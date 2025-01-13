Mandla Msibi's biography: Get to know the South African politician

South African politics are often marked by influential figures shaping regional and national governance, with Mandla Msibi being a notable example. Emerging from Mpumalanga's political landscape, his career has featured notable achievements alongside significant challenges. Beyond the headlines and controversies, who is Mandla Msibi?

Mandla Jeffrey Msibi is a South African politician and educator who has served in the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature since 2019. As an ANC member, he has held key MEC roles in governance and agriculture.

Profile summary

Full name Mandla Jeffrey Msibi Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Daantjie, Transvaal Province (now Mpumalanga), South Africa Current residence Mbombela, Mpumalanga, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married School Lekazi Central High School College/University Elijah Mango College of Education, University of Potchefstroom, University of Pretoria Profession Politician, educator

Mandla Msibi's early life

The South African politician was born and raised in Daantjie, Transvaal Province, now Mpumalanga, South Africa.

How old is Mandla Msibi?

As of 2024, Mandla Msibi's age is 49, having been born on 14 December 1975. He is of Black African ethnicity.

Education qualifications

The ANC member graduated from Lekazi Central High School and obtained a senior teacher's diploma from Elijah Mango College of Education. He also holds certificates in negotiation and basic business skills from the University of Potchefstroom and executive leadership from the University of Pretoria.

Exploring Mandla Msibi's political career

Mandla Msibi started his career as an educator and later served as a youth commissioner in the Mpumalanga Premier's office. Elected as a councillor in 2006, he became a speaker in 2016. In 2019, he was appointed Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

He moved to Agriculture but was dismissed in 2021 due to legal issues. In 2022, he was elected African National Congress (ANC) provincial treasurer but stepped aside due to charges. After the charges were withdrawn, he returned as MEC but was not reappointed in 2024.

What happened to Mandla Msibi?

In recent years, Mandla Msibi has faced several legal controversies. In 2017, he was accused of vandalising a vehicle, breaking into a house, and committing attempted murder and assault. In February 2018, he was arrested for malicious property damage.

As per The Mail & Guardian, In 2021, he faced charges of murder and attempted murder related to a shooting in Nelspruit. He handed himself over to the police and was granted bail. However, the trial was postponed, and the charges were provisionally withdrawn in 2022.

Was Mandla Msibi suspended?

The Mpumalanga political leader has faced multiple suspensions during his career. In October 2021, he was suspended from his role as MEC for Agriculture due to murder and attempted murder charges.

In April 2022, he stepped aside as ANC provincial treasurer following the party's "step aside" rule. Most recently, in early 2024, he was suspended for three years for organising a march against President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC's 8 January celebrations.

Where is Mandla Msibi today?

According to the latest reports from Daily Maverick on ANC Mandla Msibi, the former MEC appealed the NDC's three-year suspension, arguing it was unlawful and intended to exclude him from campaigning during the 2024 provincial and national elections. Msibi stated:

The suspension was driven by an ulterior motive.

However, Times Live reported in July 2024 that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the national disciplinary committee upheld the suspension. Mbalula stated:

The national disciplinary committee [decided] the suspension of comrade Mandla Msibi remains in effect. The comrade is still a member of the ANC and is afforded an opportunity to reconcile himself with the strategic political line of the ANC.

Who is Mandla Msibi's wife?

While the prominent provincial leader is known to be married, his spouse's identity and relationship status are private. Msibi has mentioned how the allegations of a plot to assassinate him and his arrest for double murder and attempted murder in 2021 affected their children. He told News24:

My children have suffered. One, who's asthmatic, collapsed at school, another had to be sent to psychologists, and another one, who's at university, had to come back home.

What is Mandla Msibi's net worth?

Despite being a prominent public servant, his net worth is largely undisclosed. Estimates suggest it could range to $1 million, but Msibi's salary and additional income sources are unclear, making it difficult to determine accurately.

As an educator in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi rose to prominence in governance, balancing notable achievements with challenges. His political journey draws public interest, reflecting his enduring influence in South African politics.

