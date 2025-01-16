Who is Dr. Leon Schreiber? A look at SA’s Home Affairs Minister

Dr. Leon Schreiber is a South African writer and politician who is currently serving as Minister of Home Affairs since July 2024. He is best known for his campaign against cadre deployment in the national government. In 2017, Mail & Guardian listed him among the most influential young South Africans.

Schreiber, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has been a member of the National Assembly of South Africa since 2019. From May 2019 to June 2024, he served as Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration in the shadow cabinet.

Dr. Leon Schreiber’s bio and profile summary

Full name Leon Amos Schreiber Gender Male Date of birth 11 September 1988 Age 36 years old (As of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Piketberg, Cape Province, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Alma mater Stellenbosch University, Free University of Berlin Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Profession Politician, writer Political party Democratic Alliance

Who is Dr. Leon Schreiber?

Leon Schreiber was re-elected for a second term in the National Assembly during the May 2024 general elections.

Per an agreement between the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment as Minister of Home Affairs

In June 2024. During a December 2024 interview, Schreiber revealed some of the goals of the Home Affairs department, saying:

We are determined to position the department as a key economic enabler by addressing the country’s high unemployment rates. Our visa reforms aim to create meaningful jobs in the tourism sector.

Leon Schreiber’s age and educational background

The African leader (36) was born on 11 September 1988 in Piketberg, Cape Province (now Western Cape). He grew up in Kleinzee, a small town in the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape Province.

Leon enrolled at Paul Roos Gymnasium in 2006. In 2009, the writer graduated with a BA in international studies from Stellenbosch University.

Leon earned Honours in political science in 2010 and an MA in political science in 2011 from the same institution. In 2015, he completed his PhD in political science at the Free University of Berlin.

A look at Leon Schreiber’s political career

According to Leon Schreiber’s LinkedIn profile, he was a senior research specialist at Princeton University’s Innovations for Successful Societies programme from June 2015 to December 2019.

Amos’ research on critical issues such as social policy and economic development ultimately shaped his political career.

Parliamentarian (2019-2024)

Leon represented the Democratic Alliance during the May 2019 general election. Ranking eight on the party’s regional list in the Western Cape constituency, he earned a seat in the National Assembly.

Under the leadership of Mmusi Maimane, Schreiber was appointed as Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration in June of the same year. Mail & Guardian named him one of the shadow cabinet’s most effective leaders.

In December 2021, Leon bagged a position as one of the DA’s 12 whips. Two years later, he was appointed as strategy and communications advisor to the party’s leader, John Steenhuisen.

Minister of Home Affairs (2024-present)

The political icon retained his seat in the National Assembly during the 2024 election after ranking 16th on the DA’s national party list.

He was sworn in as Minister of Home Affairs on 3 July 2024, with ANC’s Njabulo Nzuza as his deputy. Schreiber later revealed his intention to reduce the Department of Home Affairs backlog via business process reforms and technological interventions.

In addition, he expressed support for a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and fraud. On 1 January 2025, Leon took to LinkedIn to share some of the Department of Home Affairs New Year’s resolutions, stating:

Happy New Year from the Home Affairs Team! We are focused on making 2025 the year of unprecedented growth through the ongoing digital transformation. Together, we can refine how the government works in this digital age.

Leon Schreiber as an author

Per Schreiber’s Department of Home Affairs profile, he has an extensive publication record, including journal publications, policy papers and journal publications. His 2018 book, Coalition Country: South Africa After the ANC, predicted that the ANC would lose its electoral majority.

FAQs

Did you know Leon is a notable advocate for Afrikaans language rights at Stellenbosch University? Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Which party does Leon Schreiber belong to?

The politician is a member of South Africa’s second-largest political party, the Democratic Alliance, with a federal leader in John Steehuisen.

Is Leon Schreiber Zimbabwean?

Leon Schreiber’s birthplace became a hot topic in 2024 after he was appointed South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs. Although there were claims that he was born in Zimbabwe, they were false.

Who is Leon Schreiber’s wife?

The writer is reportedly married. However, scanty information exists about Leon Schreiber’s family, as he prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps.

Dr. Leon Schreiber is an influential figure in South Africa’s politics. A vocal critic of ANC’s cadre deployment policy, he serves as the Minister of Home Affairs. Schreiber was preceded by the current Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi.

Source: Briefly News