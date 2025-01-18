Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2025: The truth behind his massive wealth

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper, songwriter, filmmaker and entrepreneur. He is considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation and one of the greatest rappers of all time. Besides his fame, he has also amassed significant wealth. What is Kendrick Lamar's net worth?

Kendrick Lamar at The Forum in Inglewood, California (L). Kendrick Lamar at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. He is among the most popular and highest-paid rappers worldwide and has won several awards, such as The Bet, MTV, and Grammy Awards. Some of his greatest albums include Overly Dedicated, Section 80 and To Pimp a Butterfly. With this popularity, many are curious about his wealth.

Kendrick Lamar’s profile summary

Full name Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Compton, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'5'' (165 cm) Weight 148 Ibs (67 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kenneth "Kenny" Duckworth Mother Paula Oliver Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Wife Whitney Alford Children 2 Education Vanguard Learning Center, Centennial High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, filmmaker, entrepreneur Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook

Kendrick Lamar’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and Capital Xtra, the American rapper has a net worth of $140 million. Kendrick's primary source of income comes from his music career, endorsements and business ventures. He has often reflected on the deeper meaning of success and wealth. In a 2013 interview with Interview Magazine, he said:

I always thought money was something just to make me happy. But I’ve learned that I feel better being able to help my folks, ’cause we never had nothing. So just to see them excited about my career is more of a blessing than me actually having it for myself.

Fast five facts about Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Source: Original

As of this writing, Kendrick has earned over $250 million in his career. In 2018 alone, he earned $60 million, which made him one of the highest-paid entertainers for the year. Below is a detailed breakdown of Kendrick Lamar's career earnings.

Year Earnings 2013 $9 million 2014 $9 million 2015 $12 million 2016 $19 million 2017 $30 million 2018 $60 million 2019 $39 million 2020 $5 million 2021 $10 million 2022 $10 million 2023 $20 million Total $223 million

How does Kendrick Lamar make his money?

The American entrepreneur has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on 26 June 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Music career

Kendrick Lamar's primary source of income is his music career. He makes money from selling his albums, streaming his songs on apps like Spotify, and performing at concerts. Kendrick began his music career under the stage name K.Dot while attending high school.

Lamar's breakthrough came with his second album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012), which became the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in Billboard 200's history. His other famous albums include To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) and GNX (2024), which included hit singles Not Like Us, Squabble Up, and Like That. Below is a list of Kendrick Lamar's popular songs:

Humble

Alright

DNA.

Swimming Pools (Drank)

King Kunta

Money Trees

Backseat Freestyle

M.A.A.D City

Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on 24 July 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s record sales/album sales

As per BestSellingAlbums.org, the Los Angeles-based rapper has sold over 10 million albums, including 7,500,000 in the United States and 1,060,000 in the United Kingdom. The best-selling album by Lamar is his 2024 album, which sold over 4,255,414 copies.

Filmmaking career

Kendrick Lamar has ventured into filmmaking, primarily through his music videos. He began his filmmaking career by writing the music video for his song Ignorance Is Bliss. He made his directorial debut with the music video for Backseat Freestyle.

He has since directed several music videos alongside his creative partner, Dave Free, under the collective name The Little Homies.

Acting career

Kendrick Lamar has also ventured into acting. He made his acting debut on the Starz drama series Power in July 2018, playing a character named Laces. He has also appeared in several music videos and short films, often taking on creative roles behind the scenes.

Lamar curated and produced the soundtrack for the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. Here is a list of some of the movies and shows he has worked on according to his IMDb profile:

Power (2018)

(2018) Black Panther (2018)

(2018) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

(2014) Divergent (2014)

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on 1 October 2016 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Business ventures and investments

Beyond his contributions to the music industry, Lamar has ventured into the business world, diversifying his income. In 2020, he co-founded pgLang, an American independent multidisciplinary creative communications company.

Lamar also co-owns Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), an American independent record label and EngineEars, an innovative new platform which provides audio engineers with the tools to operate their business and enables artist access to quality engineering.

Endorsement deals and collaborations

Throughout his career, Kendrick Lamar has partnered with several well-known brands, including Nike, American Express, and Reebok. He has also partnered with fashion designers and outlets, including Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose.

The rapper has also collaborated with various artists across various genres, such as Taylor Swift, SZA, and Imagine Dragons. These collaborations have helped increase his earnings and overall net worth.

Kendrick Lamar’s house and real estate

Kendrick Lamar has made some smart moves in real estate. In 2013, he bought a house in Eastvale for $523,400. He later sold it for $825,000 in 2021. In 2017, he purchased a $2.65 million mansion in Calabasas. Below is a list of other properties owned by the rapper.

A home in Manhattan Beach, California, worth $9.7 million

A home in LA's Bel Air neighbourhood worth $16 million

A four-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, NY, worth $8.6 million

A mansion in LA's Brentwood neighbourhood worth $40 million

Kendrick Lamar at Centennial Olympic Park on 8 January 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar’s cars

Kendrick Lamar has an impressive collection of cars, ranging from vintage classics to modern luxury vehicles. His car collection reflects his passion for luxury vehicles and his status as a prominent figure in the music industry. Below is a list of his cars as per Carbike360.

Car Price Buick Regal $25,995 1992 Cadillac Seville $35,575 1964 Chevy Impala $40,787 1990 Cadillac Brougham $19,587 2017 BMW i8 $143,400 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport $72,350 2018 Mercedes G-Wagon $123,600 1987 Buick GNX $82,500

Frequently asked questions

Kendrick Lamar's popularity has attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Kendrick Lamar richer than Drake? Kendrick Lamar is reportedly not richer than fellow rapper Drake. As of 2025, Drake has an estimated net worth of $250 million, while Kendrick Lamar's net worth is estimated at $140 million.

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly not richer than fellow rapper Drake. As of 2025, Drake has an estimated net worth of $250 million, while Kendrick Lamar's net worth is estimated at $140 million. Does Kendrick Lamar own a jet? The American rapper does not own a private jet.

The American rapper does not own a private jet. How many records has Kendrick Lamar sold? Kendrick has sold over 10.2 million albums worldwide, which has sold more than 17.9 million album-equivalent units globally.

Kendrick has sold over 10.2 million albums worldwide, which has sold more than 17.9 million album-equivalent units globally. How much does Kendrick Lamar make per show? According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper earns over $1 million per concert performance.

According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper earns over $1 million per concert performance. How much does Kendrick Lamar charge for a feature? The American songwriter reportedly charges around $250,000. He also charges around $400,000 occasionally.

The American songwriter reportedly charges around $250,000. He also charges around $400,000 occasionally. What is Kendrick Lamar’s salary? His salary varies depending on the source, including his earnings from tours, live performances, and his music.

His salary varies depending on the source, including his earnings from tours, live performances, and his music. How many Grammys does Kendrick Lamar have? As of this writing, Lamar has won 17 Grammy Awards.

As of 2025, Kendrick Lamar's net worth is $140 million, making him one of the world's most popular and highest-paid rappers. He has earned this impressive amount through his success as a music artist, rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. As of this writing, he has won 17 Grammys out of 47 nominations.

READ ALSO: Ken Carson: facts about the rapper

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Ken Carson. He is an upcoming Atlanta-based rapper known for hits like Overseas and Rock N Roll.

Ken Carson was formerly an underground artist and is known for his successful collaborations with fellow Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti. Check the article for more on his background and rise to fame.

Source: Briefly News