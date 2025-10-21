Is Jett Lawrence's net worth in the millions? Breaking down his huge Honda deal

In September 2025, Jett Lawrence secured another win at the SuperMotocross World Championship. His net worth is currently estimated in the millions, especially after signing a massive contract extension with Honda HRC.

Motocross sensation Jett Lawrence. Photo: @jettson18 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jett Lawrence won his third consecutive SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, earning $1 million in prize money .

in 2025, earning . He has won eight major professional championships as of mid-2025.

as of mid-2025. Jett signed a contract worth a guaranteed $22.5 million, which averages $4.5 million per year with Honda HRC in July 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Jett Lawrence Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Landsborough, Australia Current residence Dade City, Florida, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 75 kilograms (165 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Emma Lawrence Father Darren Lawrence Siblings 2 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Dylan Conrique Profession Motocross racer Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram

Jett Lawrence's net worth is in millions

As of 2025, National Birthday reports that Jett Lawrence's net worth is $1-$5 million. These figures are estimates based on his salary, contracts, merchandise sales, bonuses, and endorsement deals.

Talking with Stefan Everts on the Gate Drop about managing his huge income, he said:

I think I have a good group around me, and I might buy a house, or the price in the stock market is really high. We might invest in a car wash or invest in something else that will give money back to me. For now, invest with all the bonuses.

He gained fame in racing at 11 years old

According to Honda Racing, Lawrence's racing career took off at 11, when he won the 65cc Junior Motocross World Championship in Belgium in 2014. His family moved to Europe when he was 12, and by age 14, he was competing in the 250cc European Motocross Championship

His family later moved back to the US so that he and his older brother, Hunter Lawrence, could pursue professional motocross careers. Jett quickly rose through the ranks, winning numerous championships, including the AMA Pro Motocross 250 title at 18 and the 450 title at 20.

Jett Lawrence's career highlights and wins

As Racer X published, his professional motocross career took off in 2019, riding for GEICO Honda. In 2020, Jett’s rookie season was hampered by a collarbone injury, yet he still finished 10th overall. He also placed 4th in the Motocross standings, winning the Marty Smith Rookie of the Year award.

In 2021, he signed a factory deal with HRC Honda and secured multiple wins, including the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship. Jett continued to dominate the sport and won numerous championships, including three 450cc SMX titles and a 250cc AMA Supercross Championship, and winning a perfect 22-0 season in 2023.

He is also a member of the winning Australian team at the Motocross des Nations in 2024 and 2025. Despite a torn ACL setback in 2025, Lawrence is back on track and currently leads the 450cc Motocross Championship.

Jett Lawrence at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

How much does Jett Lawrence get paid?

Jett Lawrence's salary is uncertain, but he has earned millions from his racing wins. In 2021, Steve Matthes, the host of the PulpMX Show, estimated that Jett was earning close to $1 million annually at that time, though it was not verified.

The professional racer was one of the highest earners in motocross in 2024 because his earnings totalled $1.49 million from racing, with $144,000 from Supercross and $100,000 from the Supercross Championship.

He also earned $24,000 from Pro Motocross and $225,000 from SuperMotocross. Jett received a $1 million championship bonus for winning the SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Jett Lawrence's contract with Honda HRC boosts his income

His contract extension, signed in July 2025 with his team, Honda, is reportedly worth $22.5 million for five years, with a base salary of $4.5 million annually. With performance bonuses, his total earnings could exceed $60 million. This deal is one of the largest in motocross history, as per Autonews.

Jett Lawrence during the pre-event Marc Marquez and Jett Lawrence Riding Honda NSF100s on COTA’s karting track on September 29, 2021. Photo: Mirco Lazzari gp

His sponsors include prominent luxurious brands like Honda, Adidas, and Red Bull. He also partners with TrueTimber, Progressive, MVMT, and Quad Lock. Quad Lock head of growth, Rob Ward, noted:

Jett is another inspirational Australian who is on his way to taking on the world at the highest level of motocross riding, and we are excited to go on this journey with him.

He owns a lucrative clothing brand

Jett has smartly built his personal brand. His brands include Jett Lawrence merch for fans, hats, and accessories at jettson.co. This serves as an additional source of his wealth.

A Look at Jett Lawrence's car collection and house

He owns an expensive collection of cars that includes a Rolls-Royce Mansory Cullinan, Honda Civic Type R, Ferrari F8 Tributo, and Ford Raptor. He purchased the Rolls-Royce Cullinan after his perfect 2023 AMA Pro Motocross season.

Lawrence also owns a luxury home in a gated golf community in Dade City, Florida. Jett Lawrence's house features his championship bikes, SMX trophies, a custom pool table, and his car collection.

Jett Lawrence during the MotoGP Of The Americas - Previews on September 29, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mirco Lazzari gp

FAQs

How much is Jett Lawrence's contract with Honda? It is worth a guaranteed $22.5 million for over five years.

It is worth a guaranteed $22.5 million for over five years. How much did Jett Lawrence win? He won $1 million at the Supercross championship.

He won $1 million at the Supercross championship. What kind of bike does Jett Lawrence ride? Jett Lawrence's bike is a factory Honda CRF250R for 250cc class racing and a factory Honda CRF450RWE for 450cc class racing.

Jett Lawrence's bike is a factory Honda CRF250R for 250cc class racing and a factory Honda CRF450RWE for 450cc class racing. Did Jett Lawrence buy a Rolls-Royce? He purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in 2023.

Conclusion

Jett Lawrence's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. His earnings and endorsement deals have added to his wealth, ranking him among the youngest motocross millionaires.

