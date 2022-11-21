Is Beckett Lansbury transgender or an ally? Everything you need to know

Beckett Lansbury is better known as the first and only child of popular American actress Ally Sheedy and actor David Lansbury. Beckett, who was born female, later transitioned into a man. His family was fully supportive of his decision and journey.

Ally Sheedy & her son Beck, together with John Fugelsang posing for a picture. Photo: @John Fugelsang, @Madhotcollectibles.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beckett's mother recently revealed her journey on her son's coming out as transgender. She revealed she could not have it any other way since her son has been open about everything.

Profile summary and bio

Birth name Rebecca Lansbury Transitioned name Beckett Lansbury Year of birth 1994 Age 28 years as of 2022 Place of birth America Nationality American Gender Transgender Mother Ally Sheedy Father David Lansbury Famous as Activist and teacher

Who is Ally Sheedy's child?

Beckett Lansbury was born Rebecca Lansbury to his parents, Ally Sheedy and David Lansbury, in 1994. Ally and David later divorced in 2009. Beckett, who is a teacher, is 28 years as of 2022. In 2010, Ally disclosed to the public that her daughter was not straight. This was several years before Beckett commenced his transitioning journey.

Actress Ally Sheedy and daughter Rebecca Lansbury attend "High School Confidential" New York screening at The Times Center on March 5, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

In June 2020, the American actress and her son were featured in the Parents magazine podcast, We Are Family, to talk about Trans kids.

During the show, Beckett revealed that she commenced taking transitioning hormones in 2015. During his college years, she embraced testosterone and masculine pronouns to make the transition easier. She also changed her name to Beckett.

At first, the journey was no walk in the park for Ally. She revealed that she had to educate herself on the expectations, which came in handy when conversing with her son.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ally reveals that she has to give enough room to her son for him to become independent. Ally also disclosed she had a strong and great relationship with her son from an early age. She was quoted saying;

This is a good phase right now. He's very independent. But I like it when I can help him with something, whether it's advice or he needs a new mattress!

I want him to be able to do what he wants to do with his life, have the freedom to make his own choices, and surround himself with a loving, supportive community.

I've learned a lot. Beck doesn't hide anything. And I feel very comfortable talking to anyone whose kid is just beginning the transition process. Parents need to educate themselves.

It's natural to have fears about your kids, no matter what. But in this case, Beck is in a great place in his life. I give him the room to run, and I just really try to watch.

Is Ally Sheedy transgender?

No, there is no information regarding Ally being transgender. However, she is an ally, supporting her daughter's transition to becoming male.

Ally Sheedy attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with hosts Jessica Mason Pieklo and Imani Gandy, Ally believes that it is vital asking someone for their pronouns.

Is Ally Sheedy in recovery?

The renowned actress, currently starring in the film Single Drunk Female, revealed that her role depicts her addiction battle and journey in 1989. The film portrays her as a mother to a daughter who has just returned home after spending time in rehabilitation. She told Closer Weekly;

I went to rehab [for] sleeping pills. I started taking them when I was in a toxic relationship. The person I was with was a real drug addict, and the sleeping pills had something to do with that rocker sort of schedule.

Is Beckett Lansbury related to Angela Lansbury?

Yes, the two are related. Beckett's dad, David Lansbury, is the nephew of Angela Lansbury. Therefore, Angela is Beckett's grandmother.

Beckett Lansbury, Ally Sheedy's son, is living free after coming out as a transgender person and transitioning from female to male. He continues being an activist and proving to people that they should make their choices and live their best life.

READ ALSO: Who is Kasie Hunt's husband Matthew Mario Rivera? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za recently shared a read on Matthew Mario Rivera, a renowned and successful part-time American professor, reporter, and producer. To many, he is also known as Kasie Hunt's husband, an American NBC newscaster.

The couple tied the knot in Shenandoah Woods, Virginia, on May 6, 2017. Here is a glimpse of his life.

Source: Briefly News