Joe Alwyn's net worth today: How rich is the English actor?

Joe Alwyn is an English actor widely recognised for his appearance in Boy Erased. However, he gained international recognition for dating award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. While acting contributes to Joe Alwyn’s net worth, he still cashes in on royalties from a few songs he co-wrote and co-produced with Swift.

Joe Alwyn during the 2024 New York premiere of Kinds of Kindness in 2024 (L). The actor at SiriusXM Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: John Nacion, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alwyn, an alumnus of the University of Bristol, made his career debut starring in the 2016 drama film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. With more than a dozen credits to his name, he is carefully honing a reputation as an actor to watch and building a net worth that comes with this status. Unveil Joe’s multifaceted career, from his professional achievements to his earnings.

Joe Alwyn's profile summary

Full name Joseph Matthew Alwyn Famous as Joe Alwyn, William Bowery Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1991 Age 33 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Bristol, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama Height 6′2½″ (189 cm) Weight 72 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift (2016-2023) Parents Richard and Elizabeth Alwyn Siblings 2 (Thomas and Patrick Alwyn) Profession Actor Years active 2015-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

What is Joe Alwyn’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, Joseph has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Actor Joe Alwyn during the 2022 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Original

Although a good portion of this can be attributed to his successful acting career, he is also credited with a handful of Taylor Swift’s songs, for which he earns royalties. Below is a comprehensive summary of how Alwyn makes his money:

Acting career

While speaking to Hero Magazine in 2017, Joe revealed how his stage and film ambitions began as a young boy.

My father makes documentaries for a living, and I grew up with him showing me films and documentaries. Conversely, my mother had always taken me to the theatre. Seeing a lot of acting sparked my interest to be involved in it in some capacity.

Critics have often praised Alwyn’s performances thanks to his ability to convey complex emotions naturally. According to his IMDb profile, the Hollywood star has 18 acting credits. Here are some of Joe Alwyn’s movies and TV shows:

Kinds of Kindness (2024)

(2024) Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

(2022) The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021)

(2021) Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

(2018) The Sense of an Ending (2017)

Joe Alwyn during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2024 (L). Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards (R). Photo: Kristy Sparow, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Music career

While in a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, Joseph co-produced 10 of her songs from 2020 to 2022. In a 2022 interview with British GQ, Alwyn narrated how music was one of the most accidental things between him and Taylor during the lockdown period.

It was not like, 'It is three o’clock, time to make a song!' It was just messing around on a piano, singing badly and being overheard by Taylor. We then agreed, ‘Let us see what happens if we get to the end of it together.’

What songs does Joe Alwyn get royalties from?

The Harriet star is credited as co-producer of Swift’s hit songs Betty, Exile, August, Ricochet, My Tears, This Is Me Trying, and Illicit Affairs on her eighth studio album Folklore.

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Joe is also acknowledged as the co-writer of Champagne Problems, Coney Island and Sweet Nothing.

Exile topped several music charts, including the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. In 2021, Alwyn bagged his first-ever Grammy Award for his producer credit on Folklore.

Did Joe Alwyn get money from Taylor Swift?

According to Spotify’s website, the amount artists and songwriters pocket depends on their agreement with record labels, distributors, or publishers.

While Joe Alwyn’s royalties from his musical endeavours remain unknown, Life & Style estimates that he made around $2.3 million off Spotify streams of songs he wrote and produced with Taylor.

This is minus what he gets from Swift’s live performances and concert tours. It is safe to assume that Joe will amass a hefty amount from the singer’s Eras Tour that began in March 2023 and will end in December 2024.

On-screen star Joe Alwyn during the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Joseph’s association with a celebrity thrust him into the limelight. With this popularity, details about his personal life are always subject to intense tabloid scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Hollywood star:

How old is Joe Alwyn?

Alwyn (aged 33 as of 2024) was born on 21 February 1991 in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England. His dad, Richard, is a documentary filmmaker, while his mom, Elizabeth, is a psychotherapist.

How did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn meet?

Although it is unclear when the duo first crossed paths, fans speculate they met during the 2016 Met Gala. After being in a relationship for around six years, they called it quits allegedly due to the difference in their personalities.

In 2024, Swift began dating NFL star Travis Kelce. Due to Joseph’s notorious private nature, it is difficult to establish whether he is currently romantically involved with someone.

Does Joe Alwyn have financial problems?

Joe Alwyn’s career in the film industryhas earned him a worth of $4 million. He also reaps the benefits of his past romance with Taylor Swift. Alwyn earns royalties from the songs he co-wrote with her.

How tall is Joe Alwyn?

The England native is 6 feet 2½ inches tall (189 cm) and weighs 72 kg (159 lbs). He has blonde hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

Taylor Swift is worth $1.1 billion per Parade. Her income primarily stems from her successful 21-year-old musical career.

Joe Alwyn’s net worth is a testament to his ability to carve a distinct niche in the entertainment world. As he strives to raise his career ranks in the film industry, he continues to bag royalties from his work with Taylor Swift, his ex-girlfriend.

