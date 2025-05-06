All about Lefty Gunplay: age and life story of the West Coast rapper

Since featuring in Kendrick Lamar's 2024 track TV Off from the album GNX, Lefty Gunplay, aged 29, has quickly become a music sensation for his outstanding rapping skills. He has been into music since elementary school, where he performed and won during the talent show.

Lefty Gunplay's profile summary

Lefty Gunplay's age and early life

Lefty, whose real name is Franklin Scott Holladay (29 years old as of 2025), was born in Baldwin Park, California, on April 28, 1996. His mother and grandmother raised him in a mobile trailer park after his father left while Gunplay was young.

The harsh living conditions led Lefty to the streets at 13. A year later, the West Coast rapper faced arrest for an alleged shooting incident, leading to a brutal three-year stint in juvenile detention.

Gunplay has forged a successful music career despite spending multiple years in prison. Photo: @leftygunplay on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Lefty Gunplay from?

Holladay hails from Baldwin Park, California, United States. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity with a Guatemalan mother and a white dad from Mississippi.

Lefty Gunplay's music career

Lefty developed an interest in music early in elementary school, where he would perform Kanye West and 50 Cent songs and win. However, he was incarcerated shortly after graduating from high school, and it was during that time that he encountered rapper Jap5, who encouraged him to pursue a music career.

In 2023, after his release from prison, he launched two singles, Spin the Block and Certified Stepper, which gained significant online attention. Later that same year, Gunplay was signed to OTR Records, and a few months later, he released his first album, Rookie of the Year.

Lefty GunPlay at the 11th Annual TDE Holiday Charity Concert at William Nickerson Gardens Recreation Center on December 12, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Lefty Gunplay and Kendrick Lamar's collab

Lefty Gunplay and Kendrick Lamar collaborated on TV Off, which charted in numerous countries and became second on the Billboard 100. The collaboration helped promote Holladay's streaming numbers.

Songs

Some of Lefty Gunplay's top songs include:

TV Off

Menace

Walk Em Down

Fake Love

Start From Scratch

Studio albums

Rookie of the Year

PreSeason

Most Valuable Gangbanger

Famous Gangbanger

What happened to Lefty Gunplay?

In February 2025, the Fake Love hit maker was arrested on his way to host a party in El Paso. He reportedly committed multiple offences, including not having a seat belt, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility.

Following this incident, he could not attend the event, which led him to apologise during a conversation with a local radio host. He said,

I feel like I gotta make it up to my El Paso fans. I know I got a lot of fans in Texas. Things didn’t work out the way they were supposed to, but at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason. I love Texas. Hopefully, we can make it right.

Rapper Lefty Gunplay onstage during Calibash 2025 at Crypto.com Arena on March 07, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Trivia

Lefty played baseball, football, and basketball in high school.

He turned to the streets at the age of 13.

By 14, Lefty faced arrest for an alleged shooting incident, leading to a brutal three-year stint in juvenile detention.

He was raised in a mobile trailer park .

Gunplay released his first two singles, Spin the Block and Certified Stepper , in 2023.

and , in 2023. His influences include The Game and 50 Cent.

and He has a "Roll Bounce" tattoo above his right eye as a tribute to the late rapper Drakeo .

. Known for marathon studio sessions, Lefty sometimes records multiple songs in a single night.

Lefty Gunplay, aged 29, is a West Coast rapper best known for his feature in Kendrick Lamar's TV Off. Despite spending multiple years in prison, Gunplay has forged a successful music career, having released several studio albums, including Rookie of the Year and PreSeason.

