Keisha Morris now: Life updates on Tupac's ex-wife

Rapper Tupac Shakur was married once in his lifetime to Keisha Morris. Their marriage was short-lived due to the rapper's controversial lifestyle and legal issues, but they stayed in touch until Tupac's unfortunate murder. What has she been up to?

Tupac and Keisha Morris were married for 10 months. Photo: @worldwideentertainmenttv on YouTube, Bob Berg on Getty Images (modified by author)

Keisha Morris has never worked in show business, but her marriage to a cultural icon gave her instant fame. Many were convinced it was a marriage of convenience because 2Pac was in jail at the time, but Morris refuted the claims in interviews she did after the rapper's death.

Keisha Morris' profile summary

Full name Keisha Morris Date of birth July 10, 1974 Age 49 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Hair colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorce Husband The later rapper Tupac Shakur (April 1995 to March 1996) Children Two Education John Jay College (BSc Criminal Justice) Profession Educator, former camp counsellor, former actress Known for Being rapper Tupac Shakur's wife

How old is Keisha Morris?

Tupac's ex-wife is 49 years old as of 2024. Keish Morris' date of birth is July 10, 1974. She was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, United States.

Keisha Morris met Tupac while still a college student

The former couple met in the summer of 1994 at the Capitol nightclub in New York when they were both in their early 20s. Keisha was 20, while the rapper was 21. She was a student at John Jay College Criminal Justice while working as a camp counsellor.

Tupac had already established himself in the hip-hop industry. He released his debut studio album, 2Pacalypse Now, in November 1991, followed by the album Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z., in February 1993. He has also appeared in the films Poetic Justice (1993) and Juice (1992).

Tupac Shakur and Keisha Morris' relationship was greatly affected by the legal troubles he was facing at the time. He had been charged with sexual assault after an incident with a woman in a New York City hotel room. He was also facing unlawful possession of firearm charges.

In December 1994, a Manhattan court found Shakur guilty of the sexual abuse charge and sentenced him to four and a half years in prison. He served ten months at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

Despite his legal troubles, Tupac's and Keisha's romance blossomed. In her 2011 interview with XXL Magazine, Morris was asked what made her stay. She revealed that she could not walk away after getting to know him better.

Because I got to know him, he told me one time, 'Everything I touch, I damage, I mess up. I don't want you to be involved in any of this. I don't wanna hurt you. I don't want you to be damaged or anything like that. And it was hard, because when you care and you love a person, at that point, what do you do? Do you walk away?

Top 5 facts about Tupac's ex-wife, Keisha Morris. Photo: @worldwideentertainmenttv YouTube (modified by author)

Keisha Morris married Tupac while he was incarcerated

Tupac proposed to Morris before he was sentenced to jail. The couple later tied the knot on April 29, 1995, four months after he started serving time at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York. Keisha would then make frequent prison visits until the rapper's release in October 1995.

Their marriage did not last long after Tupac Shakur's release. Keisha called it quits after 10 months of marriage. She told XXL Magazine that she felt the rapper had changed after getting out, and he no longer needed her.

I thought that things were changing, that he changed. Things were getting very different once he got bail, and I felt like I wasn't needed anymore. It wasn't a good feeling. Like, Okay, of course, you don't know from being so young. But I just felt like, Wow, okay, it was over. Like, Okay, I don't need you anymore. I'm getting out. That's it.

There were speculations that Tupac only married her for conjugal visits while incarcerated, and she was in it for the fame. Morris refuted the claims, citing such visits were not allowed, but she felt used and hurt by the marriage. Despite the issues, the former couple stayed in touch after the end of their marriage until Tupac's murder in September 1996.

Keisha stayed in touch with Tupac after their divorce. Photo: @worldwideentertainmenttv on YouTube, Bob Berg on Getty Images (modified by author)

Keisha Morris is a mother of two

Tupac had plans to have kids with Morris when they tied the knot, but they split before making it a reality. Keisha told Source Magazine (via The US Sun) that the rapper's aspiration to become a father came as a shock to those who knew him.

When we got married, Tupac said he wanted to have kids; his publicist and our close friend Karen Lee was shocked to see how much Tupac had changed. She had never heard him talking about marriage or children...Tupac picked out names; he wanted to move to Arizona and name our daughter Star and our son Michelangelo. I liked Star, but not Michelangelo.

Morris is now a doting mother of two kids, according to Cheat Sheet. She has, however, allegedly never tied the knot since her divorce from Shakur.

Keisha Morris’ movies

Keisha has one film credit based on her IMDB profile. In 2005, she appeared in the film The Bag Man as Lisa's friend.

Keisha Morris' net worth

Morris' exact net worth is unclear, but she has independently built her career. In a previous interview, she revealed that 2Pac supported her financially when they were together, but she continued to work.

I had a job throughout the whole relationship, you know. I've never just said, although you know, 'I have him, let me just quit, you know, and depend on him now' was never. Even if that was the case and he didn't want me to quit my job or anything like that, I would be so miserable.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Where is Keisha Morris now?

After the end of her marriage to Tupac, Keisha proceeded to finish her Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice at John Jay College. She later did her master's degree and worked to address race and inequality issues in the criminal justice system. She currently works as an educator in New York.

FAQs

Keisha Morris has managed to carve her path beyond the shadows of Tupac Shakur, but her life in the spotlight is intertwined with her association with the rapper. Here are frequently asked questions about her life and their relationship;

Who was Tupac's wife?

Tupac Shakur was married to Keisha Morris. They tied the knot on April 29, 1995, while the hip-hop star was incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.

Who is Keisha Morris married to now?

Morris did not remarry after her short-lived marriage to Tupac. She welcomed two kids, but their father's identity remains unknown.

Is Keisha Morris still alive?

Tupac's ex-wife, Keisha, is still alive. She chose to live a low-key lifestyle after her marriage to the rapper.

Does Keisha Morris have a Tupac tattoo?

It is stated that Morris does not have a Tupac tattoo. The rapper's last girlfriend before his unfortunate death, Kidada Jones, had Tupac's face tattooed on her arm. She later covered the tattoo with a flower.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs onstage at Club Amazon in New York. Photo: Al Pereira

Tupac's ex-wife, Keisha Morris, has not been seen in public in recent years, but she will always be remembered for standing by 2Pac when he needed a shoulder to lean on. She continues to reside in her native New York with her two kids.

