Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth: How rich is Nara Smith’s husband?

American fashion model Lucky Blue Smith's net worth has been increasing due to working with world-renowned brands such as L’Oreal, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger. With each high-profile partnership, Lucky’s earnings expand, proving that success in the fashion world extends far beyond the runway.

Lucky Blue Smith at the 2018 InStyle Awards (L). The model during the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala (R). Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

A phenomenon in the fashion world, Lucky Blue Smith is best known for his tall stature and platinum-blond hair. He made his career debut in 2009 and was signed with Next Management when he was 12. In 2015, Teen Vogue named Blue the “Model of the Moment.” This article details his journey from an ordinary boy to one of the world’s most famous male models.

Lucky Blue Smith’s profile summary

Full name Lucky Blue Smith Gender Male Date of birth 4 June 1998 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Spanish Fork, Utah, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6’3” (191 cm) Weight 73 kg (161 lbs) Hair colour Ash blond (naturally), Platinum blond (dyed) Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nara Aziza Pellman Children 4: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou and Gravity Blue Smith Parents Sheridan and Dallon Smith Siblings 3 (Cheyenne Starlie, Daisy Clementine and Pyper America Smith) Profession Model, musician Years active 2009-present Agency The Society Management Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth

According to TheCityCeleb and Celebrity Net Worth, Lucky is worth approximately $1 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious career in the fashion, modelling and music world.

While speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2015, Smith narrated how he made his modelling debut, he said:

The Director of Next Management in Los Angeles, Alexis, found me when I was 10 while scouting my sister.

Model Lucky Blue Smith during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in 2021. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Original

How does Lucky Blue Smith make his money?

Lucky has several income sources that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio. Besides his successful modelling career, he has inked multiple lucrative brand endorsement deals. Below is a breakdown of his revenue streams:

Modelling

After Blue had signed up with Next Management, his family relocated from Utah to Los Angeles to be closer to modelling opportunities. Shortly after their arrival, Hedi Slimane photographed Lucky and her three model sisters (Cheyenne, Daisy and Pyper) for Vogue Homme Japan.

However, it was not until he dyed his hair platinum blond at his agent’s advice that his career skyrocketed. By 2015, the model had shot a dozen magazine covers. He was also featured in Tom Ford’s fashion video for SS16 alongside Lady Gaga.

Additionally, Lucky appeared in editorials for Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Vogue, LOVE, V, Elle, Marie Claire and W.

He has walked the runways for Marc Jobs, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Etro, Chanel, Moschino, Roberto Cavalli, Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, John Varvatos among others. Smith has also appeared in advertising campaigns for Big C, Gap, Moncler, Mavi, Penshoppe and H&M.

Music

In 2009, Lucky Blue Smith and his three sisters formed the surf-rock band called The Atomics.

Lucky Blue Smith during the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition in California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Represented by Next, the musical group has performed at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles and the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California.

Media

Smith debuted in 2016, portraying Bridger Jenkins in Love Everlasting. His dad was one of the producers on the show, which received numerous nominations at the 2017 Utah Film Award ceremony.

The song Hold Me Now by The Atomics was part of the film’s soundtrack. In 2016, Blue appeared as a guest judge on the American reality TV series Project Runway and Studio C sketch comedy show.

Lucky Blue Smith’s house

According to Norwich Bulletin, Lucky Smith and his wife Nara bought a home in Connecticut for over $1.4 million in December 2024.

As documented by The Sun, the couple and their kids previously lived in a $596,000 three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Texas. During a September 2024 TikTok video, Blue’s wife, Nara, revealed the reason for the relocation, stating:

We want a quieter and slower life. We also want to start gardening and rear chickens.

Nara and Lucky Smith during the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards (L). The model at Motorwerk in 2018 (R). Photo: John Nacion, Gisela Schober (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What car does Lucky Blue Smith drive?

Check out the rides in Lucky Blue Smith's car collection and their estimated prices per Autobizz:

Car Estimated price 1972 Cadillac DeVille $6,000 Chevrolet Suburban $60,000 Porsche 911 Carrera S $123,000 BMW I8 Roadster $148,495

FAQs

In 2015, Lucky was ranked among the Top 50 Male Models by Models.com. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Lucky Blue Smith?

Lucky Blue Smith (26 as of 2024) was born on 4 June 1998 in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA. His parents are Sheridan and Dallon Smith.

How did Lucky Blue Smith get famous?

The Utah native gained notoriety after being discovered by a model scout and signing with an international modelling agency.

What agency is Lucky Blue Smith signed to?

Lucky is presently signed with New York City’s The Society Management. He has previously worked with IMG and Next Management.

What is Lucky Blue Smith’s height?

The model is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall and weighs 73 kilograms (161 lbs). He has ash-blond hair and blue eyes.

Lucky Blue Smith during a Harper’s Bazaar event at The Plaza Hotel in 2018. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lucky Blue Smith’s wife?

Blue met German model Nara Pellman via social media and began dating in 2019. They exchanged nuptials in February 2020.

Does Lucky Blue Smith have kids?

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue have three kids (Rumble Honey, Slim Easy and Whimsy Lou). Lucky has a daughter, Gravity Smith, with ex-girlfriend Stormi Henley.

Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth mirrors his successful versatile career. Surrounded by siblings who love the runways and entertainment industry, Lucky has cemented his place in the competitive fields.

