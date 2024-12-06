Ken Carson: height, age, and net worth: Facts about the rapper

Ken Carson, real name Kenyatta Lee Frazier Jr., is an upcoming Atlanta-based rapper known for hits like Overseas and Rock N Roll. Formerly an underground artist, his innovative approach to music has made him a star in the contemporary rap scene. While his career is an open book, fans are now more intrigued about Ken Carson's height and other aspects of his personal life.

Ken Carson is known for his collaboration with Playboi Carti, who he has been working with since he was a teenager. He initially released music on SoundCloud. Since finding mainstream success, he has worked with other notable figures in the industry, like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, and Destroy Lonely.

Ken Carson's profile summary

Full name Kenyatta Lee Frazier Jr. Date of birth April 11, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Unknown Profession Rapper, producer, songwriter Genre Hip-hop, trap Record label Interscope Records Years active 2015 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Spotify Website kencarson-xyz

Ken Carson's height and age

Ken Carson (24 years old in 2024) was born on April 11, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He stands an estimated 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) tall.

What is Ken Carson's real name?

The rapper's birth name is Kenyatta Lee Frazier Jr. During an interview in February 2021 with Our Generation Music he revealed the origin of his stage name, Ken. He said:

My name came from the Barbie doll, Ken Carson. Barbie's boyfriend.

Did Ken Carson go to college?

Rapper Ken Carson did not go to college. In his early teens, he dropped out of school. He later joined a military academy at 15 but was expelled after just three months for violating the no-phones policy.

Ken Carson's music career

Carson started his music career in 2015 when he joined the record label 808 Mafia after meeting record producer TM88. He initially released music on SoundCloud, gaining attention in the underground rap scene.

His breakthrough came in 2019 when he was discovered by fellow Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, who signed him to his label Opium, an imprint of Interscope Records. The rapper released the EPs Boy Barbie and Teen X in 2020.

He released his debut studio album, Project X, in July 2021, which included popular tracks like Rock N Roll and Change. His second album, X, came out in July 2022 and entered the Billboard 200, peaking at number 115.

Ken's third studio album, A Great Chaos (released in October 2023), peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200. He made his Billboard 100 debut in April 2024 with the song Overseas from the deluxe version of A Great Chaos.

Carson's meteoric rise in the last five years is attributed to his work ethic. He does not post much on social media. The rapper told XXL Magazine for their summer 2024 issue that he prefers to spend most of his time in the studio.

Atlanta-based beatmaker Lucian, who co-produced Ken's song Overseas, praised the rapper's commitment to pushing his sound during the XXL interview, adding,

He hears the beat [and] he'll instantly know what to do on it. One take, he'll just go in the booth, come out in 20 minutes. He is a perfectionist. He definitely takes his time, but he knows what he's doing.

Ken Carson's top songs

These are the top ten songs according to Ken's Spotify streams, where he currently gets over 9.3 million listeners per month;

Rank Song Year Project 1 Yale 2020 Teen X (EP) 2 Overseas 2024 A Great Chaos (Deluxe) 3 SS 2024 A Great Chaos (Deluxe) 4 Fighting My Demons 2023 A Great Chaos (album) 5 Delusional 2024 Single 6 Mewtwo 2024 A Great Chaos (Deluxe) 7 Succubus 2023 A Great Chaos (album) 8 Freestyle 2 2022 X (album) 9 Rock N Roll 2021 Project X (album) 10 Jennifer's Body 2023 A Great Chaos (album)

Ken Carson's sound

Carson has a unique musical style characterized by a blend of trap, emo, and psychedelic sounds with energetic flows. The sound has been compared to that of his mentor rapper Playboi Carti. The artist shared why he decided to choose a unique sound while talking to Clash Music in October 2023, saying,

Because I wanted to be on some heavier energy. I feel like some Atlanta music is monotone, and I didn't want to be just rapping; I wanted to be able to do whatever I want, and this was the best way to do that.

Ken Carson's net worth

Ken Carson is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million, according to Music in Minnesota. Music and merchandise sales are his main source of income.

Ken Carson's tattoo controversy

In October 2024, Ken Carson surfaced with a new pentagram tattoo art on his chest. The ink art was met with mixed reactions, with some netizens saying it was satanic. One Instagram user said, 'Oh, that brother sold his soul,' and another added, 'What's up with celebs these days?'

The pentagram is often associated with the Church of Satan's Sigil of Baphomet, a symbol historically linked to satanic worship. The rapper has not publicly addressed the backlash.

Ken Carson's weight

Ken Carson's weight has been fluctuating over the years as can be seen in this collage of him from September 2023 to July 2024.

Ken Carson's heightened energy adds to his dynamic stage presence. With his undeniable talent as a songwriter and rapper, he continues to push boundaries and innovate within the hip-hop and trap genres.

