What was Tony Todd's cause of death? All the details you need to know

News headlines were ruled by inquiries about Tony Todd's cause of death, following his revolutionary performance in the Werewolf Game horror film. In November 2024, the same month the film crew wrapped up shooting the movie, Tony Todd passed away.

Tony Todd debuted his acting career in 1986 when he starred as Barrington in Sleepwalk. Photo by Gabe Ginsberg, Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tony Todd passed on on November 6, 2024, at 69 , at his Marina Del Rey home in Los Angeles.

, at his Marina Del Rey home in Los Angeles. Anthony left behind his wife, Fatima , and two children, Alexander and Ariana.

, and two children, The American actor died of a long-term illness.

Todd has starred in over 249 films.

Tiran debuted his acting career in 1986.

Tony Todd's profile summary

Full name Anthony Tiran Todd Gender Male Date of birth December 4, 1954 Date of death November 6, 2024 Age 69 years old (at time of death) Place of birth Washington, D.C, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Height 6 feet 5 inches Mother Evetta Lyons Gaither Siblings Monique Dupree and Isaiah Lyons Relationship status Married Wife Fatima Cortez Children Alexander and Ariana Education Hartford Public High School, University of Connecticut Profession Actor and producer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Tony Todd's cause of death & illness

Although Tony Todd's death was reported to be due to natural causes, his wife, Fatima, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that her husband succumbed to a long-term illness at his home in Marina del Rey, California.

Tony Todd at the premiere of the film "Candy Corn" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Tullberg

Source: Original

When did Tony Todd die?

Tony Todd died on November 6, 2024, in his Marina del Rey home located in California. He was less than a month shy of his 70th birthday. Todd's manager, Jeffrey Goldberg, broke news of his death. Jeffrey said,

I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.

A look at Tony Todd's career

Tony Todd debuted his acting career in 1986 when he starred as Barrington in Sleepwalk. However, his breakthrough came in 1992 when he was featured as The Candyman in the 1992 horror film Candyman.

He had since starred in over 249 movies, including The Rock, The Man From Earth, and The Crow. Besides acting, Tony has also ventured into film producing and directing. Before his death, he had produced over seven films.

Tony Todd at the 2017 East Coast Comic Con at Meadowlands Exposition Center on April 30, 2017, in Secaucus, New Jersey. Photo by Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

How many times did Tony Todd get stung by bees?

The Candyman actor was reportedly stung by bees 23 times during the filming of the prominent scene. During an interview with The Guardian, he revealed that he was compensated an additional $1000 for every sting. Tony said,

I negotiated a bonus of $1,000 for every sting during the bee scene. And I got stung 23 times. Everything that’s worth making has to involve some sort of pain.

Did Candyman die in the 1992 film?

Tony Todd's character in the 1992 hit film was eventually destroyed and burned in a fire at the end. Helen Lyle, Todd's co-star, stabbed him with a flaming plank, causing him to burst into flames and be destroyed. Helen also died while rescuing Anthony from the fire.

Actor Tony Todd at the Screening of New Line Cinema's "Final Destination 5" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 10, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Tony, whose real name is Anthony Tiran Todd (69 years old at the time of death), was born in Washington, D.C., United States, on December 4, 1954.

Todd stood out for his deep, gravelly voice, which became a signature part of his screen presence and voice acting career.

The top actor received a British Academy Games Award nomination for voicing Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

nomination for voicing Venom in At the time of his death, Tony Todd's net worth was estimated at $4 million .

. Tony Todd appeared in three Star Trek series: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.

appeared in three and The Candyman star left behind his wife, Fatima Cortez and two children, Ariana and Alexander.

Tony Todd's cause of death was officially recorded as natural death. However, his wife revealed that the actor passed away after battling a long-term illness, with some publications claiming that he died of an undisclosed type of cancer.

READ ALSO: Debra Byrd's cause of death

Briefly.co.za published an article about American vocalist Debra Byrd. She was the head coach for all six seasons of Canadian Idol and ten seasons of American Idol. In addition, she helped with vocals on the Hub TV series Majors and Minors.

In March 2024, news about Debra Byrd's sudden demise shook the entertainment industry. While several stars paid her tribute, most fans were puzzled about what happened to the American vocalist. Read more to find out Debra Byrd's cause of death.

Source: Briefly News