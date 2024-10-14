Radhika Merchant's net worth: Wealth before and after marriage

The question 'Is Radhika Merchant rich?' has been asked a lot since she married the son of India's wealthiest family. Her financial standing has greatly increased but she is also the daughter of a successful pharmaceutical tycoon. This article delves into Radhika Merchant's net worth before and after marriage.

Radhika Merchant's net worth is mainly attributed to her work in her family's business. She has also gained substantial corporate experience and has a strong academic background which includes a degree from New York University.

Radhika Merchant's profile summary

Full name Radhika Merchant Date of birth December 18, 1994 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Kutch, Gujarat, India Place raised Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m/162 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Anant Ambani (2024 to date) Parents Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant Siblings Anjali Merchant (younger sister) Education BD Somani International School New York University (Political Science) Profession Businesswoman, classical dancer, philanthropist Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Radhika Merchant's net worth in dollars

DNA India estimated Radhika Merchant's net worth before marriage to the billionaire Ambani family to be between $0.96 million and $1.3 million (about Rs. 8 crore - Rs. 10 crore). She married the family's youngest son, Anant Ambani, in July 2024.

Her husband, Anant, is a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $40 billion in 2024. He serves on various boards within the Reliance Industries family business.

What is the Radhika Merchant family's net worth?

The businesswoman comes from a family of Indian pharmaceutical tycoons. Radhika Merchant's father, Viren Merchant, is estimated to be worth Rs 750 crore (around $90 million) in 2024, according to India Times.

Viren is the CEO and Vice Chairman of Mumbai-based Encore Healthcare. The company has been in operation for over 25 years and is involved in the production of various pharmaceutical products and services. Viren's wife is the company's managing director, while her daughters serve on the board.

Radhika's in-laws, the Ambanis, are among India's richest families. Her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, is estimated to be worth $108.3 billion (around Rs. 10,830 crores) in 2024, according to Forbes. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.

What does Radhika Merchant do for a living?

Radhika is a businesswoman currently serving as a director at her family's pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare. Radhika Merchant's job at the firm entails driving innovation and growth.

In 2017, she started working as a junior sales manager at Isprava, a luxury real estate developer in Mumbai. In 2016, she worked as a business strategy consultant intern at Cedar Consultants. She previously interned at Desai & Diwanji, India First Organization, Law Point, and Priyadarshani Academy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Education

Radhika graduated from New York University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. She earned her International Baccalaureate from BD Somani International School in 2013. The businesswoman is also an alumnus of Ecole Mondial World School and Cathedral and John Conon School in Mumbai.

Dancing

Anant Ambani's wife is also a trained classical dancer. She completed eight years of Bharatanatyam training under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at the Shree Nibha Arts Dance Academy in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant's philanthropy

Radhika is actively involved in animal welfare and conservation efforts. She and her husband, Anant Ambani, launched Vantara, a wildlife preservation project, in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India.

The 3000 acre-sanctuary hopes to house over 2000 animals from over 40 different species. Radhika told Vogue in March 2024 that she expected her highly publicized wedding to give the sanctuary the much-needed exposure.

I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation centre in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts.

Radhika Merchant's properties

Radhika owns a Rs. 640 crore (around $77 million) mansion in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The luxurious beach villa features 10 bedrooms, a 70-meter private beach, and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. The property was a gift to her from her billionaire father-in-law, Nita Ambani.

Who is richer, Radhika or Shloka?

Shloka Mehta is richer than Radhika Ambani. She has an estimated net worth of Rs 149 crores, according to Bollywood Shaadis, compared to Radhika's Rs 10 crores.

Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, a prominent diamond tycoon and the owner of Rosy Blue India, a top diamond manufacturer. She is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Apart from her involvement in her family business, Shloka is also a social entrepreneur. She co-founded ConnectFor, a non-profit organization that helps volunteers connect with NGOs.

How much did Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding cost?

The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies were an extravagant affair, estimated to cost over $600 million, according to The Guardian. The lavish celebrations spanned several months and included performances by international artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber.

Radhika Merchant's net worth has grown significantly thanks to her association with elite Indian circles. She continues to work at her father's company, but the extent of her involvement in the Ambani family business has yet to be revealed.

