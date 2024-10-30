Kyle Richh: Age, height, real name, net worth, and full biography

Kylie Richh is an upcoming artist in the Brooklyn drill rap scene. The rapper and his regular collaborators Jenn Carter and TaTa have been making waves in the industry with a fresh take on drill after forming the '41' rap collective. This article delves into Kyle Richh's age and the background that shaped his musical skills.

Kyle Richh attends the NBA 2K24 Launch Event on September 06, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York (L). Photo: Arturo Holmes/Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Richh started writing music at the age of seven but started recording in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, then released them in 2021. The Brooklyn native counts artists like Lil Wayne and Tay-K among his musical inspirations.

Kyle Richh's profile summary

Full name Kyle Henry Olatunde T. Fasheun Date of birth January 22, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Ethnicity African (from Nigeria) Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Gender Male Siblings A younger sister Profession Rapper Genre Drill Years active 2021 to date Group 41 with TaTa and Jenn Carter Record label Republic Records Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube Spotify

How old is Kyle Richh?

The upcoming artist is 21 years old as of 2024. Kyle Richh's birthday is January 22, 2003, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Kyle Richh's real name?

The drill rapper was born Kyle Henry Olatunde T. Fasheun. His stage name has his first name and the word rich with an additional h.

Where is Kyle Richh from?

Kyle was born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York. He still resides in the city, which has significantly influenced his music and style.

Top 5 facts about drill rapper Kyle Richh. Photo: @realkylerichh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How tall is Kyle Richh?

Kyle Richh's height is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm). He weighs around 60 kg (132 pounds) and has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Kyle Richh's parents and siblings

The drill artist has African parents with Nigerian roots and a younger sister, but he has not shared many details about them. His father is the one who introduced him to rap music by playing songs from rap artists like Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG.

In his October 2022 interview with Amazon Music, he mentioned that his parents have not been supportive of his music career. He does not have a close relationship with his dad, who has always shown 'tough love,' but he gets along well with his mother and sister.

Kyle Richh attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Richh was kicked out of college

Fasheun's parents wanted him to pursue education, but staying in class was not his strongest suit. He finished high school and enrolled in college but was kicked out for smoking in the dorm. While appearing on No Jumper in May 2023, he revealed that he does not regret the decision because he did what was best for him.

You got to do what's best for you and that's what I did for me. I'm in college smoking every day. I go into no classes; I'm broke-like 'what am I doing here, bro'...I gotta do what's best for me, bro, and what's best for me was music because that's what I love. That's my passion.

Kyle Richh's music career

Henry began his music career in 2021. He released his debut EP, Everything Dead, in July 2021, followed by the deluxe version in August of the same year. However, it was not until his November 2021 breakout single, Beam, gained popularity on TikTok that he started to see significant traction.

In 2022, the rapper continued to release tracks like 41 Freestyle, Misconceptions, Spinnin 2, and Breakin the Code, which all garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

His October 2022 single, Notti Bop, with Jenn Carter and TaTa, went viral and reached #1 trending on YouTube before being taken down due to its graphics. This success led to him signing a deal with Republic Records.

Since then, Kyle Richh has continued to release hit tracks like Deuce, Victim, and Hazard Lights Freestyle. His track Bent, released in August 2023 with Jenn Carter, TaTa, and MCVertt, went mega-viral and was certified gold by the RIAA.

Rapper Kyle Richh performs at halftime during the BET Experience celebrity basketball game on June 29, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Richh and the 41 rap collective

Kyle is part of the rap group 41 with fellow artists TaTa and Jenn Carter. He and Jenn are childhood friends who met through their Nigerian-born parents and grew up together in the Brownville section of Brooklyn, New York. They were introduced to TaTa in 2021 by their mutual friend, Dee Billz.

The Brooklyn trio started recording music during the Covid-19 pandemic. They made their debut in January 2022 with the single 41 Cypher.

The 41 rap collective signed with Republic Records in July 2022 and released their EP 41 World: Not the Album in November 2023. Republic Records' Executive VP of A&R Damion Presson told XXL Magazine in early 2024 that the trio brings fresh and unique talent to the music scene.

We haven't seen a group like this in a long time, who bring different personalities and flows. They are all equally talented in their own right.

Kyle Richh's songs

Song Year Project Red Signs 2024 41OTR Pt.2 (EP) No Auto with Dee Bills 2023 Single Hazards Lights 2023 Single G19 2022 Single Notti Bop with TaTa & Jenn Carter 2022 Single Slow Motion with Jenn Carter 2022 Single Automobile 2022 Single Stuck in My Ways 2022 Single Breakin' the Code 2022 Single Do What You Want 2022 Single Liquor 2022 Single Spinnin' 2 2022 Single Juliet with Jenn Carter 2022 Single Misconceptions 2022 Single Love Me Alone with Jerry West 2022 Single Beam with Mike Myerzz 2021 Single Spinnin' 2021 Everything Dead (Deluxe) Don't Run with Jahh Staxks 2021 Everything Dead (Deluxe)

Kyle Richh's net worth

The upcoming artist is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to Celeb Geeks and Superstars Culture. His main source of income is his rap career.

Rappers Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, and Tata (L-R) from Brooklyn Hip-Hop group 41 during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

At Kyle Richh's age of 21, he is carving out a successful rap career after deciding to forego his education. He has also had a few run-ins with the authorities but continues to grow with his fellow Brooklyn artists TaTa and Jenn Carter.

READ ALSO: How old is SugarHill Ddot? Age, height, real name, net worth, bio

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about upcoming drill rapper SugarHill Ddot. The Harlem native is only 16 years old but is currently one of the prominent figures in the New York rap scene.

SugarHill started releasing music at 13 years old and has since received co-signs from major artists like Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill. Check the article for more on his background.

Source: Briefly News