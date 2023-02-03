Meet Dorothy Bowles Ford: Everything about Harold Ford Jr's mother

Dorothy Bowles Ford is famous for her affiliation with a prominent political family in the United States. She is the mother of Harold Ford Jr, an American financial managing director, pundit, author, and former US Congressman. Ford Jr is also a member of the Ford political family and is the son of former Congressman Harold Ford Sr, who held the same seat for 22 years.

Dorothy is an American community activist and a former Power Electrical employee. Photo: @Ford (modified by author)

Dorothy Bowles Ford is also famous as the wife of the first African-American Congressman Ford Harold Sr. Though divorced, she still carries the name of her ex-husband and the father of her son. So, where is she now?

Full name Dorothy Bowles Ford Gender Female Age The mid-70s (As of 2023) Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Harold Eugene Ford Sr Children Harold Jr, Newton Jake and Sir Isaac

What is Harold Ford Jr's nationality?

He was born on May 11, 1970, in Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States. Thus, he is 52 years as of 2023. He schooled at St. Albanus School for Boys and did his graduate education at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan. He follows the Christian religion and holds American nationality.

In the business sphere, he has experience in some of the country's biggest firms and political genes, as his father was Tennessee Congressman. Photo: @Ford (modified by author)

Who is Harold Ford Jr's mother?

Bowles is a former Potomac' Electric Power employee. She worked as a coordinator of consumer and regulator functions.

What is Dorothy Bowles Ford's age?

She has not disclosed her age and place of birth to the public. But she is in her mid-70s.

Who is Dorothy Bowles Ford's spouse?

Harold Eugene Ford Sr. was born on May 20, 1945, in South Memphis. He is an American politician and democratic former member of the United States House of Representatives, representing the area of Memphis, Tennessee, for 11 terms. He worked from 1975 until he retired in 1997. Even though he is retired, he is still active in the Democratic Party.

Harold Sr is celebrated as the first African-American Congressman. Photo: @Ford (modified by author)

Dorothy Bowles Ford's children

Ford married Bowles in 1969 and divorced in 1999. They have three children: Harold Jr, Newton Jake and Sir Isaac.

Who are Harold Ford Jr's parents?

The father is Harold Ford Sr, an American politician and Democratic former member of the United States House of Representatives. The mother is Dorothy Bowles Ford, an American community activist and a former Power Electrical employee.

Who is Harold Ford Jr's Wife?

Emily Threlkeld is the wife of the politician. She was born on January 2, 1981, in Naples, Florida, United States of America. She only became more popular when she married Harold.

Harold and his wife, Emily Threlkeld, have been married since 2008. They have a daughter, Georgia Walker Ford, born in December 2013 in New York. Their second child, a son named Harold Eugene Ford III, was born in May 2015.

Is Dorothy Bowles Ford white?

Dorothy Bowles has mixed ethnicity. However, she is an American national.

Above is everything you need to know about Dorothy Bowles Ford, Harold Ford Sr's wife. After her divorce, she withdrew from the public, and little is known about her.

