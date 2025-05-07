What was Tony Todd's cause of death? All the details you need to know
News headlines were ruled by inquiries about Tony Todd's cause of death, following his revolutionary performance in the Werewolf Game horror film. In November 2024, the same month the film crew wrapped up shooting the movie, Tony Todd passed away.
- Tony Todd passed on on November 6, 2024, at 69, at his Marina Del Rey home in Los Angeles.
- Anthony left behind his wife, Fatima, and two children, Alexander and Ariana.
- The American actor died of a long-term illness.
- Todd has starred in over 249 films.
- Tiran debuted his acting career in 1986.
Tony Todd's profile summary
|Full name
|Anthony Tiran Todd
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|December 4, 1954
|Date of death
|November 6, 2024
|Age
|69 years old (at time of death)
|Place of birth
|Washington, D.C, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Height
|6 feet 5 inches
|Mother
|Evetta Lyons Gaither
|Siblings
|Monique Dupree and Isaiah Lyons
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Fatima Cortez
|Children
|Alexander and Ariana
|Education
|Hartford Public High School, University of Connecticut
|Profession
|Actor and producer
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Social media
Tony Todd's cause of death & illness
Although Tony Todd's death was reported to be due to natural causes, his wife, Fatima, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that her husband succumbed to a long-term illness at his home in Marina del Rey, California.
When did Tony Todd die?
Tony Todd died on November 6, 2024, in his Marina del Rey home located in California. He was less than a month shy of his 70th birthday. Todd's manager, Jeffrey Goldberg, broke news of his death. Jeffrey said,
I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.
A look at Tony Todd's career
Tony Todd debuted his acting career in 1986 when he starred as Barrington in Sleepwalk. However, his breakthrough came in 1992 when he was featured as The Candyman in the 1992 horror film Candyman.
He had since starred in over 249 movies, including The Rock, The Man From Earth, and The Crow. Besides acting, Tony has also ventured into film producing and directing. Before his death, he had produced over seven films.
How many times did Tony Todd get stung by bees?
The Candyman actor was reportedly stung by bees 23 times during the filming of the prominent scene. During an interview with The Guardian, he revealed that he was compensated an additional $1000 for every sting. Tony said,
I negotiated a bonus of $1,000 for every sting during the bee scene. And I got stung 23 times. Everything that’s worth making has to involve some sort of pain.
Did Candyman die in the 1992 film?
Tony Todd's character in the 1992 hit film was eventually destroyed and burned in a fire at the end. Helen Lyle, Todd's co-star, stabbed him with a flaming plank, causing him to burst into flames and be destroyed. Helen also died while rescuing Anthony from the fire.
Trivia
- Tony, whose real name is Anthony Tiran Todd (69 years old at the time of death), was born in Washington, D.C., United States, on December 4, 1954.
- Todd stood out for his deep, gravelly voice, which became a signature part of his screen presence and voice acting career.
- The top actor received a British Academy Games Award nomination for voicing Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
- At the time of his death, Tony Todd's net worth was estimated at $4 million.
- Tony Todd appeared in three Star Trek series: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager.
- The Candyman star left behind his wife, Fatima Cortez and two children, Ariana and Alexander.
Tony Todd's cause of death was officially recorded as natural death. However, his wife revealed that the actor passed away after battling a long-term illness, with some publications claiming that he died of an undisclosed type of cancer.
