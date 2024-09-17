Tanner Buchanan's relationship timeline and his dating history

Designated Survivor and Cobra Kai heartthrob Tanner Buchanan has graced many screens, often appearing alongside some of the most beautiful co-stars. This has naturally fueled interest in Tanner Buchanan's relationship and dating history, sparking curiosity about who has captured the actor's heart in real life.

Actor Tanner Buchanan. Photo: @tannerbuchananofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tanner Buchanan is a young American television actor who gained recognition after appearing in the 2014 Disney show Girl Meets World. He is rumoured to be romantically linked to well-known figures like Addison Rae and Mary Mouser, with whom he has shared the screen. Read on to discover more about the actor's dating history.

Tanner Buchanan's profile summary

Full name Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1998 Age 25 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lima, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Burbank, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 65 kilograms (143 lbs) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel-green Mother Marlona Buchanan Father Steve Buchanan Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lizze Broadway School Glandorf Elementary School Profession Actor Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Tanner Buchanan's relationship timeline

Because American TV star Buchanan is known for his on-screen romance with other actresses, there have been rumours that he is dating some of them. Though he keeps details about his personal life private, when he was asked during a YouTube interview how many people he had kissed, he replied by saying:

I don't keep track. I can tell you that it's not many. It's not very many whatsoever. On-screen, I know, maybe five. Off-screen five, maybe. Not many people at all. That's from what I can remember, maybe about five.

Facts about Tanner Buchanan's relationship. Photo: Craig Barritt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

This, among others, has sparked rumours about the actor's romantic life. Here is a look at his dating history and those he has been romantically linked to:

Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae

Addison sparked romance rumours with Tanner Buchanan due to their convincing on-screen chemistry in the 2021 Netflix movie He's All That. Addison Rae is a TV actress and TikTok star born on 6 October 2000 to Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez.

Addison Rae kissed her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2021. Photos: @GettyEntertainment (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Rae rose to fame on the TikTok platform, boasting over 88 million followers. A public kiss between the actress and Tanner while presenting Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards further fueled their dating rumours.

The TikTok star is currently dating Grammy-nominated musician Omer Fedi, with whom she has been since 2021.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser in December 2022 at Disney Land. Photo: @tannerbuchananofficial (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Due to their on-screen chemistry in the first season of Cobra Kai, there has been speculation about Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser's relationship. Interest was further heightened by Tanner's Instagram post on 8 December 2022, featuring photos of him hugging Mary at Disneyland Paris with this caption:

Bonjour!!! It’s the Holidays @disneylandparis. Thank you @disneylandparis for such an amazing time! Loved all the #DisneyXmas decorations and spirit!

While the two are just good friends, Distractify reported that Mary Mouser is in a private relationship with American producer and A Million Little Things actor Brett Pierce. Their status has not been updated recently.

Who is Tanner Buchanan dating?

The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Gen V actress Lizze Broadway since there are no clues that they have parted ways. Buchanan confirmed his relationship during a 2021 appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. When asked if he had a girlfriend in a Q&A segment, he responded:

Yes, I do. Her name is Elizabeth Broadway, but she's known as Lizze Broadway. And she's absolutely wonderful.

Tanner Buchanan and his girlfriend, Lizze Broadway in January 2021. Photo: @LuvByte (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Tanner Buchanan's girlfriend, Lizze, is 26 years old and was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. According to her IMDb page, Lizze is best known for her role as Emma Meyer in Gen V and has also appeared in movies and TV series such as Bones, Splitting Up Together, and Chicago P.D.

How did Tanner meet Lizze?

Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway met as children through a mutual friend. They began dating during high school.

Are Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway still together?

The couple are allegedly still together. They initially parted ways in 2015 but reconciled. Buchanan admitted that his behaviour was to blame for their breakup, saying:

I will admit, it was my fault...So, she had every right to [break up with me]. I don't know what it was inside of me that felt like I could act the certain way that I was acting, but I did anyway. Then, I was devastated.

However, they patched things up in 2017 and were seen together at the 2019 Comic-Con event in San Francisco. In 2021, Just Jared also shared photos of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Venice, Italy, including a PDA moment where they kissed.

Is Tanner Buchanan gay?

Although Tanner Buchanan's sexuality has been questioned due to his portrayal of gay characters, he has never publicly identified as gay. He has only been romantically linked to women.

In 2021, Buchanan expressed interest in playing a gay version of Robin in a Batman film, as reported by Variety. He stated:

If I have the opportunity to represent something like that, that's incredible… If they're willing to write it, then you know what? Of course, I'm going to play it…I really want to play Robin to Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Tanner Buchanan has never publicly identified as gay. Photo:@tannerbuchananofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

As one of Hollywood's rising stars, Tanner Buchanan has the looks to complement his acting skills, making him a heartthrob. Here are some frequently asked questions about his love life, along with the best answers:

Is Tanner Buchanan in a relationship? He is allegedly in a relationship with Lizze Broadway.

He is allegedly in a relationship with Lizze Broadway. Is Tanner Buchanan married? The Cobra Kai star is not married.

The star is not married. Is Tanner Buchanan single? The actor is reportedly not single.

The actor is reportedly not single. Who is Tanner Buchanan's gf/girlfriend? The American television star is reportedly dating his childhood girlfriend, Lizze Broadway.

The American television star is reportedly dating his childhood girlfriend, Lizze Broadway. Are Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae dating? The duo is not dating but were rumoured to be lovers in 2021.

The duo is not dating but were rumoured to be lovers in 2021. Are Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser dating? The American TV stars are not dating.

The American TV stars are not dating. Is Tanner Buchanan in a relationship with Addison Rae? The co-stars are not in a relationship in real life.

The co-stars are not in a relationship in real life. What is Tanner Buchanan's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs about 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

He is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall and weighs about 143 pounds (65 kilograms). What is Tanner Buchanan's age? He is 25 years old, born on 8 December 1998.

He is 25 years old, born on 8 December 1998. Who is Lizze Broadway dating? The actress is reportedly in a relationship with Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan.

Due to his rising acting career, interest in Tanner Buchanan's relationship has surged. While he has been romantically linked to high-profile actresses and co-stars, his romance with Lizze Broadway remains the most significant, standing out amid ongoing speculation.

READ ALSO: Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s relationship timeline: From collabs to soulmates

Briefly.co.za discussed interesting details about Big Sean and Jhené Aiko’s relationship. The lovebirds are among hip-hop’s most beloved power couples, with a handful of Grammy nominations and chart-topping hits.

The couple’s relationship started as a platonic friendship before blossoming into an admirable bond. However, like any normal relationship, the couple has had its fair share of ups and downs. Their relationship timeline is quite the rollercoaster ride, and the article discusses everything.

Source: Briefly News