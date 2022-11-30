Adam Neumann's net worth in 2022, age, family, education, career

Adam Neumann is no new name in the Billionaire's corner. He is a renowned investor and businessman and one of the co-founders of WeWork in 2010. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the company from 2010 to 2019. Adam Neumann's net worth has remained a topic close to most people's hearts due to his success in his career.

Adam Neumann attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Adam Neumann's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be about $1.2 billion. This is from his previous position at WeWork. His entrepreneurial career as the co-founder and CEO of WeWork went differently than planned, as he was forced to resign. His rise and fall were chronicled in documentaries, books and TV series. Here is a glimpse into his life.

Profile summary and bio

Real name Adam Newmann Year of birth April 25, 1979 Age 43 years as of 2022 Birth place Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel Nationality Israeli-American Profession Businessman and investor Height 6′ 5′′ Weight 77 kg Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Rebekah Neumann Children Six Estimated Net Worth in 2022 (Approx) $1.2 billion

How old is Adam Neumann?

The businessman was born on April 25, 1979, in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel. Adam Neumann's age is 43 years as of 2022. Moreover, Adam Neumann's nationality is a duo, as he holds American and Israeli citizenship.

Adam Neumann speaks onstage during WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on January 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Early life

Adam grew up in a Jewish household. His father's name is Dormon Neumann, and his mother's name is Avivit Neumann. His parents divorced when he was still young, at the age of seven years. Together with his mother and a younger sister named Adi, they immigrated to the United States of America.

After four years, they returned to Israel, and shortly after, Adam graduated from the Israeli Naval Academy. He then established himself in Kibbutz Nir Am, where he served as a Navy officer for about five years. During his tenure, he was promoted to the rank of captain.

Adam Neumann's education

He then moved back to the United States of America, where he attended the Zicklin School of Business in New York City.

Career

Adam resigned as the CEO of WeWork in 2019. This came with losing most of his voting control in the company he once co-founded. It is alleged that the Billionaire resigned after accusations of the company's stock price dropping. He sold most of his shares, nearly $1 billion worth of shares, and owns about a 10% stake in the firm.

Does WeWork still exist?

In October 2021, WeWork merged with blank check company BowX Acquisition Corp and went public.

How much money did Adam Neumann make from WeWork?

Adam was once worth $14 billion, but his fortune went down after a failed IPO and subsequent resignation from WeWork.

What is Adam Neumann doing now?

Despite his exit from WeWork, Adam is getting back on his feet. He is making huge strides in the real estate industry with his new company, Flow. The company is geared towards the residential real estate market. His first investor was Andreessen Horowitz, a prominent Silicon Valley player. Flow is estimated to be worth about $350 million. The company is expected to launch in 2023.

Before founding Flow, Adam had purchased about 3000 apartment units in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, and Atlanta. His new company, Flow, will own and manage the properties.

Is Adam Neumann married?

Yes, the entrepreneur is a happily married man. Adam Neumann's wife is known as Rebekah Neumann. Adam Neumann's children are six. Before marrying her now-husband, she once dated Brian Hallisay. The two later broke up, and the reason for their partying ways remains unknown. In 2008, she tied the knot with Adam Neumann; the two have been together since then.

Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Adam Neumann's net worth continues to be on the rise. This is despite resigning from WeWork after claims of financial mismanagement. His recent venture and return to the residential real estate market seem worthwhile.

