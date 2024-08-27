Who is Mason Morfit? Meet Jordana Brewster's husband

Mason Morfit is a prominent figure in the finance world, currently serving as the CEO of ValueAct Capital. He came into the limelight when he started dating Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster. The couple wed in September 2022, blending their families to create a household of six children from their previous marriages.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 12, 2022. Photo: Michael Tran/Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Mason Morfit has been in the finance and investment industry since his early 20s. His proven expertise and leadership have led him to serve on the boards of major companies like Salesforce and Microsoft. In 2014, he appeared on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list.

Mason Morfit's profile summary

Full name Mason Morfit Date of birth September 27, 1976 Age 47 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Origin Washington, DC Current residence San Francisco, California Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Jordana Brewster (2022 to date), Anna-Mieke Ortiz (2004-2020) Children 4 Education Princeton University (Political Economy) Profession Financial Executive Social media Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn Known for Being Jordana Brewster's husband

How old is Mason Morfit?

Jordana Brewster's husband, Mason Morfit (47 years of age as of 2024) was born on September 27, 1976, in the United States.

Mason Morfit's early life

Morfit spent much of his childhood outside the US due to his father's career as a U.S. diplomat. He lived in countries like Indonesia and India before returning to the U.S. in the 7th grade.

Mason Morfit's family settled in Washington, D.C., where he attended the prestigious Sidwell Friends School which is known for its notable alums like Chelsea Clinton and Barack Obama's daughters. He later attended Princeton University, graduating in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economy.

Top 5 facts about Jordana Brewster's husband, Mason Morfit. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Jordana Brewster meet Mason Morfit?

Jordana and Morfit first met at a business lunch in 2016 while they were both still married to other people. However, their romantic relationship began years later, in July 2020, when they reconnected in San Francisco, just four days after Brewster separated from her ex-husband, Andrew Form.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster's wedding

Mason proposed in September 2021 after over a year of dating. The couple tied the knot on September 3, 2022, in a ceremony held in Redondo Beach, California. The wedding featured a tribute to the Fast & Furious franchise, which Brewster has been a part of since 2001. Guests featured Brewster's co-stars, including Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster on their wedding day on September 3, 2022, in California. Photo: @jordanabrewster (modified by author)

Who was Mason Morfit's first wife?

Morfit was previously married to Anna-Mieke Ortiz. The former couple tied the knot in September 2004 in Pasadena, California, and the wedding was featured in the Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Their marriage lasted until 2020.

Mason Morfit's children

Mason has four children, three sons and a daughter, from his marriage to Anna-Mieke. He is also a stepfather to Jordana's two sons, Rowan and Julian, from her marriage to film producer Andrew Form.

What does Mason Morfit do for a living?

Jordana Brewster's husband is the CEO of ValueAct Capital, a San Francisco-based investment firm that manages over $13 billion in assets. He has been with the company since the early 2000s.

He became CEO in January 2020 after serving as the company's president for several years. While talking to the Financial Times, ValueAct's founder, Jeff Ubben, said he saw potential in Mason when the company was still small.

In 2007, he was the youngest person on the team, but he was also the one who was going to take the reins because he was very comfortable with risk. And the funny thing is, everybody saw it, too.

Mason previously worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as a research analyst. He served on the board of directors of Microsoft Corporation from 2014 to 2017. He also served on the board of Bausch Health (formerly called Valeant) and is currently a director at Salesforce.

Jordana Brewster and her husband Mason Morfit during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. Photo: Michael Tran

Mason Morfit's net worth

ValueAct Capital's CEO, Mason Morfit, is estimated to be worth between $70 million and $80 million, according to various sources like CAknowledge and Stars Offline. Some sources estimate his worth to be over $1 billion. He owns over 3.9 million Salesforce shares valued at nearly $1 billion, according to CNBC.

Mason Morfit has a passion for music

Away from his business corporate career, Jordana Brewster's husband is also a music enthusiast. He plays guitar in a band called Birdseed, which he formed with friends George Bolton (bassist) and Scott Bell (drummer). The band has moved beyond casual jam sessions to performing publicly and even released an EP titled Not Out of Time in 2017, featuring classic rock covers.

Mason Morfit is playing the guitar during a previous practice session. Photo: @jordanabrewster (modified by author)

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the couple;

Is Jordana Brewster still married?

The Fast & Furious star is in her second marriage. She is currently married to Mason Morfit after her divorce from her first husband, film producer Andrew Form.

Who is the CEO of ValueAct?

Jordana Brewster's husband, Mason Morfit, is the current CEO of ValueAct Capital. He became the CEO in 2020 after the company's co-founder, Jeff Ubben, stepped down.

Jordana Brewster's relationship history features several high-profile celebrities, including actor Mark Wahlberg. They dated in the early 2000s. She has also been linked to TV host Jimmy Fallon and former pro baseball player Derek Jeter.

Jordana Brewster and her husband Mason Morfit during the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran

Since taking over from Jeff Ubben as ValueAct Capital CEO, Mason Morfit has maintained the company's reputation as a successful activist hedge fund. Despite being married to a famous Hollywood star, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

