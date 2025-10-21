How high is Montana Jordan's net worth after Young Sheldon?

Montana Jordan's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his impressive rise in the entertainment industry. Known for his role as Georgie Cooper Jr. on Young Sheldon (2017), Montana has established a solid financial foundation through his appearances in the American sitcom television series.

Montana and wife, Jenna Weeks, on June 21, 2025 (L). Jordan's daughter, Emma Rae, on May 21, 2025 (R). Photo: @montanajordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Montana Jordan's estimated fortune is $4 million , thanks to his acting career.

, thanks to his acting career. Montana skyrocketed to fame following his role as Georgie Cooper Jr. in the critically acclaimed series Young Sheldon .

in the critically acclaimed series . The Texas-native resides in Los Angeles, California.

Montana is married to his high school sweetheart, Jenna Weeks, and they have a daughter, Emma Rae.

Montana Jordan's profile summary

Full name Montana Jordan Christopher Gender Male Date of birth March 8, 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Longview, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 64 kilograms (approx) Father Tony Jordan Mother Kelli Pieratt Smith Siblings Katelli and Jaden Jordan Relationship status Married Wife Jenna Weeks Children Emma Rae Jordan Profession Actor Social media Instagram

A look at Montana Jordan's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Montana Jordan's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $4 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as a young actor.

Montana Jordan on April 4, 2020. Photo: @montanajordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Montana Jordan make per episode?

When The Big Bang Theory spin-off premiered for its first season in September 2017, Montana Jordan's salary was estimated at $10,000. By the time the show wrapped up its seventh season in 2024, Jordan reportedly earned $100,000 per episode.

Exploring Montana Jordan's career

In 2015, Montana auditioned for a role as Jaden Ferguson in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, thanks to his Texan background. The comedy-drama was released in March 2018.

In 2017, he gained widespread fame when he was cast as Georgie Cooper Jr. on Young Sheldon, a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. Montana was later cast as the lead star on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (2024-2025). He was cast alongside Emily Osment, a talented actress and his fellow Young Sheldon cast member.

Montana and his daughter Emma, on November 29, 2024 (L). Jordan and his wife, Jenna Weeks, on February 20, 2024 (R). Photo: @montanajordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Montana Jordan's wife and children

Montana Jordan is married to Jenna Weeks. They began their relationship in 2021, while both were high school seniors in Texas.

On May 21, 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Emma Rae Jordan. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2025, in a classic cowboy-themed wedding at the Dove Hollow Estate in Longview, Texas. Weeks revealed,

We wanted something that said country but elegant.

Roughly 200 guests attended the wedding. These include family, friends, and several of Montana's co-stars from Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and Young Sheldon.

Montana, his wife Jenna, and daughter Emma Rae, on May 21, 2025. Photo: @montanajordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A look at Montana Jordan's age and early life

Montana Jordan Christopher (aged 22 as of 2025) was born on March 8, 2003, in Longview, Texas, United States, to Kelli Pieratt Smith and Tony Jordan. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Katelli and Jaden Jordan, in the small rural town of Ore City, East Texas.

In an interview, he recounted his early days. He said,

My hometown is where I find myself most grounded. I grew up in a family that taught us to work for what you want. That’s how I was raised. I spent a lot of time outdoors, hunting and riding dirt bikes.

What town does Montana Jordan live in?

Montana Jordan and his family live in Los Angeles, California. However, he has explained how life feels different since relocating from Texas to California. Jordan said,

Everything [has changed]. Every little thing you can think of even if it’s just as little as going to Sonic. I want to go to Sonic. But they don’t have a Sonic in California.

Montana and his daughter, Emma, on January 26, 2025 (L). Jordan, his wife, and daughter on July 5, 2024 (R). Photo: @montanajordan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is the richest among the Young Sheldon cast?

Jim Parsons is the wealthiest among the Young Sheldon cast members with a net worth estimated at $160 million. His wealth stems from his role as the adult Sheldon Cooper on Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. Other cast members include:

Cast Role Net worth Annie Potts Constance "Connie" Tucker $8 million Wallace Shawn John Sturgis $6 million Iain Armitage younger Sheldon $6 million Montana Jordan George Cooper Jr. $4 million , George Cooper Sr. $1 million Zoe Perry Mary Cooper $600,000 Raegan Revord Missy Cooper $350,000

Trivia

Montana was discovered after responding to a local casting call in Texas.

He is an avid hunter and motocross racer.

Montana's natural charm and outgoing personality helped him break into the acting world.

He is active on Instagram and has about 1.1 million followers.

Final word

Montana Jordan's net worth, estimated at $4 million, showcases a young actor's journey from a small town in Texas to mainstream television success. His earnings come from acting, including his lead role in the spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

