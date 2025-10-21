Ashley Underwood's age is a key part of her intriguing relationship with Larry David, who is about 32 years her senior. Meeting in 2017 at a star-studded party thrown by Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, the couple moved in together in 2019 before exchanging their vows in October 2020.

Larry David at the Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2024 (L). Larry and Ashley Underwood at the Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere on Jan 30, 2024 (R). Photo by Steve Granitz, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Larry David's wife is 32 years younger than he is.

than he is. She prefers to maintain a low profile despite being married to the comedy icon.

despite being married to the comedy icon. Underwood is a producer .

. Ashley moved in with Larry and his daughter, Caazzie, in 2019, a year before their marriage.

Ashley Underwood's profile summary

Full name Ashley Underwood Gender Female Date of birth 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence London, United Kingdom/Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 57 kg (approx) Relationship status Married Husband Larry David Children Cazzie and Rommy (from David's first marriage) Profession Producer and entrepreneur

Exploring Ashley Underwood's age and 11 lesser-known facts about the celebrity spouse

Larry David's wife, Ashley Underwood, is a producer and maintains a low public profile despite being married to a celebrity.

1. She is 46 years old as of 2025

Larry David's wife, Ashley Underwood (46 as of 2025), was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, in 1979. She was born to a successful entrepreneur father and a homemaker mother.

Larry David (L) and Ashley Underwood at the 2024 WME Emmy Party at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on September 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Eric Charbonneau (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. Ashley and her husband have a three-decade age gap

Larry David and Ashley Underwood have an age difference of about 32 years. Larry David (aged 78 as of 2025) was born on July 2, 1947, while Ashley Underwood is reported to be about 46 years old.

3. Larry David's wife worked as a nurse

Shortly after graduating from high school, Ashley Underwood reportedly worked as a nurse at an American public hospital. She is also into entrepreneurship, although her line of business remains undisclosed.

4. She married Larry David in 2020

Larry and Ashley Underwood exchanged their vows in October 2020. During Larry's 75th birthday, Ashley took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, crediting him for breaking his promise never to get married by tying the knot with her. She captioned,

Happy birthday to this lovely man who did two things this past year he swore he'd never do, get another dog and another wife.

Ashley Underwood (L) and Larry David at the Sean Penn CORE Gala at The Wiltern on January 5, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

5. Ashley is David Larry's second wife

Before his marriage to Ashley Underwood, the popular comedian was first married to Laurie David, a film producer and environmental activist. Larry David and his first wife tied the knot in 1993, but they amicably called off their marriage in 2007.

6. She moved in with David and his daughter Cazzie in 2019

In a February 2020 interview with The New York Times, Larry revealed that he and Ashley had moved in together at his Pacific Palisades mansion. He also revealed that his daughter, Cazzie, had joined the living arrangement during the pandemic, candidly claiming that they argued all the time. He stated,

There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us. Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.

7. She has ventured into film production

Ashley is a producer known for working on two of Sasha Baron Cohen's projects: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) and the TV series Who is America? (2018).

During a June 2, 2022, interview with Voyage ATL Magazine, Ashley revealed that she wanted to be a hairstylist growing up. She revealed,

Growing up I initially wanted to be a hairstylist but by the time I graduated from high school I had gotten a bit aggravated with hair from practicing sew-ins, quick weaves, & doing braids I decided I wanted to try something else.

Ashley Underwood and Larry David at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

8. Underwood owns several pets

After moving in together, Ashley brought along her furry friend, Eldwood. Shortly after, they adopted an Australian Shepherd puppy named Bernie. The puppy is named after Larry's distant cousin, Bernie Sanders, whom Larry has impersonated multiple times.

9. Ashley is supportive of her husband's career

Since the celebrity couple tied the knot in 2020, Underwood has been supportive of Larry's career. For instance, in early 2024, she accompanied him to the red carpet for the season 12 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Ashley also enjoys Larry's sense of humour, as she once stated in a February 2020 interview with GQ. She stated,

We'll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails.

10. Ashley Underwood's husband has an impressive net worth

Although Underwood's exact net worth is not publicly stated, she is worth a fortune from her diverse career as a film producer and entrepreneur. Her husband, Larry David, has an estimated net worth of $400 million from his decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

11. Underwood and her husband met at a birthday party

Larry David and Ashley Underwood met in 2017 at a birthday party thrown by Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife, Isla Fisher. They intentionally seated them next to each other to spark romance.

Recalling their first meet-up in 2017, David told the New York Post that he left before the dessert as he did not want to ruin the first impression. He said,

We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind. Much to her surprise, I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and destroying the good impression.

Trivia

Ashley Underwood's husband has two daughters, Cazzie and Rommy, born in 1994 and 1996, respectively.

Ashley prefers a life away from the limelight, despite being married to a prominent comedian.

Conclusion

Ashley Underwood's age of 46 adds an interesting dynamic to her marriage with Larry David. The duo, who first met in 2017 at a mutual friend's birthday party, exchanged their vows in 2020. Despite a 32-year age gap, Larry and Ashley's relationship showcases that partnerships thrive on connection beyond mere years.

READ MORE: Nate Bargatze's wife, Laura Bargatze

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Nate Bargatze, a renowned comedian best known for winning the New York and Boston Comedy Festivals.

Besides his career, he is a family man. He is married to Laura Bergatze, a podcast producer.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News