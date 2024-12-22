Benson Boone's net worth: How much has he earned from music?

On 23 June 2024, Benson Boone took the stage at Wembley Stadium, opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. This milestone performance capped off a remarkable rise to fame for the young Beautiful Things singer. With his growing popularity and chart-topping hits, many wonder about Benson Boone's net worth and how much he has earned from music.

Benson Boone during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball in 2024 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Kane/WireImage, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Benson Boone is an MTV award-winning singer-songwriter who rose to fame on American Idol before pursuing music independently. He gained popularity on TikTok and released his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, on 5 April 2024, earning wealth and worldwide fame.

Benson Boone's profile summary

Full name Benson James Boone Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Monroe, Washington, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'8" (176 cm) Weight 68 kg (149 lbs) Body measurements in inches 38-30-14 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kerry Boone Father Nathan Boone Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon School Monroe High School University Brigham Young University (briefly attended) Profession Singer, songwriter, social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube Facebook

What is Benson Boone's net worth?

According to Popnable and Prestige Online, the American pop star's net worth is $1 million. Benson Boone's income has surged significantly due to his music's viral success, and the rising artist is heading into 2025 with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

In an interview with Variety, he expressed his amazement at the unexpected success of Beautiful Things, which has transformed his career:

My life has changed dramatically since the song came out. I have so much trouble processing it all right now because I'm trying to stay on top of it. But when I sit back and look at what's happening, it really, truly blows my mind. Because it's something a lot of people dream of, and [I'm] one of those people.

Facts about Benson Boone. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

How does Benson Boone make money?

The American singer generates income through music sales, streaming platforms, live performances, brand partnerships, and social media engagement. Here is a closer look at the various ways he earns money:

Music sales and streaming

The artist's hit singles and debut album generate significant revenue from digital sales and streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Famed for songs like Ghost Town (2021), which charted in 16 countries, and Beautiful Things, which topped the charts in the UK.

Boone's first single landed him in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, released in April 2024, has more than 57 million Spotify listeners monthly. He also has two EPs, Walk Me Home, released in 2022, and Pulse, released in 2023.

Concerts and live performances

How much does Benson Boone make per concert? The Ghost Town singer's earnings per concert vary based on venue size, audience, and ticket sales. Estimates suggest he earns between $50,000 and $100,000 per show, with higher earnings possible for high-profile events, such as opening for Taylor Swift or performing alongside Lana Del Rey.

Benson Boone at Madison Square Garden on 13 December 2024 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Merchandise

Selling branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and posters, also contributes to the singer's earnings. Fans can visit his official merch store online to see various items available.

Did Benson Boone win American Idol?

Benson Boone's American Idol journey ended before he could win. He competed in season 19 (2021), made it to the top 24, and was a favourite but decided to leave. However, in a Zach Sang Show interview, Boone explained why he left the competition.

Is Benson Boone in a relationship?

Benson Boone's girlfriend is actress and TikTok influencer Maggie Thurmon since March 2024. On 5 June 2024, Maggie shared an Instagram video of them holding hands, to which he commented:

The first pic…wow. Perfect.

Benson Boone onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

FAQS

The Washington-born artist has captured the hearts of music lovers, sparking curiosity about his life and career. Here are some of the most popular questions and their answers.

Thanks to an impressive debut album and growing popularity, Benson Boone's net worth has skyrocketed in 2024. His success, fueled by chart-topping music, TikTok fame, and live performances, solidifies him as a rising star in the industry, eager to achieve even greater heights.

