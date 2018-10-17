Bonang Matheba's net worth 2022, career, endorsements, assets

Bonang Matheba is a famous South African television show host, radio presenter, and businesswoman. She rose to fame when she began to host the Live Amp show on the SABC 1 channel. She is also renowned for her work on the hugely popular radio show The Front Row. Besides her career success, Matheba is also among the wealthiest female media personalities in South Africa. What is Bonang Matheba's net worth in 2022, and how did she get her wealth?

Host Bonang Matheba speaks during the press conference for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at Sandton Convention Center on July 9, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The renowned TV show host has made a fortune from numerous income sources. These include her salary, endorsement deals, advertisements, and returns from her businesses. Here is a brief look at her details.

Profile summary

Full name: Bonang Dorothy Matheba

Bonang Dorothy Matheba Nickname : Queen B

: Queen B Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 25 June 1987

25 June 1987 Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)

34 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Mahikeng, North West Province, South Africa

Mahikeng, North West Province, South Africa Current residence: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 148

148 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo Parents : Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena

: Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena Profession: TV and radio show host, author, businesswoman

TV and radio show host, author, businesswoman Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Alma mater : University of Johannesburg

: University of Johannesburg Instagram: @bonang_m

@bonang_m Twitter: @Bonang

What is Bonang Matheba's net worth?

Bonang Matheba attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Source: Getty Images

According to Zalebs, Bonang's net worth in 2022 is $7 million.

Bonang Matheba's net worth in 2022 in rands

With the current exchange rate between the South African rand and the US dollar, Bonang Matheba's net worth in rands is a. bout R101,408,531.00

What are Bonang's sources of income?

Here is a look at the different means through which Matheba has accumulated her wealth.

Television, radio, and film career

The TV show host's television career began when she was only 15 years old. She appeared on a SABC 2 kids' show known as Manhattan Fantasy Challenge. Since then, she has made numerous television appearances. She even hosted the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards and Miss South Africa 2018.

Bonang's TV career also saw her host her own show known as Being Bonang. The show ran for three seasons, coming to an end in 2019. Besides television, Matheba has also had quite a successful career on radio. Some of her best-known shows include The B* Hive and The Front Row.

The renowned radio show presenter has also appeared as an actor in the popular TV drama InterSEXions. In addition, she also produced and starred in a 2019 documentary called Public Figure.

Does Bonang have any brand endorsements?

Over the years, Bonang has partnered with several South African and multinational brands in endorsement and advertisement deals. Here is a look at the most prominent ones.

Revlon

In 2020, Bonang Matheba became the first South African person to be named the face of Revlon. Bonang announced the deal on her Twitter page. She reportedly competed with famous actress and model Pearl Thusi for the Revlon deal.

Cîroc

In 2014, the lifestyle drink company Cîroc was launched in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa. The company chose Da Les, DJ Dimples, David Tlale, and Bonang Matheba to be its official South African brand ambassadors.

Courvoisier Cognac

The radio presenter was chosen alongside Tbo Touch to be the face of Courvoisier Cognac in South Africa. A few days before that, she had teased an upcoming deal on social media that turned out to be the lucrative one by Courvoisier.

Ipanema sandals

Before Bonang's deal with the company, the face of Ipanema Sandals was the renowned Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen. The company reportedly brought Matheba on board to highlight its marketing shift towards a more Afrocentric focus.

Samsung South Africa

In 2020, the businesswoman was chosen as a brand partner for Samsung Mobile in South Africa. She joined the long list of Samsung's brand partners alongside the then Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

Cell C

In 2017, Matheba signed a huge endorsement deal with Cell C, reportedly worth millions of rands.

Businesses

Bonang Matheba during the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo at the Val de Vie Estate on March 04, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Besides her salary and endorsement deals, Bonang also has several businesses to her name. Here is a look.

Does Bonang own her wine?

Yes, Matheba launched a luxury beverage brand known as the House of BNG. The brand quickly became one of South Africa's favourites. The wine was featured in numerous events, including the Miss South Africa pageant and the presidential inauguration.

Following the House of BNG's success, Bonang became the first black woman to become a Cap Classique Producers Association member. A few years after its inception, the company launched its Prestige Reserve MCC drink at one of the biggest horse racing events in South Africa.

Investments in the fashion industry

Matheba has a huge presence in the South African industry. Here is a quick look.

Just B and Baby Star: In 2008, Bonang partnered with LEGiT, one of the big retailers in South Africa. The partnership saw Matheba launch her first clothing line known as Just B. The launch was followed by a partnership with a London-based designer to create and market her handbag line known as Baby Star.

In 2008, Bonang partnered with LEGiT, one of the big retailers in South Africa. The partnership saw Matheba launch her first clothing line known as Just B. The launch was followed by a partnership with a London-based designer to create and market her handbag line known as Baby Star. Distraction by Bonang: The renowned TV presenter partnered with Woolworths to release her lingerie collection known as Distraction by Bonang. The collection featured bold lingerie designs in numerous colours, styles, and fabrics.

The renowned TV presenter partnered with Woolworths to release her lingerie collection known as Distraction by Bonang. The collection featured bold lingerie designs in numerous colours, styles, and fabrics. T-shirts: In 2018, Matheba launched a t-shirt collection in collaboration with Spree, a renowned online fashion brand. The t-shorts included numerous phrases synonymous with the radio presenter.

Authoring a book

On 7 June 2017, Matheba released her autobiographical book titled From A to B. the book received some negative publicity from the South African media and general public due to its factual and grammatical errors.

The first edition was pulled from the shelves and later replaced with a second edition in which the errors of the first had been corrected.

Properties

TV personality Bonang Matheba during the Miss SA 2018 beauty pageant grand finale at the Time Square Sun Arena on May 27, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Here is a look at the different properties Bonang owns.

House in Waterfall Country Estate

Matheba has a fine mansion in Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng. The house has a modern kitchen, garden and features an interior designed from exposed steel and timber. Famous architect Joanne Reynolds designed the house, and the interior design was done by Jessica Hofmeyr.

Cars

What car does Bonang drive? She presently drives a Mercedes G-wagon. Here is a look at other vehicles in her garage.

Mercedes CLA 45 AMG: Bonang reportedly purchased this vehicle as a Valentine's Day gift for herself in 2015.

Bonang reportedly purchased this vehicle as a Valentine's Day gift for herself in 2015. Mercedes Benz Maybach: The radio presenter also owns a Maybach, highlighting her love for the German car brand.

The radio presenter also owns a Maybach, highlighting her love for the German car brand. BMW i8: This sportscar looks stunning both in and out. Matheba's i8 reportedly cost 2-3 million ZAR.

What was Bonang and Somizi's net worth?

Bonang and Somizi were some of the best-known South African celebrity friends. Somizi is a choreographer and TV/radio presenter. The two fell out after Somizi allegedly told DJ Zinhle about Bonang and AKA having an affair.

The two friends had a combined net worth of $12 million (Somizi's net worth is $5 million).

Bonang Matheba's net worth results from numerous jobs, endorsements, brand partnerships, and business ventures. Besides a successful media career, Matheba has also clearly had quite a fruitful entrepreneurial journey.

