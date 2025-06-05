Who is Haiden Deegan? Meet the young motocross champion

Beyond the engine roar, Haiden Deegan's compelling story blends passion, family legacy, and rapid ascent through the motocross ranks. His doggedness in the face of the most challenging tracks has made the teenager stand out among his peers.

American professional motorcycle racer Haiden Deegan.

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Haiden Deegan is a serial winner and one of the most decorated young riders in the sport.

and in the sport. Brian Deegan, Haiden's father, is a motocross legend.

Haiden has an estimated net worth of $2-3 million.

Profile summary

Full name Haiden Deegan Nickname DangerBoy Gender Male Date of birth 10 January 2006 Age 19 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Temecula, California, United States of America Current residence Temecula, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Brian and Marissa Deegan Siblings Hailie and Hudson Marital status Single Profession Professional motocross and supercross rider Net worth $2-3 million Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Haiden Deegan’s life is a blend of inherited talent and self-belief

Deegan was raised in a family of professional athletes. His father, Brian, won several motocross championships. Haiden’s identity initially revolved around his father, but at age 19, he appears to have a clear-cut approach to becoming his own man.

The 2025 AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion winner said the following about his motocross mentality during an interview with NBC Sports:

At this stage, the second year in, it’s still a learning season. The top guys didn’t come out in their second year and dominate. Some do, some don’t. I’m not those guys.

He continued,

The first year, I took the [SMX] title off and got podiums in Supercross and this year is a step in the right direction. I’ve had wins. That was a goal of mine in Supercross and I was able to do that.

Facts about Haiden Deegan. Photo: @dangerboydeegan (modified by author)

Source: Original

Haiden Deegan’s motocross career was never in doubt

After his father retired from the sport, he began mentoring his eldest son. According to Yamaha, DangerBoy, as he is fondly called, began training in the sport early.

By the age of 10, he was already performing backflips on his road bike. He was a seven-time winner of the AMA Amateur National title.

Haiden was officially signed as a Monster Energy Star Yamaha athlete in 2021. His first appearance for the brand was in the 2023 250SX Supercross, where he finished second overall and earned Rookie of the Year.

By 2024, Haiden was a three-time winner of Supercross rounds and also clinched the AMA Pro Motocross 250 title. 2025 has also been filled with success stories as he moved to the 250SX West Region, where he won the championship.

DangerBoy has won the 250cc SuperMotocross World Championship every year since its inception in 2023.

Haiden Deegan at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 7 March 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Brian Ach

Source: Getty Images

Deegan has experienced moments of controversy in his career

The young racer has faced his share of controversy since rising to prominence in the motocross world. Haiden Deegan's arrest in March 2025 is a testament to his controversial lifestyle. As NBC Sports published, he was apprehended for street racing and stunt driving.

Rumours circulated that Haiden Deegan had served jail time. Although a mugshot of him circulated after he was granted a $1,000 bail, there is no record indicating he served jail time.

DangerBoy saw a marketing opportunity in the rumours. Racer X reported a clothing brand called Arrest Wear, featuring his mugshot on merchandise.

What happened to Haiden Deegan?

Haiden had an aggressive ride against his teammate, Cole Davies, on his way to clinching the 250SX West Championship. His actions forced Davies off the track, causing him to finish fifth.

DangerBoy Deegan showed no remorse for his aggressive racing tactics. This action and lack of empathy led to an uproar among some sections of motocross lovers. Haiden was sent a written warning, and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) fined him.

L-R: Haiden, Marissa, Hailie, and Brian Deegan at The Empire State Building in April 2025 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

No confirmed reports discussing Haiden Deegan's girlfriend

Apart from his career success, curiosity about his love life has intensified. There is a rumoured relationship with Elle Kate, but neither has confirmed the claim.

What is Haiden Deegan's net worth?

As Surprise Sports and Citi Muzik published, DangerBoy is estimated to be worth $2-3 million. This is courtesy of earnings from sponsorship deals, race winnings, and merchandise sales.

How much money does Haiden Deegan make a year?

The motocross star, Haiden Deegan’s salary is not publicly disclosed, as he earns from the motocross events he participates in.

One of his biggest earnings was at the 250cc SuperMotoCross World Championship. A report by The US Sun says he reportedly earned $575,000 in after-season earnings.

Deegan has won seven Supercrosses since the start of his career. Photo: @dangerboydeegan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What did Haiden Deegan get fined for? He was penalised for aggressive riding against Cole Davies during the 250SX West Championship.

He was penalised for aggressive riding against Cole Davies during the 250SX West Championship. How many Supercross wins does Haiden Deegan have? Deegan has won seven Supercrosses since the start of his career.

Deegan has won seven Supercrosses since the start of his career. What number is Haiden Deegan racing? The DangerBoy races in his custom number 38 attire.

The DangerBoy races in his custom number 38 attire. Where does Haiden Deegan train? Haiden Deegan’s day typically starts at the Southern Training Facility.

Haiden Deegan has been spectacular in his rise to fame in motocross. Although many attribute his success to his father's influence, he has proven he can win on his own merits.

