Anant Ambani's net worth: how rich is Mukesh Ambani's youngest son?

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, India's billionaire. He recently became an internet sensation following his extravagant marriage to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant. Due to his newfound fame, netizens are curious to know about his wealth. So, what is Anant Ambani's net worth?

Anant derives his vast wealth from his father's inheritance and his extensive career as an entrepreneur. Photo: @Ambani's (modified by author)

Anant Ambani's jobs in his family business, Reliance Industries, have made him a prominent figure in India's corporate world. He is among India's wealthiest individuals, and his leadership skills have made him a strong force to reckon with. Discover how rich Anant Ambani is here.

Anant Ambani's profile and bio summary

Full name Anant Mukesh Ambani Gender Male Date of birth April 10, 1995 Age 29 years old (in 2024) Birth sign Aries Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Weight 110 kgs (approx) Height 5 feet 6 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Indian Parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani Siblings 2 (Akash and Isha) Relationship status Married Spouse Radhika Merchant Education Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Brown University Profession Business person Social media Instagram

How old is Anant Ambani?

Ambani, whose real name is Anant Mukesh Ambani (age 29 years old in 2024), was born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai, India. He is a renowned Indian entrepreneur and animal rights activist best known as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani.

Anant is among India's wealthiest individuals, and his leadership in key sectors of India's economy made him a strong force to reckon with. Photo: @Ambani's (modified by author)

Who are Anant Ambani's parents?

Anant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest Indians and chairman of Reliance Industries. His mother, Nita Ambani, is a renowned philanthropist, chairperson, and founder of the Reliance Foundation.

He was raised alongside his twin siblings, Akash and Isha, born on October 23, 1991. Akash is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, and Isha is a board member of Reliance Industries.

What is Anant Ambani's net worth in 2024?

According to GQ India and StockGro, Anant Ambani's net worth is estimated at $40 billion. He derives his vast wealth from the family businesses and his extensive career as an entrepreneur.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, India Photo by Prodip Guha

What does Anant Ambani do?

After graduating from Brown University in the USA, Anant joined the Reliance industry as the director of Reliance's energy business. He also owns a 0.12% stake worth of shares in Reliance Industries and sits on the company's board of directors.

Anant also sits on the board of Reliance Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by his mother, Nita Ambani. He has also taken up major directing roles in notable, Reliable Industry companies such as;

Jio Platforms Limited (a multinational tech company) since March 2020.

Reliance New Solar Energy Limited since June 2021.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since 2022.

Anant Ambani's car collection

Together with his wife, the Indian billionaire owns a fleet of expensive cars, including a Bentley Continental GTC worth around $450,000, which his father gifted him during his engagement with Radhika Merchant. He also owns;

Range Rover Vogue

BMW i8

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz S-class

Anant Ambani wed his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, at a glamorous wedding celebration in Mumbai. Photo: @Ambani's (modified by author)

Anant Ambani's house

As part of his wedding gifts to his son, billionaire Mukesh Ambani gifted his son a luxurious Dubai mansion worth $77.3 million. The 3000-square-foot beachfront mansion in Palm Jumeirah villa features ten elegant bedrooms and a private beach extending over 70 metres.

Luxurious watch collection

Besides owning luxurious cars and mansions, the Indian billionaire owns some of the most expensive watch brands. These include;

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G 'Ruby'

Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime 6300G-010

Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish Richard Mille RM 056 Tourbillon Split

Richard Mille RM27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon GMT 26580IO

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

How much money was spent on Anant Ambani's wedding?

Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant posing for a photo on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Photo by Ashish Vaishnav

According to the Guardian and National News, Ambani's wedding cost approximately $600 million. He wed his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, at a glamorous wedding celebration in Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with Business Today's Executive Director Rahul Kanwal, Anant shared his joy for marrying Radhika, saying,

I am lucky to have her for sure. She is the person of my dreams.

The star-studded event, dubbed the 'wedding of the century,' took place from July 12, 2024, until July 30, 2024. It was attended by prominent celebrities, political leaders, and business tycoons. The event came after several pre-wedding ceremonies, during which prominent music artists like Rihanna, Justin Beiber, and Kate Perry performed.

How much is the Ambani family worth?

According to Financial Express and The Indian Times, the Ambani family's net worth is estimated at $309 billion as of 2024, making it one of the wealthiest families in India. This accounts for 10% of India's GDP. They have accumulated wealth through different business proceeds, primarily from Reliance Industries.

Anant Ambani gestures as he arrives at his wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Photo by Punit Paranjpe

Trivia

Anant was born into a family of billionaires who are known worldwide. These are the fast facts:

Anant Ambani's dad is India's wealthiest tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani's net worth currently stands at an estimated $40 billion in 2024.

Anant Ambani's income primarily stems from his roles within the Reliance Industries conglomerate.

He is married to Radhika Merchant.

The Indian heir is deeply committed to animal activism through his initiative, Vantara, which focuses on wildlife welfare and conservation.

Anant Ambani's business ventures include significant roles in the Reliance Industries conglomerate.

Above is everything you need to know about Anant Ambani's net worth, career, and personal life. His impressive net worth reflects his family heritage and personal ambition as he continues to build his legacy.

