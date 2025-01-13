Meet Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in SA

Dean Macpherson is a South African businessman and politician who has been serving as the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure since July 2024. As a Democratic Alliance (DA) member, he has held various positions within the party and the government.

Dean Macpherson was 24 years old when he won his first political seat as a Durban North Councillor in 2009. Being a second-generation politician, he learned about politics from his father, who was active in Umhlanga politics for several decades.

Dean Macpherson's profile summary

Full name Dean William Macpherson Date of birth February 2, 1985 Age 39 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blond Gender Male Sexual orientation Allegedly gay Marital status Not married Children None Parents Rory Macpherson (father) Education London School of Economics (Public Policy) Swedish Institute for Public Administration (Public Administration) Crawford College La Lucia (NSC) Profession Politician, businessman Political party Democratic Alliance Social media X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedIn

Who is Dean Macpherson?

Dean Macpherson's father

Dean's father is Rory Macpherson. Rory was also involved in politics and served as a councillor in Durban from the early 1990s until 2009.

Dean revealed in his People's Assembly interview in 2018 that his father's political engagement played a significant role in inspiring his interest in politics from a young age. In 2014, Rory shared how proud he was of his son's achievements when he won his first parliamentary seat.

Dean's overcome every challenge ever put in front of him, and that's a mark of a leader. One day, they will write a book about you, my boy, and what a fabulous book that will be. This is a tough moment for me because he is still my little boy. I can't tell you about the pride I feel and I wish you all the success in your new role.

Is Dean Macpherson married?

Dean Macpherson is not married. In July 2024, his love life made headlines after an alleged screenshot of his Tinder profile went viral on social media.

Dean Macpherson's education

Dean Macpherson has qualifications in public policy and public administration. He earned his National Senior Certificate from Crawford College La Lucia in 2002.

He later enrolled at the Swedish Institute for Public Administration from where he graduated with a Certificate in Public Administration. In 2023, Dean obtained a Public Policy Analysis Certificate from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Dean Macpherson's political career

Dean has been active in South African politics since the late 2000s. From 2009 to 2014, he served as an elected Ward Councillor for Durban North in the eThekwini Municipality.

From 2014 to 2017, Macpherson was the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry. In 2017, he earned a promotion to Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry, a position that he held until 2019.

Dean was elected to the National Assembly in 2014 at the age of 29. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2024. He also served as a National Assembly Whip during the Fifth Parliament. The KwaZulu-Natal native was appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in July 2024.

Macpherson sits on the Advisory Board of the South Africa-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce in London. He has also been the Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal since March 2021.

Apart from politics, Dean is also a businessman. He started a business in the textile manufacturing industry with his grandfather.

Dean Macpherson's racist posters scandal

In October 2021, Dean Macpherson was involved in a racist election posters scandal in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. The posters read, 'The ANC called you racists' and 'The DA calls you heroes,' which were seen as racially insensitive, especially in the context of the July 2021 civil unrest in Phoenix, where 36 people were killed.

In a statement, Macpherson apologized for the posters, stating that they were intended to honour the bravery of law-abiding citizens who defended their homes during the unrest. He acknowledged that the posters caused hurt and offence and arranged for their removal.

Dean Macpherson's EPWP reforms

The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) has been facing serious allegations regarding corruption, women exploitation, abuse, and exclusion. The programme was established in 2003 with the objective of alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, and providing sustainable livelihoods.

In October 2024, Dean Macpherson embarked on a nationwide listening tour to gather insights from EPWP recipients to identify issues and come up with ways to improve the program. During the tour launch in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Dean vowed to implement practical reforms.

It is essential as the government that we do not simply change programmes without listening to communities about the issues they are experiencing. Equally, it is important that we do not continue with the same programmes, administration after administration, without honestly reviewing their success...It is evident that the EPWP programme is ripe for reform. There are simply too many allegations of political patronage, jobs-for-pals, and corruption within the programme for it to continue without intervention.

Dean Macpherson's rise in South African politics from a young ward Councillor to a key player in the national government has been impressive. He continues to show commitment to transparency through visionary leadership.

