Nay Maps’ biography: real name, age, career, net worth, girlfriend in 2022

Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala is a South African actor, model, singer, and entrepreneur. To most people, he is known for his portrayal of Mxolisi Mdletshe on the South African hit television series Uzalo. He has also had prominent roles in The Queen and Isibaya. What else is there to know about the celebrated actor besides his life on the big screen?

While Nay is well-known for his prolific acting and singing, he is also renowned for his impeccable fashion sense. His dressing often earns him praises from his fans on social media. Here is a glimpse at the actor's details.

Profile summary

Full name: Nkosinathi Maphalala

Nkosinathi Maphalala Nickname : Nay Maps

: Nay Maps Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 30th March 1989

30th March 1989 Age : 33 years (as of 2022)

: 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Current residence : Pretoria, South Africa

: Pretoria, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Zulu

: Zulu Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 6'1"

6'1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Married

Married Wife: Nomcetho 'Dot' Mthethwa

Nomcetho 'Dot' Mthethwa Father: The late Bishop Simeon Maphalala

The late Bishop Simeon Maphalala Siblings: 2 sisters

2 sisters Profession : Actor, musician, model

: Actor, musician, model Alma mater: University of Pretoria

University of Pretoria Instagram : @naymaps

: @naymaps Twitter : @NayMaps

: @NayMaps Net worth: $100,000

Nay Maps' bio

How old is Nay Maps? The actor is currently 33 years old, having been born on 30th March 1989. He is the firstborn of three children born to the late Bishop Simeon Maphalala and his wife. Maps grew up alongside his two younger sisters in Pretoria, South Africa.

He completed his primary school education at the Sunnyside Primary School and later joined Lyttleton Manor High School. After completing his high school studies, he joined the University of Pretoria. What did Nay Maps study? The celebrated actor pursued and graduated with a bachelor's degree in information technology with a major in programming and software.

What is the real name of Nay maps?

Nay Maps' real name is Nkosinathi Maphalala. The 'Maps' nickname is derived from the actor's real-life second name.

Early life and career

Nay Maps had a passion for creative arts from a very young age. While his university education was largely centred on computers, his first job was in a Channel ANN7 television series known as The Lifestyle Show.

Maps later worked as a professional model representing various brands in filmed commercials. In 2014, the actor landed his first prominent acting role when he was cast to play Tshepo in the South African soap opera Isibaya. This was later followed by other roles, including Mxolisi from Uzalo. Here is a look at Maps' acting credits.

Imbewu: The Seed as Tshireletso.

as Tshireletso. Isibaya as Tshepo

as Tshepo Muvhango as Zenzele

as Zenzele The Queen as Dingane

as Dingane Umkhokha as Siphamandla

as Siphamandla Uzalo as Mxolisi Mdletshe

How did Maps manage to appear in three shows around the same time?

At some point in his career, Nay Maps had to juggle between roles in three television shows and a film. He appeared in a supporting role on Imbewu: The Seed, Muvhango, and Umkhokha. At the same time, he had a role in the Netflix comedy special Little Big Mouth alongside Amanda du Pont.

The actor credits this achievement to his teachable spirit and open-mindedness. He also stated that his passion and discipline helped keep him grounded when things got challenging.

Is Nay Maps coming back to The Queen?

In 2020, Nay Maps left The Queen under unclear circumstances. There were rumours that he had been fired from the show, while others speculated that he left of his own accord. In late 2021, the actor was reported to be making a comeback to the show.

Nay Maps' wife in real life?

While the actor had kept his love life off the public eye for a long time, he finally posted photos of himself in a wedding ceremony marrying Nomcetho "Dot" Mthethwa. Dot is a renowned South African singer and social media influencer.

The wedding was reportedly a small private ceremony in which only close family and friends attended. Nomcetho also posted the wedding photos on her Instagram page, eliciting numerous congratulations messages and happy reactions from fans.

In 2016, there were rumours Nay Maps was dating Gugu Zulu, one of the actresses on Uzalo. However, Gugu dismissed the rumours and stated that she and Nay were only friends and that nothing was going on between them. She said the dating speculations were 'just rumours.'

Family life

The actor has gone through several life-changing family moments in the last few years. Here is a brief look.

Walking his sister down the aisle

In 2021, Nay got to walk his sister Thando Maphalala down the aisle. After his father's demise, Nay had to step in and walk his younger sister down the aisle on her wedding day. He termed the event a life-changing and spiritual experience for him.

Nay Maps' father's death

The actor's father passed on in July 2020. Phil Mphela, the renowned South African entertainment commentator, made the news public through his Twitter handle. The cause of Bishop Simeon Maphalala's was never made public. Simeon was 59 years old at the time of his demise.

In July 2021, Maps took to social media to commemorate his dad, stating that he was struggling to come to terms with the loss. After losing his dad, the actor lost two of his grandparents in a span of a week.

Shona Ferguson's death

Shona Ferguson was a popular South African actor who was also one of Nay's best friends. He passed away on 30th July 2021 after developing covid-19 complications. Nay Maps stated that he was finding it difficult to deal with Shona's demise, reminiscing how the late actor had supported his clothing lie, vowing to be a loyal customer.

Who is Maps Maponyane?

Masego 'Maps' Maponyane is a well-known South African television show host, actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He is a graduate of the University of the Witwatersrand. While he shares the nickname Maps with Nkosinathi Maphalala, the two are not related.

What is Nay Maps' net worth?

According to SouthAfricanPortal, the actor's net worth in 2022 is $100,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Nay Maps is definitely a multi-talented individual, having found success as a singer, actor, model, and entrepreneur. His prolific portrayal of Mxolisi Mdletshe in Uzalo has played a particularly pivotal role in his success in the TV industry.

