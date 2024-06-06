Astro's members' profiles: Meet MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo & Sanha

Astro is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio. The band made its debut on 23 February 2016 with the extended play Spring Up and was subsequently named one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard. These South Korean stars have released numerous songs, including Hide & Seek, Breathless, All Night, and Blue Flame. Get to know all about Astro's members, including their ages and birthdays.

Astro's members at the Asia Artist Awards 2021 at KBS Arena Hall on 2 December 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Astro consists of four members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo and Sanha. Originally a sextet, Rocky departed from the group on 28 February 2023, and Moonbin died on 19 April 2023. Learn more about the boy group with each member's profile, which includes ages, positions, birth dates, and social media.

Astro's members

Astro's K-pop members debuted in 2016 with an EP, Spring Up, which charted high on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart. The South Korean stars released their second extended play, Summer Vibes, in July 2016. The EP peaked at number six on the Billboard World Albums Charts.

Year of formation 2016 Members MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo and Sanha Label Fantagio, Universal Japan Social media Facebook, Instagram

MJ

Astro's MJ performs on 20 November 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name Kim Myung-jun Date of birth 5 March 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Profession Singer, actor Position Main vocalist Social media Instagram

Kim Myung-jun, best known as MJ, is a South Korean singer and actor managed under the label of Fantagio. He is the oldest member of the boy group ASTRO. He was born on 5 March 1994 in Suwon, Gyeonggi, South Korea and is 30 years old as of 2024.

MJ Debuted with the South Korean group Astro in 2016 as the main vocalist. In 2015, he joined an idol trot group named Super Five through MBC TV's reality trot show Favorite Entertainment.

He was also a contestant in the 2012 JYP Entertainment X HUM Audition and won a one-year scholarship from Seoul Arts College. Alongside his Astro members, he appeared in a web drama series named To be Continued, which featured the members as themselves.

Jinjin

JinJin of ASTRO performs during the showcase event for ASTRO's new album 'BLUE FLAME' release at Yes24 Live Hall on 20 November 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name Park Jin-woo Date of birth 15 March 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Profession Rapper, composer, singer, dancer, actor Position Leader, main rapper, lead dancer Social media Instagram

Park Jin-woo, best known by his stage name Jinjin, is a South Korean rapper, dancer, singer, and composer. He was born on 15 March 1996 in Seoul, South Korea and is 28 years old (as of 2024). Jinjin debuted with the K-pop group Astro on 23 February 2016 under the label Fantagio.

He was a member of the duo Jinjin & Rocky until its disbandment after ex-bandmate Rocky left due to not renewing his contract. Jinjin graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School and later enrolled at NY Dance Academy in Ilsan, where he participated in numerous dance competitions. He was the 5th trainee that was officially introduced with Photo Test Cut by Fantagio iTeen.

Who is Astro's leader?

The leader of Astro's boy band is JinJin. He has been the leader since the group's debut and is known for his leadership skills, as well as his talent in rapping, dancing, and composing music.

Cha Eun-woo

Cha Eun-Woo at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel on 19 July 2023 in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name Cha Eun-woo Date of birth 30 March 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea Height 6’’ (183 cm) Profession Singer, actor Position Vocalist, visual, Face of The Group Social media Instagram

Eun-woo is a South Korean singer and actor under the label Fantagio. He was born on 30 March 1997 in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He is 27 years old as of 2024. He completed high school education at Suri High School and later graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School in 2016.

Eun-woo also attended Sungkyunkwan University, where he studied performing arts in the theatre department. He became the fourth trainee to be officially introduced to the Fantagio iTeen Photo Test Cut. As per IMDb, he has appeared in various movies and shows such as My Brilliant Life, True Beauty, Decibel, Gangnam Beauty and A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Sanha

Yoon San-ha of ASTRO performs during the showcase event for ASTRO's new album 'BLUE FLAME' release at Yes24 Live Hall on 20 November 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Full name Yoon San-ha Date of birth 21 March 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Profession Singer, actor Position Lead vocalist, maknae Social media Instagram

Sanha is a South Korean singer and actor who performs under the label Fantagio. He was born on 21 March 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, and is 24 years old as of 2024. Sanha grew up alongside two elder brothers named Jun-ha and Je-ha. He is the youngest in his family.

Before joining the boy group as a lead vocalist, Sanha was a member of its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. In July 2018, Sanha hosted the teenager-focused talk show Yogobara alongside GFriend's Umji.

As an actor, he has been featured in numerous web movies and shows, including Soul Plate, Crazy Love, Your Playlist, Love Formula 11M and Inssa Oppa.

When are Astro's members' birthdays?

Below is an overview of each Astro member’s birthday.

MJ: 5 March

Jinjin: 15 March

Cha Eun-woo: 30 March

Sanha: 21 March

What are Astro's members' height?

Here is an overview of their height.

MJ: 5’9’’ (175 cm)

Jinjin: 5’7’’ (170 cm)

Cha Eun-woo: 6’’ (183 cm)

Sanha: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

What are Astro's members' ages?

As of 2024, here are their ages:

MJ: 30 years old

Jinjin: 28 years old

Cha Eun-woo: 27 years old

Sanha: 24 years old

Why did Astro disband?

They have not officially disbanded, but the group has faced significant changes recently. In February 2023, Rocky left Astro and their agency, Fantagio. In April 2023, Moonbin tragically passed away. Police told CNN they believe he had taken his own life.

What are Astro members doing now?

Is Astro K-pop still active? The remaining members of Astro are currently focused on unit and solo activities.

Who is the most popular member of Astro?

The most popular member is generally considered to be Cha Eun Woo. He has gained significant recognition and popularity not only for his work with ASTRO but also for his acting career and various television appearances.

Who is the youngest member in Astro?

The youngest member is Yoon Sanha. He was born on 21 March 2000, making him Astro's maknae (youngest).

Why did Rocky ASTRO leave the group?

Rocky left Astro and their agency, Fantagio, after his contract expired in February 2023. Vulture states the decision was reportedly mutual between Rocky and Fantagio, with both parties agreeing to part ways. This comes two months after four of his bandmates, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, and Sanha, all renewed their contracts.

What are Astro's fans called?

They are called Aroha. The name 'Aroha' is a combination of 'Astro' and 'Hanaro,' which means 'one' or 'together' in Korean, signifying the bond between the group and their fans. The name was chosen to reflect the unity and support between Astro and their fanbase.

Since its debut in 2016, Astro's members continue to be a significant force in the K-pop industry, with ongoing projects, music releases, and individual activities that keep them in the public eye. With over 4.5 million followers on Twitter, 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and over almost 639 thousand million monthly listeners on Spotify, the K-pop girl group has gained worldwide fame.

