 2022. Explore more facts about what caused the end of the legend's life.

Source: Briefly News