Sisisi Tolashe (Nokuzola Tolashe): Age, family, appointment, pictures, net worth

Sisisi Tolashe went from being voted out of her leadership role in 2015 to being the frontrunner for the presidential spot at the 2023 ANCWL elective conference, complete with the support of Ramaphosa and his allies. This is her political comeback story.

The deputy minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities during a swearing-in ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday, 8 March 2023. Photo: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 ANCWL conference is the first elective conference since 2015, where Bathabile Dlamini was voted president. However, the longest-sitting president was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who served for 10 years from 1993 to 2003.

Sisisi Tolashe's profile summary and bio

Full name Nokuzola Gladys Tolashe Date of birth 21 December 1959 Age 63 years old (as of July 2023) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Queenstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Grey Gender Female Education Matric Profession President of the ANC Women's League Social media None Political party African National Congress

Sisisi Tolashe's biography

Nokuzola Gladys Tolashe is also known as Sisisi Tolashe. She was born on 21 December 1959 in Queenstown (now Komani), Eastern Cape, South Africa and will turn 64 in December 2023. Nokuzola's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

There is no information about the ANC Eastern Cape member's parents, siblings and marital status.

Nokuzola Tolashe was the ANCWL Secretary-General for seven years. Photo: Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

Sisisi Tolashe's career and party

The newly elected ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president started as an activist and a Congress of South African Students member in the 1980s. In 2001, she was sworn into the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, filling a vacancy in the caucus of her political party, the ANC.

Sisisi Tolashe's previous office

Below is a summary of Sisisi Tolashe's previous office and roles:

Year Office/Role 2001-2008 Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature 2008-2015 ANCWL Secretary-General 2016-2018 National Assembly 2018-2019 Mayor of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality 2019-2022 National Assembly March 2023 Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities July 2023 President of the ANCWL

According to sources, Tolashe served as ANCWL's Secretary-General from 2008 to 2015. After that, she was a member of the National Assembly from September 2016 to February 2018.

Sisisi has been a member of the ANC for most of her political career. Photo: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

After leaving parliament in 2018, Gladys accepted her election as Executive Mayor of the Enoch Mgijima local municipality. She faced fraud and corruption charges due to the municipality's failure to deliver services and pay off their debt, resulting from irregular expenditures of over R3 million.

Nokuzola returned to parliament in 2019 and served on different portfolio committees, including transport, public works, infrastructure, and public accounts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sisisi Tolashe, and deputy president Paul Mashatile at a swearing-in ceremony. Photo: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

In March 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive and Tolashe was revealed as the Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Four months later, in a landslide victory, Sisisi was elected President of the ANCWL. The former mayor received 1,729 votes, while her opposition, Bathabile Dlamini, received 170 votes and Thembeka Mchunu received 1,038.

Sisisi Tolashe's rise to prominence within the ANCWL ranks started when she was elected secretary-general in 2008. Although she was ousted seven years later and served as a backbencher for a few years, she returned to the National Assembly as a deputy minister in March 2023. She finally clinched the presidential position in July 2023.

