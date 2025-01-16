Meet Enoch Godongwana: Biography of the Minister of Finance

Enoch Godongwana is a South African politician who has been serving as the Minister of Finance since August 2021. A member of the African National Congress party, he gained notoriety as the General Secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers.

Enoch Godongwana in a suit (L). The politician rocking a homburg hat (R). Photo: @Enoch Godongwana (modified by author)

From 2009 to 2012, Godongwana served in various positions during President Jacob Zuma’s tenure. He was Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises from 2009 to 2010 and Deputy Minister of Economic Development from 2010 to 2012. However, several scandals and controversies have marred Enoch’s political career.

Enoch Godongwana’s profile summary

Full name Enoch Godongwana Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1957 Age 67 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Cala, Cape Province Union of South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater St John’s College, University of London Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Thandiwe Godongwana Profession Politician Political party African National Congress

Interesting facts about Enoch Godongwana

Enoch Godongwana launched his political career as a trade unionist in 1979. With over four decades in the game, he has worked alongside various prominent leaders, including South Africa’s current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former trade unionist Enoch Godongwana during a political meeting. @Enoch Godongwana on Facebook (modified by author)

Enoch Godongwana’s age and birthplace

Enoch (67 as of January 2025) was born on 9 June 1957 in Cala, Cape Province, Union of South Africa. He graduated from St John’s College and earned an MSc in financial economics from the University of London in 1998.

A look at Enoch Godongwana’s trade union career

Godongwana made his career debut as a shop steward for the Metal and Allied Workers’ Union. Between 1983 and 1989, he served as the National Union of Metalworkers’ organiser.

Enoch chaired the Congress of South African Trade Unions development task force for five years. A National Economic Development and Labour Council member, he strongly advocated for the Labour Relations Act.

Enoch Godongwana’s dismissal as MEC for Finance

In 1997, Godongwana was appointed a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance. With the introduction of new chequebooks, he helped improve the audit process. Enoch was a member of ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) from 1997 to 2002.

In September 2004, he was reportedly sacked from his MEC position due to corruption allegations. Godongwana resigned from the seat about two months later.

Transition to the National Assembly

After his resignation, Enoch pursued several business endeavours and was a director of 24 companies, including Denel, by 2009. He made his ANC NEC comeback in December 2007 and joined the National Assembly in November 2008.

In 2009, Godongwana was appointed to Jacob Zuma’s first cabinet as Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises.

Enoch Godongwana speaking during the National Assembly meetings. Photo: @Enoch Godongwana (modified by author)

In 2011, he resigned from the National Assembly after the Canyon Springs scandal made news. According to the Mail & Guardian, the investment company co-owned by Enoch was involved in fraud.

Exploring Enoch Godongwana’s current political endeavours

Enoch was re-elected to the NEC in 2012 to succeed Max Sisulu. Seven years later, he was appointed to chair the Development Bank of Southern Africa board. In August 2021, President Ramaphosa declared Godongwana as the country’s Minister of Finance.

He was also sworn in Cyril’s third cabinet in July 2024. During a March 2024 interview with SABC News, Enoch revealed some of the strategies the government is using to stabilise the economy, saying:

We want to ensure the economy grows by reducing the country’s spending and debt. We intend to cushion the impact of debt on the vulnerable.

FAQs

Godongwana is widely recognised for wearing feathered homburg hats. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Where did Enoch Godongwana go to school?

Regarding Enoch Godongwana’s education, he is an alumnus of St John’s College and the University of London.

Who was the Minister of Finance in 2007 in South Africa?

Retired politician Trevor Andrew Manuel was the Minister of Finance from 1996 to 2009 under three successive presidents.

Politician Enoch wearing a black coat and hat (L). Godongwana during a proceeding of the National Assembly (R). Photo: Enoch Godongwana (modified by author)

Who is the new Minister of Finance in South Africa?

Enoch Godongwana started his position as Minister of Finance on 5 August 2021. He was preceded by the late African leader Tito Mboweni.

Who are Enoch Godongwana’s children?

Enoch prefers keeping details about his personal life away from the media and the internet’s prying eyes. Therefore, there is no publicly available information about his kids.

Who is Enoch Godongwana’s wife?

Although there is limited public information about Enoch Godongwana’s family, he is known to be married to Thandiwe Godongwana, with whom he has children.

Enoch Godongwana has served as South Africa’s Minister of Finance for over three years. With David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen as his deputies, he has continued to navigate his position with a “tough-love” approach, just like his predecessor, Tito Mboweni.

