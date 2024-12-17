Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth: How rich is Nara Smith’s husband?
American fashion model Lucky Blue Smith's net worth has been increasing due to working with world-renowned brands such as L’Oreal, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger. With each high-profile partnership, Lucky’s earnings expand, proving that success in the fashion world extends far beyond the runway.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Lucky Blue Smith’s profile summary
- Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth
- FAQs
A phenomenon in the fashion world, Lucky Blue Smith is best known for his tall stature and platinum-blond hair. He made his career debut in 2009 and was signed with Next Management when he was 12. In 2015, Teen Vogue named Blue the “Model of the Moment.” This article details his journey from an ordinary boy to one of the world’s most famous male models.
Lucky Blue Smith’s profile summary
|Full name
|Lucky Blue Smith
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 June 1998
|Age
|26 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Spanish Fork, Utah, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|6’3” (191 cm)
|Weight
|73 kg (161 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Ash blond (naturally), Platinum blond (dyed)
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Nara Aziza Pellman
|Children
|4: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, Whimsy Lou and Gravity Blue Smith
|Parents
|Sheridan and Dallon Smith
|Siblings
|3 (Cheyenne Starlie, Daisy Clementine and Pyper America Smith)
|Profession
|Model, musician
|Years active
|2009-present
|Agency
|The Society Management
|Net worth
|$1 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth
According to TheCityCeleb and Celebrity Net Worth, Lucky is worth approximately $1 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious career in the fashion, modelling and music world.
While speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2015, Smith narrated how he made his modelling debut, he said:
The Director of Next Management in Los Angeles, Alexis, found me when I was 10 while scouting my sister.
How does Lucky Blue Smith make his money?
Lucky has several income sources that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio. Besides his successful modelling career, he has inked multiple lucrative brand endorsement deals. Below is a breakdown of his revenue streams:
Modelling
After Blue had signed up with Next Management, his family relocated from Utah to Los Angeles to be closer to modelling opportunities. Shortly after their arrival, Hedi Slimane photographed Lucky and her three model sisters (Cheyenne, Daisy and Pyper) for Vogue Homme Japan.
However, it was not until he dyed his hair platinum blond at his agent’s advice that his career skyrocketed. By 2015, the model had shot a dozen magazine covers. He was also featured in Tom Ford’s fashion video for SS16 alongside Lady Gaga.
Additionally, Lucky appeared in editorials for Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Vogue, LOVE, V, Elle, Marie Claire and W.
He has walked the runways for Marc Jobs, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Etro, Chanel, Moschino, Roberto Cavalli, Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, John Varvatos among others. Smith has also appeared in advertising campaigns for Big C, Gap, Moncler, Mavi, Penshoppe and H&M.
Music
In 2009, Lucky Blue Smith and his three sisters formed the surf-rock band called The Atomics.
Represented by Next, the musical group has performed at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles and the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California.
Media
Smith debuted in 2016, portraying Bridger Jenkins in Love Everlasting. His dad was one of the producers on the show, which received numerous nominations at the 2017 Utah Film Award ceremony.
The song Hold Me Now by The Atomics was part of the film’s soundtrack. In 2016, Blue appeared as a guest judge on the American reality TV series Project Runway and Studio C sketch comedy show.
Lucky Blue Smith’s house
According to Norwich Bulletin, Lucky Smith and his wife Nara bought a home in Connecticut for over $1.4 million in December 2024.
As documented by The Sun, the couple and their kids previously lived in a $596,000 three-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion in Texas. During a September 2024 TikTok video, Blue’s wife, Nara, revealed the reason for the relocation, stating:
We want a quieter and slower life. We also want to start gardening and rear chickens.
What car does Lucky Blue Smith drive?
Check out the rides in Lucky Blue Smith's car collection and their estimated prices per Autobizz:
|Car
|Estimated price
|1972 Cadillac DeVille
|$6,000
|Chevrolet Suburban
|$60,000
|Porsche 911 Carrera S
|$123,000
|BMW I8 Roadster
|$148,495
FAQs
In 2015, Lucky was ranked among the Top 50 Male Models by Models.com. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
How old is Lucky Blue Smith?
Lucky Blue Smith (26 as of 2024) was born on 4 June 1998 in Spanish Fork, Utah, USA. His parents are Sheridan and Dallon Smith.
How did Lucky Blue Smith get famous?
The Utah native gained notoriety after being discovered by a model scout and signing with an international modelling agency.
What agency is Lucky Blue Smith signed to?
Lucky is presently signed with New York City’s The Society Management. He has previously worked with IMG and Next Management.
What is Lucky Blue Smith’s height?
The model is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall and weighs 73 kilograms (161 lbs). He has ash-blond hair and blue eyes.
Who is Lucky Blue Smith’s wife?
Blue met German model Nara Pellman via social media and began dating in 2019. They exchanged nuptials in February 2020.
Does Lucky Blue Smith have kids?
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue have three kids (Rumble Honey, Slim Easy and Whimsy Lou). Lucky has a daughter, Gravity Smith, with ex-girlfriend Stormi Henley.
Lucky Blue Smith’s net worth mirrors his successful versatile career. Surrounded by siblings who love the runways and entertainment industry, Lucky has cemented his place in the competitive fields.
READ ALSO: Denzel Washington's net worth explained: Movies, businesses & more
Briefly.co.za shared a breakdown of Denzel Washington's net worth and earnings. He has consistently been one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars.
Denzel has been in show business since the 1970s. Check the article for more on how much he was paid for his major films like American Gangster and The Equalizer film franchise.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.