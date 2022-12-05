Who is the mother of Tanner Buchanan, Marlona Buchanan?

Marlona Buchanan is a celebrity family member better known for being the mother of Tanner Buchanan. Tanner Buchanan is a well-known personality in the entertainment scene. He hit the headlines when he opened up about his interest in playing Robin in Batman. He has also appeared in blockbuster films like Cobra Kai 2018, Designated Survivor 2016 and The Fosters 2013.

Tanner performed with various Los Angeles acting and theatre groups before landing his first screen appearance with a minor role on Modern Family in 2010. Photo by Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Despite being a celebrity mother, there is little known information about Marlona Buchanan except that she is a very supportive mother. Tanner has been in the entertainment industry since childhood.

Marlona Buchanan's profile & bio summary

Full Name Marlona Buchanan Profession Celebrity Mother Nationality American Birth Country United States Gender Female Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Sexual Orientation Straight Marital Status Married Spouse Steve Buchanan No of Children 2 Son Tanner Buchanan

What is Marlona Buchanan's age?

Steve and Marlona are probably in the same age group and do not share a considerable age difference. However, the pair is yet to reveal their exact birth details. She has a blonde-coloured hair type and a dark brown-cloured pair of eyes and belongs to the white ethnic group.

What is Marlona Buchanan's nationality?

It is believed she was born and raised in one of the states in the United States of America, her home country. Thus, she holds American citizenship by birth.

Marlona Buchanan's husband

Marlona is married to Steve Buchanan, a travelling businessman and entrepreneur. The couple has two children named Tanner and Marrae Prowant.

Tanner is arguably one of the most sought-after rom-com actors today. Photo by David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

About Tanner Buchanan

He was born to his parents on December 8, 1998, in Ottawa, Ohio, US. Thus, Tanner Buchanan is 24 years of age as of 2022. Tanner grew up in Burbank and moved to Los Angeles with his family, where he joined professional training at Edge Performing Arts Centre and Huckleberry Friends Production.

Above is everything you would love to know about Marlona Buchanan, popularly known as Tanner Buchanan's mother. Tanner has always been a fan of the silver screen as he was first seen in the child role in the series Modern Family. He would later feature in other projects as a child artist. Despite being a celebrity mother, Marlona has maintained her life private, away from the public limelight.

