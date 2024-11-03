Tony Hinchcliffe's wife: Is he still married to Charlotte Jane?

Tony Hinchcliffe is known for his brash humour and unapologetic style that has made him a memorable stand-up comedian. Some of his controversial jokes have sparked widespread backlash and increased interest in his personal life. Australian-born Charlotte Jane drew attention around 2017 when it was revealed she was Tony Hinchcliffe's wife. Are they still married?

Tony Hinchcliffe performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 10, 2017 (L) and on July 1, 2017 (R) in Pasadena, California.

Source: Getty Images

Tony Hinchcliffe's wife and marital status are not the only things that fans are curious to know about the stand-up comedian. His sexual orientation has also been speculated. Tony tends to talk less about his partners and sometimes uses jokes to address rumours.

Tony Hinchcliffe's profile summary

Full name Tony Hinchcliffe Other names The Golden Pony Date of birth June 8, 1984 Age 40 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Youngstown, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Male Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Aussie model Charlotte Jane Children None (as of 2024) Education Ursuline High School Profession Stand-up comedian, podcast host, television personality Years active 2007 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website tonyhinchcliffe.com

Who is Tony Hinchcliffe's wife?

Is Tony Hinchcliffe married? The stand-up comedian does not have a wife as of 2024. He was previously married to Charlotte Jane.

Who is Charlotte Jane, Tony Hinchcliffe's ex-wife?

Charlotte Jane is a model and social media influencer, born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. She comes from a well-known and wealthy Aussie family.

The model's father is the legendary car racer Bob Jane. He was a four-time winner of the Armstrong 500(later called Bathurst 1000) and four-time winner of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Bob Jane was also a tyre tycoon with a chain of tyre retailers called Bob Jane T Marts. The Australian racer was inducted into the V8 Supercars Hall of Fame in 2000.

The racer died in September 2018 after losing the battle with prostate cancer. He was 88 years old. Charlotte's mother was Bob Jane's second wife, Laree Jane.

The model has two siblings, including Courtney and Robert and two half-siblings from her father's first marriage: Rodney and Karen Jane. Charlotte, who is currently based in Los Angeles, has an active Instagram account, @charlottebabyjane, which has over 28,800 followers but is set to private.

Top 5 facts about Tony Hinchcliffe's ex-wife, Charlotte Jane.

Source: Original

Charlotte Jane and Tony Hinchcliffe's relationship timeline

Tony and Charlotte were first linked in 2015. The famous comedian revealed in a 2017 Instagram post that has since been deleted that he was going to tie the knot with the Aussie model.

During an August 2018 Roast Battle with Mike Lawrence, the comedian admitted that he had married Charlotte in Las Vegas. Tony and Charlotte used to occasionally post each other on social media until around May 2021.

Hinchcliffe addressed their divorce for the first time in January 2024 during his appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. He mentioned that his marriage to Charlotte was for Green Card purposes, but it was the best marriage, and they are still close. She even attends his shows with her new partner.

My actual marriage was short-lived but very much fun. It was a beautiful, very cool Australian girl...She was super funny and super cool, and we're still friends to this day – She was like, I have to go back to Australia because I've been in America for a certain amount of months, and I'm like, 'Screw that, let's go to Vegas'...We had a good run – Everyone that knows us knows it was like the coolest (from) beginning to end.

Charlotte Jane in during a previous outing.

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Jane is engaged to Chase Stopnik

Charlotte has been dating Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and motorcycle enthusiast Chase Stopnik since 2022. She revealed in a February 2024 Instagram post that he had proposed and announced in March that she was expecting their baby.

The couple welcomed their first son, Sonny Bob Stopnik, in September 2024. They introduced him to their fans in an October 6, 2024, Instagram post with the caption,

The new love of our lives! Almost a month with our Sonny Bob Stopnik. Born September 10th in Newport Beach. Our hearts are so full, and we couldn't feel more lucky and blessed to be his mum and daddy.

The couple usually post each other on their respective social media accounts. In November 2024, Chase posted a series of photos with his expanding family with a caption to show appreciation for Charlotte, writing,

Our family started the day we met, and our love has grown deeper and stronger with everything that's gone by. You've given me the 2 best days and the biggest gifts of my life. First being your heart and hand in marriage and second being our beautiful Sonny. To watch you evolve through all these steps of life has been absolutely beautiful. I'm so grateful to be doing life with you @charlottebabyjane

Charlotte Jane and Chase Stopnik during their trip to Park City, Utah, in February 2024 (L).

Source: Instagram

Is Tony Hinchcliffe gay?

The comedian has been the subject of gay rumours for some time. The speculation dates back to May 2011 when Tony wrote on X (Twitter),

(Pretty) chicks treat me like I'm a gay guy. Gay guys treat me like I'm a (pretty) chick.

Hinchcliffe sometimes jokes about his sexuality when doing stand-up comedy, but he has not come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community. His dating history also consists of women.

Who is Tony Hinchcliffe's girlfriend?

Tony has not been linked to anyone recently. He rarely talks about his love life and the people he dates. From his social media posts, he is currently focused on his career in stand-up comedy and podcast hosting.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe attends the Smoked-Out Roast of Snoop Dogg at Avalon Hollywood on November 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Tony Hinchcliffe's wife may not be in the picture, but he does not regret the short-lived marriage he had with Charlotte Jane. The comedian has not revealed if he plans to settle down again and build a family.

