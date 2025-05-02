Thapelo Maseko's career: From SuperSport United to Sundowns success

Thapelo Maseko has come a long way from rising through SuperSport United’s ranks to making his move to PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns. While the transfer marked a major step in his career, he has no regrets since joining the Masandawana side:

From the moment I arrived, I could sense the passion and ambition that surrounds this great club.

Sundowns player Thapelo Maseko. Photo: @thapelo_maseko40 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Thapelo Maseko debuted for SuperSport United in 2021, scoring four goals in 32 league matches by the end of the 2022–23 season.

in 2021, scoring four goals in 32 league matches by the end of the 2022–23 season. He joined Sundowns in June 2023 and netted the semi-final winner against Al Ahly in the inaugural African Football League.

and netted the semi-final winner against Al Ahly in the inaugural African Football League. Maseko featured in the 2023 COSAFA Cup and AFCON , helping South Africa secure third place.

and , helping South Africa secure third place. At 21, he holds a €800,000 (R17 million) market value and earned Best Player and Top Scorer in the 2023 African Football League.

Profile summary

Full name Thapelo Maseko Gender Male Date of birth 11 November 2003 Age 21 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 73 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Professional footballer (winger) Social media Instagram

Who is Thapelo Maseko?

Thapelo Maseko is a South African professional footballer who plays as a forward for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team. He is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in the country with a desire to become a household name like Lionel Messi.

In an exclusive interview on the club's official site, the Ka Bo Yellow forward shared his ambitions upon joining the team:

The level of professionalism and dedication among the coaching staff and players is truly inspiring, and it’s evident that this is a place where winning mentalities thrive. I am determined to work hard. My primary objective is to contribute goals and assists, ensuring we finish the season with multiple titles.

Facts about Thapelo Maseko. Photo: @thapelo_maseko40 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Thapelo Maseko's career highlights

A product of SuperSport United’s academy, Thapelo Maseko began his professional career there. He shone in the 2022/23 season and helped the club secure a third-place league finish.

His performances reportedly attracted interest from Belgian side KVC Westerlo. In June 2023, he signed for 14-time league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maseko was instrumental in Sundowns’ historic African Football League triumph, scoring decisive goals across the semi-final legs against Al Ahly. He later earned Best Player and Top Goalscorer honours.

The football player internationally represented South Africa at the 2022 COSAFA Cup and was part of the 2023 AFCON squad. In 2024, he was named COSAFA Men's Most Promising Player, with iDiski Times reporting him saying:

It’s a great honour, I’m grateful for the association for the recognition, it means a lot to me, but yeah, overall as I said on the stage, the award is a testament to all the people who’ve been supporting me, my loved ones, coaches and fellow teammates.

Thapelo Maseko rose as a player in the SuperSport United club. Photo: @thapelo_maseko40 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Thapelo Maseko's stats

According to Transfermarkt and Goal.com, the young star made 32 appearances and scored four goals for SuperSport United between 2021 and 2023. Since joining Sundowns in 2023, he has recorded 24 appearances, with two goals and one assist during the 2023–24 campaign.

In the 2024/25 season, Maseko made 11 appearances across competitions. He has earned five caps internationally for South Africa since he debuted in July 2022, scoring once in 201 minutes played.

Latest on Thapelo Maseko's transfer news

According to , the Sundowns wide man has recently drawn interest from Kaizer Chiefs, who are reportedly considering a move for the player. Chiefs’ scouts are said to admire Maseko’s pace and attacking flair, viewing him as a strong option to bolster their flanks.

Although no official offer has been submitted, discussions are reportedly ongoing. Maseko’s limited game time at Sundowns this season has intensified speculation. A source explained:

The Chiefs scouts know Maseko very well, that's why they are enquiring about him. For now, it's still early to say what will happen, but what I can tell you is that they are seriously looking into that. He is not playing regularly now at Sundowns... There is a chance that the Chiefs could get him this time around.

Thapelo Maseko on the field. Photo: @thapelo_maseko40 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Thapelo Maseko's salary?

The winger’s exact salary at Mamelodi Sundowns has not been publicly disclosed. Reports indicate that players at Thapelo Maseko’s current team can earn R400,000 to R1,000,000 monthly.

Who is the most expensive player at Sundowns?

Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende are the most valuable players at Mamelodi Sundowns as of April 2025. Per Transfermarkt, each holds a market value of approximately €2.4 million (R46.1 million).

Joyful Thapelo Maseko on the field. Photo: @thapelo_maseko40 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is number 33 at Sundowns? Thapelo Maseko wears the number 33 jersey for the Bafana Ba Style side.

Thapelo Maseko wears the number 33 jersey for the Bafana Ba Style side. What is Thapelo Maseko’s height and weight? He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall (approximately 178 cm) and weighs 73 kg (163 lbs).

He stands tall (approximately 178 cm) and weighs (163 lbs). Who are Thapelo Maseko’s parents? The Sundowns forward has not revealed details about his parents or family.

A move that has elevated Thapelo Maseko’s career, his transition from SuperSport United to Sundowns reflects a rising star embracing bigger stages. With early success, he continues to establish himself as one of South African football’s most promising young talents.

READ ALSO: Motjeka Madisha: The life and times of the late Mamelodi Sundowns star

As Briefly.co.za published, Motjeka Madisha kicked off his career in 2014, and less than a decade later, he became a household name that most people associated with.

Madisha joined M Tigers in 2014 before transferring to Highlands Park in 2015. Mamelodi Sundowns took him in 2016. He made 80 match appearances for the club and scored two goals.

Source: Briefly News